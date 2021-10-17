SELINSGROVE - Senior quarterback Michael Ruisch tossed a career-high five touchdownst, leading the No. 20 Susquehanna University football team past Gettysburg College 47-7 in action from Amos Alonzo Stagg Field in Doug Arthur Stadium.
With the victory and Johns Hopkins University's 21-6 loss to Muhlenberg College, Susquehanna (6-0, 6-0) moved into sole possession of first place in the Centennial Conference with four games left to play in the 2021 regular season. It was also SU's 14th consecutive victory, and the 12th straight home victory in Doug Arthur Stadium.
The River Hawks dominated the total offense battle 515-144, while surrendering only 88 passing to Gettysburg on the night. SU held Gettysburg to 4-of-16 on third downs and also won the takeaway battle 3-0. Offensively, Ruisch finished with 267 yards on 17-of-33 passing, while Gavin Coles needed just two carries to lead SU on the ground with 85 yards. Dashon Bundy averaged nine yards a carry en route to 36 yards on four totes, and Frankie Negrini rushed for 32 net yards.
Sammy Darrell finished with 72 yards receiving on five grabs, and Eddie Nugent and Kyle Good each posted four grabs and a score. Hoffman added three touchbacks in addition to his two field goals for SU. Defensively, Brendan Krumenacker led the squad with 10 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and Sal Gurnari added seven stops. Andrew Wells, Drew Robinson and Anthony Scicchitano all had six tackles, and Craig Roumes totaled five stops, a sack and two pass breakups. David Gilchrist and Edwin Maxwell each also added interceptions for SU, which finished with eight tackles for loss.
Susquehanna is home at 1 p.m. Saturday against McDaniel.
Fordham 66
Bucknell 21
BRONX, N.Y. – Fordham amassed nearly 700 yards on offense in a 66-21 win over Bucknell Saturday at Jack Coffey Field.
The Rams (4-3, 2-0 PL) found the end zone on their first four drives of the game, and converted on five of their first six overall, en route to their ninth-straight victory over the Bison (1-5, 0-2 PL). Reigning Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year Tim DeMorat threw for 318 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in just three quarters of work to lead the offensive onslaught.
For Bucknell, running backs Rushawn Baker, Jared Cooper and Danny Meuser rushed for touchdowns, with Baker's being the first of his collegiate career. In addition, Ethan Robinson made 15 solo tackles in his first collegiate start while Aneesh Vyas recovered a pair of fumbles; Vyas also forced the first, which led to Baker's touchdown run.
With nine tackles, Ben Allen finished second to Robinson among Bison. He also forced a pair of fumbles, recovering one, and made two tackles for a loss.
The Rams' 66 points was the fifth-most ever allowed by Bucknell. The Bison last gave up at least 60 points in 1966, an 82-28 loss at Temple.
Fordham held overall leads in first downs (33-17), rushing offense (343-124), passing yards (354-145) and total offense (697-269).
The Bison return to Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium at the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex for a 1 p.m. game against Georgetown on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Bloomsburg 44
Lock Haven 0
BLOOMSBURG - Malik Langley caught touchdown passes of 45 and 78 yards and David LePoidevin tallied 246 yards through the air as Bloomsburg improved to 2-5, 1-3 PSAC East.
Lock Haven fell to 1-6, 0-4.
The Huskies are at East Stroudsburg Saturday, Oct. 23.
