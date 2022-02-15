LEWISBURG — A big first quarter got Lewisburg off and running to a 64-44 nonleague victory over Lourdes Regional on Monday.
The Green Dragons (17-4) outscored the Red Raiders 21-8 in the opening quarter and later took a commanding 37-17 halftime lead.
Jake Hernandez paced Lewisburg with a game-high 23 points, and Jack Blough came off the bench to add 10.
The Green Dragons next host Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 64, Lourdes Regional 44At Lewisburg
Lourdes 8 9 7 19 — 44 Lewisburg 21 16 14 13 – 64
Lourdes (13-8) 44
Casen Sandri 4 0-0 9; Shaun Potter 4 0-0 10; Tyler Novak 4 0-0 10; Owen Sandri 1 1-11 3; Maxwell Reiprish 2 1-2 5; Mike Keer 2 0-0 4; Alex Hughes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-13 44,
3-point goals:
Potter 2, Novak 2, C. Sandri.
Lewisburg (17-4) 64
Cam Michaels 2 0-0 4; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Joey Martin 4 0-0 9; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Jake Hernandez 9 4-4 23; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 8; Jack Blough 5 0-0 10; Devin Bodden 2 0-0 4; Noah Pawling 0 2-2 2; Charlie Landis 1 0-0 2; Will Gronlund 0 0-0 0; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Will Barrick 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 6-6 64.
3-point goals:
Harrison 2, Hernandez, Martin.
Other area scores:Bloomsburg 53, Mount Carmel 49Wellsboro 56, Jersey Shore 50Shikellamy 77, Southern Columbia 66Girls basketball
Lourdes Regional 32
Mifflinburg 25
COAL TOWNSHIP — Not even a double-double by Ella Shuck was enough as the Wildcats fell to the Red Raiders in the nonleague matchup.
Shuck scored a game-high 17 points and had 10 rebounds and five steals for Mifflinburg (6-15), which fell behind 17-11 at the half.
The win wraps up the regular season for the Wildcats.
Lourdes Regional 32, Mifflinburg 24At Lourdes Regional
Mifflinburg 9 2 6 7 — 24 Lourdes 6 11 8 7 – 32
Mifflinburg (6-15) 24
Ella Shuck 6 4-4 17; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Laine Martin 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Marissa Allen 1 0-0 2; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-4 24.
3-point goals:
Shuck, Shively.
Lourdes (13-9) 32
Masie Reed 0 0-0 0; Tori Lindemuth 3 4-6 10; Paityn Moyer 2 5-8 10; Cassidy Grimes 1 0-0 2; Chloe Rishel 1 0-0 2; Anna Keer 0 0-0 0; Leah Kosmer 4 0-0 8; Gabrielle Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 9-14 32.
3-point goals:
Moyer.
Other area scores:Bloomsburg 46, Mount Carmel 43Bucktail 50, CMVT 36Shamokin 30, Selinsgrove 28Southern Columbia 60, Shikellamy 51
