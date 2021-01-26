LEWISBURG — Coach Matt Salsman didn’t know what to expect from his players when Lewisburg hosted Jersey Shore in a Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup on Monday.
But there’s no doubt Salsman liked what he saw from his Green Dragons following the contest against the Bulldogs.
Jake Hernandez tied for the game high with 23 points, and two other players scored in double figures to lead Lewisburg to a 70-50 victory.
“We looked good tonight. Obviously, Jersey Shore was without (injured forward/center) Damian Williams and I think that definitely played a factor in (the 20-point win),” said Salsman. “You never know what to expect on a Monday game, and I felt like if we could get off to a good start then we would continue with that confidence, and I felt that’s what happened.”
Sophomore guard Cam Michaels helped get Lewisburg (6-3, 3-1 HAC-I) off to a good start with a 3-pointer and then he made a three-point play the hard way for a 9-2 Green Dragons’ lead early.
Hernandez later connected on three layups and Joey Martin hit a trey to extend Lewisburg’s lead to 20-10 after one quarter.
“I thought offensively, Jersey Shore had a tough time with our sets and we played with a lot of confidence,” said Salsman. “We got off to a fast start, and that was a big emphasis going in.”
Jersey Shore (2-5, 2-3) started the second quarter with a 7-0 run to get to within three points (20-17) of Lewisburg, but a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Michaels stopped all of that.
Another trey by Michaels followed, and then Hernandez scored six straight points and the Green Dragons rolled into halftime with a 37-21 lead.
Outside shooting was a big key for Lewisburg, according to Salsman. The Green Dragons knocked down a total of nine 3-pointers in the game.
“We’ve been doing a little bit more shooting at practice and I think that has shown, and I also think we’ve been getting better shots,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I don’t remember us shooting a ton of contested shots like we were early in the season, and the open shots have definitely upped our percentages.”
Although the Bulldogs put together a 6-0 spurt midway through the third period, Hernandez stopped that run with back-to-back layups — both coming off assists by Michaels — before Kadyn Magyar sunk a 3-pointer from the left elbow to give Lewisburg a 57-37 lead.
“I was just getting to the open area and Cam was finding me,” said Hernandez, who picked up his second straight 20-point game after he tallied 24 against Central Mountain this past Friday. “My teammates just set me up for great shots, and we just had a lot of success getting the ball into the paint for some open shots.
“I’m so happy (to have Michaels back from injury). He’s a blessing to our team, and he just brings a whole different dynamic,” added Hernandez, who also had eight rebounds and a steal.
Michaels finished with 14 points and Magyar added 12 for Lewisburg. In addition, Michaels also had seven assists and two steals before giving way to the backups in the fourth quarter, which featured a trio of 3-pointers from Magyar that essentially put the game away.
“Cam is playing really, really well right now. He’s a great kid and him and (assistant coach Justin) Keiser have a real good relationship,” said Salsman. “Coach Keiser was a very good guard, so he’s sort of helping Michaels out and telling him what reads we should be looking for. Michaels is just eating it up and taking it all in, and right now he’s a tough guard (to handle) for anybody.”
The win was Lewisburg’s third straight, and the 70 points the Green Dragons scored were the highest of the season. That makes Salsman believe that his team is trending in the right direction.
“We’re sort of trending upward in the offensive direction since (a 61-36 loss to Central Columbia on Jan. 18), and we got into the 50s the past couple of games. We kind of felt tonight we had an opportunity to score in the 60s. We felt Jersey Shore liked to get up and down the court so there could be more possessions, which would allow us to score more points, and it sort of played out like that,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“It’s definitely a happy locker room (we have) right now. The guys are just happy to see that the work we’re putting in is paying off. There’s a lot of people taking accountability who haven’t take accountability in the past, and you can see our culture is just getting better and better. Winning, as they say, heals everything, and so you can definitely see a lot of happy people and a lot of good body language.”
Lewisburg is scheduled to play at Central Mountain at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 70, Jersey Shore 50at LewisburgScore by quarters
Jersey Shore 10 11 16 13 — 50 Lewisburg 20 17 20 13 — 70
Jersey Shore (2-5) 50
Cayden Hess 8 4-6 23; DJ Steinbacher 0 0-0 0; Tristen Gallick 3 0-0 6; Landon Winters 0 0-0 0; Eli Freeman 1 0-0 2; Logan Bailey 3 0-0 7; Kaimen West 0 0-0 0; Spencer Brion 0 0-0 0; Branden Wheary 3 0-0 6; Mason Miller 0 0-0 0; Damien McAlister 2 1-2 6; Owen Bloom 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
20 5-8 50.
3-point goals:
Hess 3, Bailey, McAlister.
Lewisburg (6-3) 70
Dante Sims 1 2-2 4; Jake Hernandez 9 5-7 23; Joey Martin 3 0-0 8; Cam Michaels 4 3-3 14; Kaden Wuerdeman 2 1-1 5; Kadyn Magyar 4 0-0 12; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 11-13 70.
3-point goals:
Magyar 4, Michaels 3, Martin 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 65-51. High scorers: Lewisburg, Harrison, 15; Brion, 18.
