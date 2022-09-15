MOUNT CARMEL — The game was played fairly evenly, but Milton was able to get a pair of goals when needed as, the Black Panthers left Mount Carmel Area with a 2-0 victory in girls soccer action on Wednesday.
Both teams entered the game riding winning streaks after each lost their season opener. The Black Panthers (3-1) were able to score once in each half to win the PHAC contest against the Red Tornadoes (3-2).
“We needed this win. Playing on grass is different for us this year after we had the turf installed over the summer. We are used to practicing on turf, so this is a different feel and a smaller field,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “It wasn’t the prettiest win, but we found ways to get two goals in the net and were able to keep them out of the net.”
Over the course of the game, the Tornadoes won the majority of the 50-50 balls, but the Panthers were the team that got the better opportunities.
The first goal for Milton came with 33:01 to play in the opening half. Off of a turnover, junior Alayna Chappell was sent a pass down the left side of the field. The midfielder placed a high pass into traffic.
It traveled just over the head of her teammate and a Red Tornado defender. The ball then went through the legs of another Mount Carmel player, and Ryen Roush was there to score the goal.
“We had opportunities to get things done, but we just didn’t make it happen. Our roster isn’t deep this season, but we have a lot of returning players. The starters know that they are going to be on the field for most of the game, and the subs come in and give everything that they have even if it is just for two or three minutes at a time,” said Mount Carmel coach Emily Lloyd-Walter.
There wasn’t much action over the next few minutes, but Mount Carmel had the best three looks to close out the half. With 21:53 left in the first, senior Lexi Kane took a corner kick, and junior Ava Chapman was able to gain control of it. She took a shot, but it sailed about a foot over the crossbar.
A couple of minutes later, Chapman got another chance. She took a shot that was inches from going in as the ball bounced off the left post. She drove a ball that went past Milton’s goalie, but it trickled off of the left post.
With 12:46 left until the break, Milton goalie Morgan Reiner made a diving attempt to deny Kane from tying the game.
“Morgan is a veteran and is showing in her final season that she is will to do what it takes. That was just one of the money big saves she has had already in this young season. We know we can win in any game we play when she plays the way that she has been,” Harris said.
After halftime, Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez displayed her skillset by leading the offense with her passing and dribbling. The junior added to her team’s lead with 26:10 left in the game.
Milton had a free kick opportunity leading up to that goal, but unfortunately the ball took a weird bounce off the grass and caught Mount Carmel senior Katie Witkoski in the arm.
That set up a penalty kick, and she confidently struck the ball into the middle of the net to make the final score 2-0.
“Mackenzie Lopez did a great job for Milton. She kind of dominated with the way she was able to gain possession of the ball and distributed very well,” said Lloyd-Walter. “Overall, without those couple of bad breaks it was a pretty even game. They have a good team and had momentum coming off a big win against Mifflinburg and also beat Shamokin before that.”
Both teams will be off until this upcoming Monday, allowing for some rest and practice.
The Red Tornadoes will play at Southern Columbia on Monday and try to get payback on the defending PIAA champions after the Tigers ended their season in the District 4 playoffs last season.
“I know that this team has goals for this year. They have been working hard, and I know that they will continue to work in order to reach them,” Lloyd-Walter said.
The Black Panthers have a busy week as they will play three games from Monday to Friday.
Like Mount Carmel, they will get to take on Southern at Tiger Stadium. That game will be played on Wednesday night.
“We picked up this win against Mount Carmel. I felt that they outplayed us to the 50-50 balls at times. More times than I would have liked, but we are happy to get the victory and need to rest up for a big upcoming week,” said Harris.
Milton 2, Mount Carmel 0
at Mount Carmel
First half
Milt-Ryen Roush, assist Alayna Chappell, 33:01.
Second half
Milt-Mackenzie Lopez, penalty kick), 26:10.
Shots: Milton, 13-7; Corner kicks: Milton, 3-2; Saves: Milton (Morgan Reiner), 5; Mount Carmel (Gabby McGinley), 8.
