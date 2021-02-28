TRENTON, N.J. — Redshirt freshman Cole Rhone (Benton) capped off an impressive weekend by earning a fourth-place finish in the 133-pound weight class and a berth into the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships as the Bloomsburg University wrestling team wrapped up the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships on Saturday afternoon.
As a team, the Huskies placed 13th overall with a total of 28.5 points — finishing ahead of Lock Haven University who finished with 15 points in the team standings.
Rhone, unseeded at 133 pounds, put himself in a prime spot to qualify for the national tournament after a solid first day as he picked up a pair of wins against pre-seeded opponents including a 9-6 win over second-seeded Brendon Fenton of Kent State in the quarterfinals on Friday. After getting bumped to the consolation bracket in the semifinal round, Rhone had the virtue of watching the consolation quarterfinal match between Central Michigan’s Andrew Marten and Southern Illinois Edwardsville’s (SIUE) Aaron Schulist on Saturday before taking the mat against the winner. Schulist ended up defeating Marten to set up a match for the ages against Rhone in the consolation semifinals.
Rhone jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period with a takedown and a two-point nearfall before Schulist scored a reversal to cut the lead in half. Rhone escaped before the period ended to take a 5-2 lead after the opening three minutes. In a wild second period that saw both wrestlers nearly pinned on multiple occasions, Schulist scored a reversal midway through the second and then converted four back points to take an 8-5 lead. Rhone, however, countered with a reversal and then finished the period on top to trim the deficit to 8-7. Rhone chose bottom to start the third and picked up two points on another reversal to take a 9-8 advantage. The Huskies’ grappler then rode out Schulist over the final 1:34 to add a bonus point for riding time for the 10-8 victory and to clinch a spot in the National Championships next month.
The redshirt freshman then wrestled for third place in the bracket but was pinned late in the first period by Ohio’s Mario Guillen to earn him a fourth-place finish. Rhone’s fourth-place result marked the highest finish by a Bloomsburg wrestler in two seasons competing at the MAC Championships. It also gave the Huskies’ wrestling program three straight seasons with at least one NCAA qualifier after going four years without a wrestler competing in the national tournament.
Rhone will take a 5-2 overall record with him to St. Louis, the site of this year’s national championships, from March 18-20.
Redshirt sophomore Josh Mason (Blue Mountain) took seventh at 141 pounds while junior Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J.) placed eighth at 157 pounds to give the Huskies three placewinners at this year’s tournament.
Mason opened day two with a loss to Edinboro’s Gabe Willochell to bump him to the seventh-place match. Mason bounced back to pin Clarion’s Kyle Schickel for his second victory by fall of the tournament which tied him with seven other wrestlers for the most falls at this year’s tournament. Only George Mason’s Josh Jones earned his pins in a combined faster time (4:04) than Mason’s 5:05.
Mason finished the season with a 5-3 overall record and earned back-to-back top-eight finishes at the MAC Championships after taking sixth place at 133 pounds last season.
Carida, unfortunately, suffered back-to-back losses on Saturday to give him an eighth-place result at this year’s tournament. In his consolation quarterfinal match, Carida suffered a 4-1 loss to Cleveland State’s Daniel Patten and then dropped a 5-2 decision to George Mason’s Daniel Segura in the seventh-place match.
Carida finished the year with a 6-5 mark but, like Mason, has back-to-back top-eight results at the MAC Championships. Last season, Carida qualified for the NCAA tournament with a thrilling victory over Ohio’s Zac Carson in the true sixth-place match to earn the final qualifying spot at 157 pounds.
At 285, Danville grad Jarrett Walters lost to Max Ihry in the championship round 1, 6-3. He received a bye in the consolation round 1 and fell to Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) 7-1 in the consolation round 2.
