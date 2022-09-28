MIFFLINBURG — It was a tale of two halves for Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team versus Bloomsburg in Tuesday’s Heartland-II contest.
The first half, however, was a forgettable one for the Wildcats.
Bloomsburg scored four goals in the first half, including three in the final 11:41 of action, to come away with a 4-1 victory at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“The first half was tough. I think we had to figure some things out on defense,” said Mifflinburg coach Paige Dando. “We had a few goals slip in, and it was definitely defeating.”
Bella Pistoia was in the right place at the right time to give Bloomsburg (6-3) a 1-0 lead when she scored off a rebound following a shot by Brynna Zentner.
Teagan Serrano made the score 2-0 with 11:41 left when she scored off a miscue by Mifflinburg’s defense.
Just over 6 minutes later Serrano helped push the Panthers lead to 3-0 by serving up a perfect corner kick to Zentner, whose header resulted in a 3-0 lead.
The final goal in the first half for Bloomsburg came from Ava Billmeyer, who evaded a Mifflinburg defender and then beat Wildcats’ keeper Laura Darrup 1-on-1 for the goal.
Mifflinburg played much better in the second half, and the Wildcats’ goal came from Sarah Fritz in the 75th minute.
Fritz dribbled around the defense and took a hard shot to the far upper 90 of the goal.
The play of the Wildcats in the second half was a big improvement according to Dando.
“We had a great halftime discussion, and we worked on some defensive tactics,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We came back out in the second half and won the half. Held them at four goals and we put one in.”
It is the second loss in a row by Mifflinburg, but Dando is looking for her team to keep moving towards the postseason.
Next up for the Wildcats is another tough game at Mount Carmel at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We are looking forward to keeping the momentum going as we continue our season,” said Dando.
Bloomsburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
First half
B-Bella Pistoia, unassisted, 20:32.
B-Teagan Serrano, unassisted, 11:41.
B-Brynna Zentner, assist Serrano (corner kick), 5:31.
B-Ava Billmeyer, unassisted), 1:33.
Second half
M-Sara Fritz, unassisted, 75:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 13-8; Corner kicks: Bloomsburg, 5-2; Saves: Bloomsburg (Alyssa Shuman), 15; Mifflinburg (Laura Darrup), 5.
Milton 3,
Loyalsock 2
MILTON – The Black Panthers dominated the Lancers in shots, and it led to a shutout win for Milton in Heartland-II action.
Milton (6-3) took a 2-0 halftime lead behind goals from Ryen Roush and Sammy Roarty.
Mackenzie Lopez added a second-half goal to put the game away for the Black Panthers, who also got eight saves from Morgan Reiner to get the win against Loyalsock (3-8).
Lopez added two assists in the win and Addison Zettlemoyer had one for the Black Panthers, who led in shots 37-6 and corners 9-1.
Milton next plays at Warrior Run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Southern Columbia 1,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Peyton Wisloski scored off an assist by Kennadie Reamer midway through the first half to produce the only goal the Tigers needed to take the Heartland-II win over the Defenders.
Goalkeeper Addy Ohnmeiss played well for Warrior Run (5-5) and made seven saves to keep the game close against Southern (6-1-1).
Warrior Run next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Southern Columbia 1, Warrior Run 0
at Warrior Run
First half
SC-Peyton Wisloski, assist Kennadie Reamer, 21:33.
Shots: SC, 8-3; Corner kicks: SC, 2-0; Saves: SC (Quinn Johnston), 3; WR (Addy Ohnmeiss), 7.
Meadowbrook Chr. 3,
Juniata Christian 2
McALISTERVILLE – The Lions recovered from a two-goal halftime deficit to come back and take the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Audrey Millett scored twice in the second half for Meadowbrook (10-1, 5-0 ACAA), including the game-winner with 5:14 remaining in the game.
Madalyn Fasnacht also scored in the second half for the Lions, plus Emma George made three saves (all in the first half) to get the win.
Meadowbrook next hosts Millville on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 3, Juniata Chr. 2
At Juniata Christian School
First half
JC-Thea Beward, unassisted, 24:47.
JC-Beward, unassisted, 13:12.
Second half
MC-Madalyn Fasnacht, unassisted, 16:07.
MC-Audrey Millett, unassisted, 15:24.
MC-Millett, unassisted, 5:14.
Shots: Meadowbrook, 9-5; Corner kicks: Meadowbrook, 4-3; Saves: Meadowbrook (Emma George), 3; Juniata (Addison Sheeler), 6.
Boys soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 8,
Walnut Street Chr. 0
MILTON – Jacob Reed scored twice in each half to power the Lions to the ACAA victory.
Josh Bakowicz and Garrett Knopp also scored in the first half for Meadowbrook (7-2, 5-2 ACAA)), and then Chris Reed and Luke Osman tallied second-half goals for the Lions.
Gavin Millett added three assists for Meadowbrook, which had double-digit advantages in both shots and corner kicks.
Meadowbrook next plays at Millville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 8, Walnut Street Chr. 0
At Meadowbrook
First half
MC-Jacob Reed, assist Gavin Millett, 39:43.
MC-Josh Bakowicz, assist Millett, 29:39.
MC-Garrett Knopp, unassisted, 22:58.
MC-Jacob Reed, assist Brandon Garcia, 5:58.
Second half
MC-Jacob Reed, unassisted, 32:01.
MC-Chris Reed, assist Millett, 31:14.
MC-J. Reed, unassisted, 21:50.
MC-Luke Osman, unassisted, 20:29.
Shots: MC, 15-2; Corner kicks: MC, 11-1; Saves: MC (Michael Eager), 2; WSC (Mason Zell), 7.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 3,
Bloomsburg 1
BLOOMSBURG – Avery Mast scored twice in the first quarter as the Green Dragons beat the Panthers in the nonleague matchup against the top team in District 4 Class A.
Whitney Berge assisted on Mast’s second goal with 2:36 left in the opening period to give Lewisburg (5-3) a solid lead.
Maddie Ikeler later scored off a Maddy Moyers assist with 9:45 left in the second quarter to result in a 3-0 halftime advantage over Bloomsburg (8-1).
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Monday.
Lewisburg 3, Bloomsburg 1
At Bloomsburg
First quarter
Lew-Avery Mast, unassisted, 14:44.
Lew-Mast, assist Whitney Berge, 2:36.
Second quarter
Lew-Maddy Ikeler, assist Maddy Moyers, 9:45.
Fourth quarter
Bl-Taylor Bower, assist Kassie Bond, 7:53.
Shots: Lewisburg, 9-6; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 7-6; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 5; Bloomsburg (Hailey Leisering), 5.
Mifflinburg 2,
Danville 0
DANVILLE – Olivia Beck and Marissa Allen both scored to lead the Wildcats past the Ironmen in the nonleague contest.
Beck scored unassisted with 5:05 left in the first half.
Allen added her insurance goal with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter. Calleigh Hoy had the assist.
Mifflinburg (5-6) next hosts East Juniata at 4:30 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg 2, Danville 0
At Danville
Second quarter
Miff-Olivia Beck, unassisted, 5:05.
Third quarter
Miff-Marissa Allen, assist Calleigh Hoy, 7:25.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 17-1; Penalty corners: Mifflinburg, 15-2; Saves: Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 1; Danville, 17.
