National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 20 8 .714 — Philadelphia 15 13 .536 5 Boston 14 14 .500 6 Toronto 13 15 .464 7 New York 12 16 .429 8
W L Pct GB Miami 16 12 .571 — Washington 15 13 .536 1 Charlotte 15 14 .517 1½ Atlanta 13 14 .481 2½ Orlando 5 23 .179 11
W L Pct GB Chicago 17 10 .630 — Milwaukee 18 11 .621 — Cleveland 17 12 .586 1 Indiana 12 17 .414 6 Detroit 4 22 .154 12½
W L Pct GB Memphis 17 11 .607 — Dallas 14 13 .519 2½ San Antonio 10 16 .385 6 Houston 9 18 .333 7½ New Orleans 8 21 .276 9½
W L Pct GB Utah 19 7 .731 — Denver 14 13 .519 5½ Minnesota 12 15 .444 7½ Portland 11 17 .393 9 Oklahoma City 8 18 .308 11
W L Pct GB Golden State 23 5 .821 — Phoenix 22 5 .815 ½ L.A. Clippers 16 12 .571 7 L.A. Lakers 15 13 .536 8 Sacramento 11 17 .393 12
Golden State 105, New York 96 Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129, OT Phoenix 111, Portland 107, OT Detroit at Chicago, ppd
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Toronto, ppd Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Houston, 8 p.m. Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Utah, 9 p.m. Charlotte at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 28 18 6 4 40 103 83 Tampa Bay 28 18 6 4 40 92 76 Detroit 29 14 12 3 31 80 97 Boston 25 14 9 2 30 70 66 Buffalo 28 9 15 4 22 77 99 Ottawa 26 9 16 1 19 75 95 Montreal 30 6 21 3 15 64 107
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 28 17 5 6 40 97 71 Carolina 27 19 7 1 39 85 58 N.Y. Rangers 28 18 7 3 39 81 72 Pittsburgh 28 15 8 5 35 85 72 Columbus 27 14 12 1 29 89 90 Philadelphia 27 11 12 4 26 71 89 New Jersey 27 10 12 5 25 75 92 N.Y. Islanders 24 7 12 5 19 51 72
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 28 19 8 1 39 106 82 St. Louis 29 16 8 5 37 100 80 Colorado 26 17 7 2 36 113 86 Nashville 28 17 10 1 35 81 75 Winnipeg 28 13 10 5 31 84 80 Dallas 26 13 11 2 28 70 74 Chicago 27 10 15 2 22 62 86 Arizona 27 5 20 2 12 48 101
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 30 16 9 5 37 94 82 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Vegas 28 17 11 0 34 99 86 Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 91 85 San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 76 80 Los Angeles 27 12 10 5 29 72 71 Vancouver 30 13 15 2 28 76 88 Seattle 28 10 15 3 23 80 99 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2 Vegas 4, Boston 1 Tampa Bay 3, Los Angeles 2, OT Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1 Ottawa 8, Florida 2 Detroit 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2 St. Louis 4, Dallas 1 Toronto 5, Edmonton 1 Colorado 4, N.Y. Rangers 2 Vancouver 4, Columbus 3 Seattle 3, San Jose 1 Calgary at Nashville, ppd Carolina at Minnesota, ppd
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 9 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Florida, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. Vegas at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Nashville, 8 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Toronto at Calgary, ppd Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bowie St. 75, Johnson C. Smith 60 Drexel 76, Coppin St. 69 Felician 90, Staten Island 60 Gannon 77, Lock Haven 71 Indiana (Pa.) 81, Millersville 58 Lake Erie 79, Le Moyne 65 Lehman 98, Mitchell 84 Mass.-Boston 91, Salem St. 78 Monmouth (NJ) 69, Yale 60 Shippensburg 70, Clarion 61 Slippery Rock 76, Wheeling Jesuit 71 St. Francis (NY) 113, Medgar Evers 51 St. Francis (Pa.) 81, Hartford 66 Stony Brook 87, CCSU 67 Towson 74, UNC-Greensboro 64 West Chester 95, Seton Hill 82 SOUTH Auburn 70, North Alabama 44 Berea 84, Miami Hamilton Harriers 80, OT Christopher Newport 79, Hampden-Sydney 74 Clemson 89, Miami (Ohio) 76 Duke 103, SC State 62 Elizabeth City St. 86, The Apprentice School 70 Emory & Henry 83, D’Youville 60 Jacksonville 62, Southern Miss. 51 Kentucky Wesleyan 104, St. Louis 29 LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49 Longwood 98, Piedmont International 56 Louisiana Tech 84, LSU-Shreveport 70 Louisville 86, SE Louisiana 60 Memphis 92, Alabama 78 Mississippi St. 79, Georgia St. 50 Montevallo 69, Delta St. 62 Mount Olive 92, Lees-Mcrae 75 NC A&T 69, ETSU 67 North Carolina 74, Furman 61 South Alabama 69, Tarleton St. 62 South Carolina 110, Allen 51 South Florida 60, Austin Peay 51 Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52 Troy 66, Alabama A&M 57 UAB 79, Grambling St. 61 UT Martin 79, UNC-Asheville 68 Virginia Union 79, Livingstone 64 W. Kentucky 90, Centre 52 Wake Forest 77, VMI 70 West Alabama 82, Palm Beach Atlantic 44 MIDWEST Arizona St. 58, Creighton 57 Chicago 77, Kalamazoo 61 Christian Brothers 88, Lindenwood (Mo.) 75 DePaul 72, Ill.-Chicago 66 Illinois St. 81, Quincy 63 McKendree 80, Union (Tenn.) 67 Minnesota 79, Texas A&M-CC 71 N. Iowa 66, Jackson St. 56 North Dakota 110, North Central 65 Rockhurst 78, York (Neb.) 64 Southwest Baptist 97, Williams Baptist 72 St. Thomas (MN) 109, Northland 50 Wichita St. 82, Alcorn St. 63 Wis.-Whitewater 143, Greenville 102 SOUTHWEST East Central 100, SW Christian 71 Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56 Louisiana-Monroe 82, Stephen F. Austin 69 Lubbock Christian 87, Cameron 60 NW Oklahoma 89, Okla. Panhandle St. 78 North Texas 65, Sam Houston St. 55 Ouachita Baptist 95, Champion Christian 72 SW Oklahoma 77, S. Nazarene 72 Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31 Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62 FAR WEST Boise St. 72, Santa Clara 60 Metropolitan St. 66, Colorado Christian 59 Pacific 80, UC Santa Barbara 71, OT Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, CS Stanislaus 39 Texas Southern 70, Texas Rio Grande Valley 60 UC Davis 71, Oregon St. 64
Women’s college basketball
EAST Drexel 59, Yale 52 Princeton 79, Buffalo 77, OT Rutgers 56, CCSU 45 UCF 68, Seton Hall 56 SOUTH FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 57 Georgia St. 61, Florida A&M 52 Howard 74, UMBC 61 Liberty 76, Bluefield St. 30 South Alabama 91, Faulkner 51 MIDWEST DePaul 100, Nicholls 72 Indiana St. 76, Ill. Chicago 50 Northwestern 55, Milwaukee 46 Texas Rio Grande Valley 52, Texas A&M-CC 43 UMKC 69, Santa Clara 62 SOUTHWEST Arkansas St. 81, MVSU 47 FAR WEST Cal Baptist 74, UC San Diego 73 Dixie St. 79, Westcliff 55 Portland 70, Stephen F. Austin 59
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Matt Borgschulte and Ryan Fuller co-hitting coaches, Fredi Gonzalez bench coach and Jose Hernanez major league coach. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Sam Mellinger vice president of communications. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Verlander on a one-year contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Emanuel Sifuentes to director, player development, Mat Snider to assistant director, player development, Rob Scheidegger to senior director, high performance, Kate Weiss to director, sports medicine, John Walker to manager, rehab and return to play and Greg Ackerman to analyst, sports science. National League PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cam Bedrosian, Andrew Bellati, Tyler Cyr, Joe Gatto, Michael Kelly and Jake Newberry on minor league contracts. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LS Beau Brinkley. Released LB Nate Hall from the practice squad. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Rashad Smith and DB Will Sunderland to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed D Trystan Colon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed S Tony Jefferson to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated OT Trenton Scott from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived TE Colin Thompson. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve. Signed P Drue Chrisman to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed Gs Drew Forbes, Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, WR Jarvis Landry, DE Takkarist McKinley and T Jedrick Wills on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jolo Natson and TE Ross Travis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed WR Ja’Marcus Bradley to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Released OT Adrian Ealy from the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Claimed CB Saivion Smith off waivers from San Francisco. Signed CBs Shakur Brown and Chris Williamson to the practice squad. Placed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted WR Juwann Winfree from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated C Ryan Kelly from the reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DB Zayne Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DL Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Jalen Richard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated TE Nick Bowers to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DT Damion Square to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated WR Keenan Allen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Jordan Fuller, DE Jonah Williams, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day, DBs Terrell Burgess, JuJu Hughes, Tyler Hall, TE Brycen Hopkins and OL Alaric Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Tyler Higbee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived OL Austin Reiter. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Eddie Yarbrough to the practice squad. Placed WR Dede Westbrook and DE Danielle Hunter on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Trishton Jackson and RB A.J. Rose on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated LB Josh Uche to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated DB Joshuah Bledsoe from the non-football injury list. Activated DB Kyle Dugger from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Calvin Munson. Placed G Alex Redmond on the practice squad injured reserve. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived DT Josiah Bronson. Released DB Dylan Mabin from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. Released QB Clayton Thorson from the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed RB Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. Signed P Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Dez Fitzpatrick on the reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Nate Orchard and DT Hercules Mata’afa to the practice squad. Placed CB Kendall Fuller, DT Tim Settle and CB Darryl Roberts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted S Jeremy Reaves from the practice squad to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal from San Diego (AHL). ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Janis Moser from Tucson (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Oskar Steen and Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Sent G Aaron Dell to Rochester (AHL). Activated G Malcolm Subban off injured reserve. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled C Andrew Poturalski from Chicago (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Justin Barron and LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL). Recalled D Nate Clurman from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado. DALLAS STARS — Recalled Fs Riley Damiani and Ty Dellandrea from Texas (AHL). Placed F Roope Hintz on injured reserve. Loaned G Anton Khudobin to Texas. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned D Michael Vukojevic from Adirondack (ECHL) to Utica (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled LW Phillip Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford (AHL). American Hockey League CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Liam Pecararo to a player tryout contract (PTO). GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Gordi Myer to a player tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Randy Gazzola to Toledo (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Recalled G Trevin Kozlowski from Iowa (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned D Charles-David Beaudoin to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O’Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL).
