MOUNT CARMEL — The game was played fairly evenly, but Milton was able to get a pair of goals when needed as, the Black Panthers left Mount Carmel Area with a 2-0 victory in girls soccer action on Wednesday.

Both teams entered the game riding winning streaks after each lost their season opener. The Black Panthers (3-1) were able to score once in each half to win the PHAC contest against the Red Tornadoes (3-2).

