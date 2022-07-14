LEWISBURG – Five outstanding alumni, representing five different sports and four different decades, have been elected to the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame. The 44th Hall of Fame class will be formally inducted on Friday, Sept. 30, as part of Homecoming Weekend festivities.
The Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022:
· Mark Gensheimer ’81, one of the men’s water polo team’s all-time leading scorers who was part of four NCAA Tournament teams.
· Mariusz Misiec ’98, a three-time All-Patriot League offensive lineman under Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Gadd.
· Carly Graytock Shea ’00, a standout distance runner who captained the 1999 women’s cross country team to an NCAA Championship berth.
· David Marble ’10, a four-time NCAA qualifier who was part of the first wrestling recruiting class following the sport’s reinstatement.
· Doug Shribman ’11, the most prolific home run hitter in Bucknell and Patriot League baseball history.
A 2012 inductee into the Collegiate Water Polo Association Hall of Fame, Gensheimer now takes his place among Bucknell’s best. Classmates with the great Scott Schulte, who is one of the all-time leading scorers in college water polo history, Gensheimer was a prolific scorer in his own right. His 244 goals, 152 assists, and 396 points all still rank among Bucknell’s best ever.
A tenacious player at both ends of the pool, Gensheimer was a key member of Bison teams that produced a 114-15-3 record with four straight Eastern Championships and four straight NCAA Tournament berths from 1977-80. Even more remarkable, those were the Bucknell men’s water polo program’s first four seasons at the varsity level. As a senior, Gensheimer recorded 108 goals and 181 points on a team that finished 31-4-2 and placed seventh at NCAAs.
Born in Poland and raised in Gainesville, Fla., Misiec came to Bucknell and developed into one of the football program’s all-time best offensive linemen. Misiec was a three-time All-Patriot League selection, including a First Team honoree as a junior and senior, and from 1995-97 he started every game at right or left tackle until suffering a broken ankle with three games left in his senior season.
Misiec was a dominant blocker on some of Bucknell’s best teams. He was part of the 1996 Patriot League championship team as well as a 10-1 squad in 1997. Misiec blocked for Hall-of-Fame running back Rich Lemon, whose 4,742 career rushing yards are the most in team history by a wide margin.
Shea was a three-time All-Patriot League honoree in cross country, and she led the Bison to their first two Patriot League titles in 1998 and 1999. Graytock captained the 1999 team that made history by becoming the first Bison women’s squad to qualify as a team for the NCAA Championship. The Bison went on to place 24th as a team at the national meet.
Graytock was also part of five Patriot League championship track and field teams. Outdoors, she was a three-time Patriot League champion in the 10,000-meter run, and she was named the 2000 Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Graytock’s top 10K time of 35:59.62 was second in school history at the time of her graduation, trailing only Hall-of-Famer Judy Perry.
Marble is the third wrestling inductee in as many years from this transformational era of the program, joining former teammates Andy Rendos ’10 and Kevin LeValley ’11. Marble was part of Dan Wirnsberger’s first recruiting class after the wrestling program was reinstated to varsity status in 2005, and he went on to become a four-year team co-captain and four-time NCAA qualifier at 133 pounds.
After finishing sixth at the EIWA Championships as a freshman, Marble made the 133-pound final and finished as the runner-up as a sophomore in 2008. He also finished fourth in 2009 and third in 2010 to make it four straight NCAA trips. Marble also helped the Bison to a third-place team finish at EIWAs as a junior and fourth as a senior, a remarkable feat to contend so quickly in one of the nation’s best conferences. He graduated with a career record of 111-44, including a career-high 30 wins as a senior. His 111 victories ranked third in team history at the time of his graduation.
Shribman put on a power-hitting display never before seen in Bucknell and Patriot League history, and his MVP performance in the 2010 Patriot League Tournament lifted the Bison to a league title and an NCAA Regionals appearance.
Shribman demolished the school and league records for home runs in a season (21 in 2010) and career (43), and he also set team marks for career total bases (385) and doubles (45). His 153 career runs batted in ranked second in team history behind only Hall-of-Famer Tyler Prout, and Shribman also ranked in the top-10 all-time in batting average (.347), on-base percentage (.434), and hits (201) at the time of his graduation. He posted a career OPS of 1.098.
Shribman capped off his prolific junior year with one of the finest postseason performances in league annals. In six Patriot League Tournament games, Shribman hit .423 with seven home runs, 16 RBIs, 10 runs scored, and a 1.308 slugging percentage. He paced the Bison to series wins on the road at Army and Holy Cross to claim the league title and the NCAA bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.