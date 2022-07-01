Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 56 21 .727 _ Boston 43 33 .566 12½ Toronto 43 33 .566 12½ Tampa Bay 40 35 .533 15 Baltimore 35 42 .455 21
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 36 .544 _ Cleveland 39 34 .534 1 Chicago 35 39 .473 5½ Detroit 29 45 .392 11½ Kansas City 27 47 .365 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 48 27 .640 _ Texas 36 38 .486 11½ Los Angeles 37 41 .474 12½ Seattle 37 41 .474 12½ Oakland 25 53 .321 24½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 47 29 .618 _ Atlanta 44 33 .571 3½ Philadelphia 40 37 .519 7½ Miami 34 40 .459 12 Washington 29 49 .372 19
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 34 .564 _ St. Louis 43 35 .551 1 Pittsburgh 31 45 .408 12 Chicago 30 46 .395 13 Cincinnati 26 49 .347 16½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 47 28 .627 _ San Diego 46 32 .590 2½ San Francisco 40 34 .541 6½ Arizona 34 42 .447 13½ Colorado 33 43 .434 14½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 3 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 2, Texas 1 Detroit 3, San Francisco 2 Seattle 9, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6, 10 innings Boston 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3 Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1 Seattle 8, Oakland 6
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 3:07 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 2-9) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 2-4), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Watkins 1-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-5) at Houston (Javier 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-8), 10:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:07 p.m., 1st game Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Houston 2, N.Y. Mets 0 Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 8, Washington 7 Detroit 3, San Francisco 2 San Diego 4, Arizona 0 Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 1 Miami 4, St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 4
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4 Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Friday’s Games
Boston (Hill 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 2:20 p.m. Miami (Rogers 3-6) at Washington (Gray 6-4), 6:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 6:05 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-2) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-4), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Otto 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-5), 7:10 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 6-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-4), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 0-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 9-0), 10:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-3), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Boston at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
FootballCanadian Football LeagueEast Division W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 1 0 .500 23 63 Montreal 1 2 0 .333 83 63 Ottawa 0 3 0 .000 60 72 Hamilton 0 3 0 .000 55 89
West Division W L T Pct PF PA
BC 3 0 0 1.000 137 49 Calgary 3 0 0 1.000 93 80 Winnipeg 3 0 0 1.000 64 41 Saskatchewan 2 1 0 0.666 69 66 Edmonton 0 3 0 .000 54 115 ___
WEEK THREEThursday’s Game
Montreal 37, Saskatchewan 13
Friday’s Game
Winnipeg 26, Hamilton 12
Saturday’s Games
Calgary 30, Edmonton 23 BC 44, Toronto 3
WEEK FOURThursday’s Game
BC 34, Ottawa 31
Friday’s Game
Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Tanner Houck and OF Jarren Duran from the restricted list. Assigned INF Yolmer Sánchez to Worcester (IL) following last night’s game. Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment. Sent LHP Chris Sale on a rehab assignment to Portland (EL). Traded RHP Silvino Bracho to Atlanta in exchange for cash considerations. DETROIT TIGERS — Sent RHP Jose Cisnero to Lakeland (FSL) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Kyle Barraclough outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Andrew Wantz. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Adrian Martinez from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Vimael Machin from Las Vegas. Reinstated OF Skye Bolt from the 60-day IL. Placed 2B Jed Lowrie on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Optioned RHP Adam Oller and OF Cristian Pache to Las Vegas. Designated LHP Adam Kolarek for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LF Luke Raley and RHP Ryan Thompson on the restricted list. Sent RHP Pete Fairbanks to FCL on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough and RHP Phoenix Sanders from Durham. Reinstated LHP Jeffrey Springs from the family medical emergency list.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Narciso Crook from Iowa. Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Transferred OF Michael Hermosillo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Cleveland. Transferred RHP Daniel Hudson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. NEW YORK METS — Sent LHP Locke St. Jone outright to Syracuse (IL). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS A.J. Graffanimo on a minor league contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Redinstated INF Tucupita Marcano from the COVID-19 list. Designated INF Yu Chang for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Selected the contract of INF Matthew Batten from El Paso (PCL). Designated INF Sergio Alcatara for assignment.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Dejounte Murray and C Jock Landale from the San Antonio in exchange for F Danilo Gallinari, a conditional 2023 first round pick (from Charlotte via New York), Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 first round picks and a 2026 first round pick swap. BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired F Royce O’Neale from Utah in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Re-signed F Taurean Prince to a veteran extension. UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Juancho Hernangomez.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Bradley Pinion to a one-year contract. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Brandon Smith to a rookie contract. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OLs Ryan Nelson and Tyler Witt to the practice squad. Signed WR Carlton Agudosi. Transferred WR Nic Demski to the six-game IL.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract. DALLAS STARS — Signed G Scott Wedgewood to a two-year contract extension. Signed LW Riley Tufte to a one-year, two-way contract extension. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired a 2022 NHL Draft fourth-round pick from Columbus in exchange for F Mathieu Oliver. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Darren Raddysh to a two-year, two-way contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Promoted Emily Engel-Natzke to video coordinator.
COLLEGE
