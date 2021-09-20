National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23 Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51 New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23 N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44
South
W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52 Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68 Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55 Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68 Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26 Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65 L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21 Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54 New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29 Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46 L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38 San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44 Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 35, Miami 0 Carolina 26, New Orleans 7 Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17 Cleveland 31, Houston 21 Denver 23, Jacksonville 13 L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24 Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17 New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6 San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11 Arizona 34, Minnesota 33 Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25 Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17 Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT Baltimore 36, Kansas City 35
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m. New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
College football
Saturday scores
EAST Albright 31, Alvernia 21 Amherst 28, Bates 20 Anna Maria 23, Mass. Maritime 13 Army 52, Uconn 21 Assumption 32, Pace 21 Bentley 24, Stonehill 14 Bloomsburg 31, Gannon 27 Boston College 28, Temple 3 Bowie St. 27, New Haven 13 Brockport 16, Rochester 7 California (Pa.) 30, Millersville 0 Catholic 32, Endicott 29 Coast Guard 33, Nichols 6 Coastal Carolina 28, Buffalo 25 Columbia 37, Marist 14 Cortland 58, Buffalo St. 9 Delaware Valley 34, Stevenson 17 Dickinson 34, Gettysburg 3 Dickinson 34, Gettysburg 3 E. Michigan 42, Umass 28 East Carolina 42, Marshall 38 East Stroudsburg 17, Mercyhurst 7 Framingham St. 45, Mass.-Dartmouth 21 Franklin & Marshall 35, McDaniel 0 Frostburg St. 30, Charleston (WV) 24, 2OT Gallaudet 21, Thaddeus Stevens Bulldogs 14 Geneva 42, St. Vincent 24 Grove City 13, Carnegie Mellon 6 Hamilton 16, Bowdoin 7 Hampton 48, Howard 32 Harvard 44, Georgetown 9 Holy Cross 20, Yale 17 Ithaca 34, Alfred 0 Johns Hopkins 77, Juniata 0 Kutztown 14, Seton Hill 3 Lycoming 28, Kings (Pa.) 8 Maine 31, Merrimack 26 Merchant Marine 56, SUNY Maritime 7 N. Dakota St. 35, Towson 7 New England 20, Alfred St. 17 New Hampshire 19, Lafayette 13 Penn 30, Bucknell 6 Penn St. 28, Auburn 20 Princeton 32, Lehigh 0 Rhode Island 45, Brown 24 Rutgers 45, Delaware 13 SE Louisiana 56, CCSU 10 Sacred Heart 21, Morgan St. 7 Salve Regina 24, Montclair St. 21 Shepherd 37, Indiana (Pa.) 21 Shippensburg 62, Clarion 33 Slippery Rock 57, Lock Haven 7 St. Francis (Pa.) 39, Wagner 24 Susquehanna 44, Moravian 0 Syracuse 62, Albany (NY) 24 Trinity (Conn.) 42, Tufts 28 Ursinus 42, Muhlenberg 35 VMI 31, Cornell 21 Villanova 34, Richmond 27 W. Michigan 44, Pittsburgh 41 W. Virginia St. 30, Fairmont St. 23 Waynesburg 52, Thiel 14 Wesleyan (Conn.) 21, Colby 5 West Chester 41, Edinboro 37 West Virginia 27, Virginia Tech 21 Wheeling Jesuit 28, Alderson-Broaddus 6 Widener 24, Lebanon Valley 3 Wilkes 35, Misericordia 15 William & Mary 27, Colgate 7 William Paterson 42, Keystone 14 SOUTH Alabama 31, Florida 29 Appalachian St. 44, Elon 10 Austin Peay 59, Morehead St. 35 Averett 48, Greensboro 2 Brevard 32, NC Wesleyan 7 Campbell 72, Presbyterian 0 Catawba 17, Barton 10 Chowan 49, Erskine 19 Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 8 Duke 30, Northwestern 23 ETSU 38, Delaware St. 6 Emory & Henry 63, Apprentice 7 FAU 45, Fordham 14 Gardner-Webb 56, Lincoln (Pa.) 0 Georgia 40, South Carolina 13 Georgia St. 20, Charlotte 9 Hampden-Sydney 28, Shenandoah 7 Indiana St. 23, E. Kentucky 21 Jacksonville St. 27, North Alabama 24 Kennesaw St. 31, Wofford 10 Kentucky 28, Chattanooga 23 LSU 49, Cent. Michigan 21 Lagrange 38, S. Virginia 34 Lane 27, Fort Valley St. 24 Liberty 45, Old Dominion 17 Louisiana-Monroe 12, Jackson St. 7 Mars Hill 44, Virginia-Wise 9 McNeese St. 31, Southern U. 24 Memphis 31, Mississippi St. 29 Methodist 38, Maryville (Tenn.) 21 Michigan St. 38, Miami 17 Mississippi 61, Tulane 21 Monmouth (NJ) 41, Charleston Southern 14 NC Central 20, Winston-Salem 13 NC State 45, Furman 7 Norfolk St. 63, Elizabeth City St. 26 North Carolina 59, Virginia 39 Randolph Macon 31, Bridgewater (Va.) 13 SMU 39, Louisiana Tech 37 Samford 42, W. Carolina 37 Shaw 52, Central St. (Ohio) 0 Shorter 38, Clark Atlanta 17 South Alabama 28, Alcorn St. 21 South Florida 38, Florida A&M 17 Stanford 41, Vanderbilt 23 Tennessee 56, Tennessee Tech 0 Tennessee St. 41, Kentucky St. 7 The Citadel 45, North Greenville 13 Troy 21, Southern Miss. 9 Tusculum 24, Limestone 21 UT Martin 35, Northwestern St. 10 Wake Forest 35, Florida St. 14 Washington & Lee 52, Guilford 0 Wingate 25, Carson-Newman 3 MIDWEST Akron 35, Bryant 14 Albion 24, Hanover 14 Augustana (SD) 43, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 17 Aurora 70, Concordia (Ill.) 0 Baylor 45, Kansas 7 Benedictine (Ill.) 31, Concordia (Wis.) 20 Bluffton 21, Kalamazoo 20 Bowling Green 27, Murray St. 10 Butler 77, Taylor 24 Carleton 51, Crown (Minn.) 0 Carroll (Wis.) 34, Illinois Wesleyan 33 Carthage 34, Elmhurst 17 Central 37, Nebraska Wesleyan 7 Chicago 66, Beloit 0 Cincinnati 38, Indiana 24 Coe 42, Simpson 22 Colorado St. 22, Toledo 6 Dartmouth 28, Valparaiso 18 DePauw 44, Kenyon 0 Denison 59, Oberlin 12 Dubuque 28, Luther 2 E. Washington 62, W. Illinois 56 Grinnell 35, Lawrence 28, OT Heidelberg 48, Capital 17 Hope 27, Rose Hulman 20 Illinois St. 31, E. Illinois 24 Iowa 30, Kent St. 7 Kansas St. 38, Nevada 17 Lake Erie 17, McKendree 10 Lakeland 56, Wis. Lutheran 7 Lindenwood (Mo.) 56, Kentucky Wesleyan 34 Loras 55, Buena Vista 34 Miami (Ohio) 42, LIU Brooklyn 7 Michigan 63, N. Illinois 10 Minn.-Morris 30, Hamline 28 Missouri 59, SE Missouri 28 Missouri S&T 51, Wayne St. (Mich.) 45, OT Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Illinois College 27 Mount Union 31, Baldwin Wallace 7 N. Michigan 20, Davenport 14 NW Missouri St. 47, Cent. Missouri 7 North Dakota 38, Drake 0 Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13 Ohio Dominican 35, William Jewell 25 Ohio St. 41, Tulsa 20 Ohio Wesleyan 31, Wooster 7 Olivet 59, Manchester 7 S. Illinois 55, Dayton 3 Trine 31, Mount St. Joseph 30, OT Truman St. 38, Hillsdale 24 Wis.-Platteville 44, Franklin 19 Wis.-Whitewater 39, Berry 7 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 34, Texas-Permian Basin 9 Arkansas 45, Georgia Southern 10 Austin 16, Sul Ross St. 7 Cent. Arkansas 45, Ark.-Pine Bluff 23 Hardin Simmons 21, Belhaven 16 Houston 45, Grambling St. 0 Incarnate Word 42, Texas State 34 Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 16 Prairie View 37, Houston Baptist 27 S. Utah 40, Tarleton St. 35 SW Assemblies 38, Millsaps 21 Stephen F. Austin 58, MVSU 13 Texas 58, Rice 0 Texas A&M 34, New Mexico 0 Texas Tech 54, FIU 21 UAB 40, North Texas 6 UTSA 27, Middle Tennessee 13 FAR WEST BYU 27, Arizona St. 17 California 42, Sacramento St. 30 Colorado Mines 76, Fort Lewis 0 Fresno St. 40, UCLA 37 Iowa St. 48, UNLV 3 Lamar 17, N. Colorado 10, OT Lewis & Clark 66, Whittier 14 Minnesota 30, Colorado 0 Montana St. 52, San Diego 10 N. Arizona 21, Arizona 19 New Mexico St. 43, SC State 35 Oklahoma St. 21, Boise St. 20 Oregon 48, Stony Brook 7 Oregon St. 42, Idaho 0 Portland St. 21, W. Oregon 7 San Diego St. 33, Utah 31, 3OT South Dakota 48, Cal Poly 14 Southern Cal 45, Washington St. 14 Texas A&M Kingsville 36, E. New Mexico 10 Utah St. 49, Air Force 45 Washington 52, Arkansas St. 3 Wyoming 45, Ball St. 12
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 77 70 .524 _ Philadelphia 76 73 .510 2 New York 73 77 .487 5½ Miami 63 86 .423 15 Washington 61 88 .409 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 91 58 .611 _ St. Louis 79 69 .534 11½ Cincinnati 77 73 .513 14½ Chicago 67 83 .447 24½ Pittsburgh 56 93 .376 35
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 97 53 .647 _ z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640 1 San Diego 76 73 .510 20½ Colorado 70 79 .470 26½ Arizona 48 101 .322 48½ z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 1 Colorado 6, Washington 0 Pittsburgh 6, Miami 3 St. Louis 3, San Diego 2 Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 4 Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings San Francisco 2, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Colorado 0 L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5 Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings Houston 7, Arizona 6 St. Louis 8, San Diego 7 Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 3, San Francisco 0 N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 2
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Peters 1-2) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Fedde 7-9) at Miami (Luzardo 5-8), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 9-4), 7:40 p.m. Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 _ Boston 86 65 .570 6½ Toronto 84 65 .564 7½ New York 83 67 .553 9 Baltimore 47 102 .315 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 85 64 .570 _ Cleveland 73 74 .497 11 Detroit 72 78 .480 13½ Kansas City 67 82 .450 18 Minnesota 65 85 .433 20½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 88 61 .591 _ Oakland 82 67 .550 6 Seattle 80 69 .537 8 Los Angeles 72 77 .483 16 Texas 55 94 .369 33
Saturday’s Games
Boston 9, Baltimore 3 Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 3 Toronto 6, Minnesota 2 Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3 Texas 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Kansas City 8, Seattle 1 Arizona 6, Houston 4, 10 innings Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0 Boston 8, Baltimore 6 Toronto 5, Minnesota 3 Cleveland 11, N.Y. Yankees 1 Seattle 7, Kansas City 1 Houston 7, Arizona 6 Chicago White Sox 7, Texas 2 Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 4-10) at Cleveland (McKenzie 5-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5) at Detroit (Manning 4-6), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Means 5-7) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Alexy 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Toronto (Ray 12-5) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Houston (Valdez 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3), 9:38 p.m. Seattle (Anderson 6-9) at Oakland (Manaea 10-9), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 26 6 .813 — x-Chicago 16 16 .500 10 Washington 12 20 .375 14 x-New York 12 20 .375 14 Atlanta 8 24 .250 18 Indiana 6 26 .188 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 24 8 .750 — x-Minnesota 22 10 .688 2 x-Seattle 21 11 .656 3 x-Phoenix 19 13 .594 5 x-Dallas 14 18 .438 10 Los Angeles 12 20 .375 12 x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled. Sunday’s Games Connecticut 84, Atlanta 64 Las Vegas 84, Phoenix 83 Minnesota 83, Washington 77 Dallas 87, Los Angeles 84 Chicago 98, Indiana 87
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 17 4 5 56 48 30 Nashville 10 3 11 41 39 23 New York City FC 11 8 5 38 43 28 Orlando City 10 7 8 38 36 36 CF Montréal 10 8 7 37 36 30 Atlanta 9 7 9 36 35 30 Philadelphia 9 7 8 35 31 25 D.C. United 10 11 4 34 41 36 Inter Miami CF 9 10 5 32 24 35 Columbus 8 11 7 31 30 35 New York 7 11 5 26 29 28 Chicago 6 14 5 23 24 40 Cincinnati 4 12 8 20 24 44 Toronto FC 4 15 6 18 28 51
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 13 5 7 46 43 26 Seattle 13 5 6 45 36 20 Colorado 12 4 8 44 35 24 LA Galaxy 11 9 5 38 37 40 Portland 11 10 4 37 36 42 Real Salt Lake 10 9 6 36 41 35 Minnesota United 9 8 7 34 27 29 Los Angeles FC 9 10 6 33 38 36 Vancouver 7 8 9 30 30 34 San Jose 7 9 9 30 32 38 FC Dallas 6 11 9 27 38 43 Houston 5 10 11 26 31 39 Austin FC 5 16 4 19 25 40 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 18
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2 Columbus 1, New England 1, tie Toronto FC 2, Nashville 1 New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1 Minnesota 3, LA Galaxy 0 San Jose 4, Austin FC 3 Houston 3, FC Dallas 2 Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
Sunday, September 19
CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0 Philadelphia 3, Orlando City 1 Portland 2, Los Angeles FC 1 Vancouver 1, Colorado 1, tie Wednesday, September 22 Nashville at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New England at Chicago, 8 p.m. New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 25
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at New England, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New York at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Colorado, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 11 4 2 35 25 11 Reign FC 10 7 2 32 27 19 North Carolina 8 5 5 29 22 10 Orlando 7 5 7 28 24 21 Chicago 7 7 5 26 20 23 Washington 6 6 5 23 19 21 Houston 6 7 5 23 20 23 Gotham FC 5 5 7 22 17 15 Louisville 4 9 5 17 15 27 Kansas City 2 11 5 11 9 28 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, September 12
Portland 1, North Carolina 0 Reign FC 3, Washington 0
Saturday, September 25
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 26
Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m. Kansas City at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 1
Washington at North Carolina, 7 p.m. Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results
Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
