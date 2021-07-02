MILTON — With more rain on Thursday came additional changes to the Little League and American Legion schedules.
Beginning with the Junior Baseball contest between Mifflinburg and Danville that was already suspended by rain on Wednesday with Mifflinburg leading 6-0, will now be completed today at 5:30 p.m.
And today’s regularly scheduled Junior Baseball game between West Branch (Warrior Run) and Snyder County has been moved to Saturday, time TBA, at New Berlin’s Junior Field.
In Major Baseball action at Ber Vaughn Park in Berwick, Mifflinburg’s winners’ bracket game against Selinsgrove is tonight at 8 p.m. It will follow the 5:30 game between Snyder County and Bloomsburg.
Thursday’s 8-9-10 softball game between Mifflinburg and Central Columbia at the Moser Sports Complex in Turbotville has been moved to 5:30 p.m. today.
Finally in American Legion action, Mifflinburg’s game at Berwick was also postponed but no make-up date has been decided.
Bloomsburg boasts school-record 276 student-athletes 0n 2020-21 PSAC Scholar-Athlete List
BLOOMSBURG — A school-record total of 276 Bloomsburg University student-athletes have been recognized as Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes for the 2020-21 academic year the league announced late Wednesday. The 276 Huskies join a PSAC-record 4,163 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions being named to the list.
Named to the list for the Huskies were a trio of Mifflinburg Area High School graduates, junior Tyler Bailey (track and field/cross country), junior Bri Doebler (field hockey) and sophomore Riley Griffith (women’s soccer).
With 4,163 student-athletes eligible, it marked 55% of the PSAC student-athlete population, easily surpassing the previous records of 3,763 student-athletes and 50% of the population which were both established last year. The PSAC has now registered at least a 30% rate for 13 consecutive years. The total number of honorees has increased each year since the 2006-07 academic year. Bloomsburg’s 276 student-athletes easily surpasses the school’s previous high of 208 established last academic year and was the sixth-highest among the 18 league institutions — third among schools in the State System.
In order to earn PSAC Scholar-Athlete recognition, each student-athlete must have maintained a minimum GPA of 3.25 throughout the year.
Two former Penn Staters among 2021 PA HOF inductees
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has announced the names of the 12 individuals who will be inducted into the state’s hall of fame as the class of 2021. The 58th State Ceremonial Induction Banquet will be held at the Pittsburgh Sheraton at Station Square, on Oct. 30.
The nine living and three deceased honorees are as follows.
Tom Bradley — Football Coach — former Penn State Defensive Coordinator and Nittany Lions Interim Head Football Coach in 2011. During his 36-year collegiate coaching career, he developed 20 First Team All-Americans, 67 All-Conference players and coached 50+ players onto NFL rosters. Currently serves as defensive secondary coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brian Milne — Football Player and Track and Field Shot and Discus Thrower — former Ft. Le Boeuf High School (Erie County), Penn State and Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, and New Orleans Saints short yardage running back. In track he was a three-time PIAA discus champion and his throw of 206-3 was a 20-year state record. He also was a 2-time PIAA shot put champion and at Penn State was the NCAA discus champion his sophomore year.
Meredith Alexis — Basketball Player — former Bishop Hoban High School (Wilkes Barre), James Madison University and WNBA Washington Mystics/Connecticut Sun basketball player, she capped her collegiate career by being named to the Colonial Athletic Association Silver Anniversary All-Star Team. Was the CAA Player of the Year for the 2006-07 season and was first player at James Madison to amass 1000 points and 1000 rebounds in a playing career.
Marques Colston — Football Player — former Susquehanna Township High School (Harrisburg), Hofstra University and New Orleans Saints wide receiver who retired as the Saints all-time leader in pass receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Caught seven passes for 83 yards in the Saints Super Bowl XLIV victory over the Colts. His 10-year New Orleans Saints career stats include 711 receptions for 9759 yards and 72 touchdowns. He is also the Saints career leader in receiving yards per catch (13.7 yds), most seasons with 100 receptions (6), most 100 yard receiving games (28) and most games played by a wide receiver (146).
Mary Ellen Boylan Jutca — Basketball and Tennis Player — former Immaculate Conception High School (Washington) and Villanova University basketball player who was the Philadelphia area’s 3-time “Big 5” Women’s MVP in 1974, 1975 and 1976. Was the first female inducted into the Villanova Wildcats Varsity Club Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.
John Reinstra — Football Player, Wrestler and Power Lifter — former Academy of New Church High School (Bryn Athyn), Temple University and Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns football player, he was named First Team All-American Offensive Guard for the Temple Owls in 1981. Was also the NCAA Power Lifting Champion in 1981 and was a first-round selection (9th overall) by the Steelers in the 1986 NFL draft, where he was a 5-year starter at guard followed by two years as a starting guard for the Cleveland Browns.
Jim Render — Football Coach — retired Upper St. Clair High School football coach with the most victories (406) in WPIAL history (49-year scholastic head football coaching career). His 1989 Panthers were the first PIAA AAAA championship team to go undefeated at 15-0 and his 2006 USC team was first PIAA AAAA team to go undefeated at 16-0.
Tim Ruddy — Football Player — former Dunmore High School, University of Notre Dame and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman (center) who was selected by Sporting News as a scholastic Honorable Mention All-American, was a four-year starter at center for the Fighting Irish where he was named Second Team All-American by both The Football News and the Associated Press. At Miami he was the Dolphins starting center (snapping to Dan Marino) for 140 games and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2001.
R.J. Umberger — Ice Hockey Player — former Plum High School, Ohio State Buckeyes and Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers center and left winger, he was drafted in the first round (pick # 16) by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2001 draft and played 11 seasons in the NHL. With the Plum Mustangs he scored an impressive 116 points in only 16 games.
The deceased honorees include Betty Mullen Brey — Swimmer — former NCAA, Pan Am Games and Olympic Games champion, she was a Silver Medalist in the 400 Freestyle at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, a Gold, and a Silver Medalist at the 1951 Pan Am Games and both a Gold and a Silver Medalist at the 1955 Pan Am Games. James “Lash” Nesser — Basketball Coach — former Uniontown St. John’s High School and Uniontown High School head basketball coach whose teams won 680 games between 1948 and 1976. His 1965 St. John’s team won the PCIAA championship and his 1962 and 1976 teams both made the PCIAA Final Four. Joe Solomon — Wrestler and Wrestling Referee — former Canonsburg High School, University of Pittsburgh and U.S. Olympic Team wrestler, he won three straight WPIAL crowns and was the 145-pound PIAA champion in 1950. At Pitt he was the 167-pound NCAA champion in 1954 and was a four-time Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.