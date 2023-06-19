WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College women’s soccer team will welcome 12 new players when it gets on the field in 2023, seventh-year head coach Kenny Fern announced.
Lewisburg Area High School graduate Mikayla Long is one of the Warriors’ new players.
The class, which features two goalkeepers, three defenders, four midfielders and three forwards, adds depth throughout the lineup as Lycoming enter the Landmark Conference following a record-breaking season where the team went 12-6-2 overall, earning its first regional ranking in program history and advancing to the postseason for the first time as well.
Long, a four-year starter for the Green Dragons, served as captain her senior year. Long helped lead Lewisburg to a pair of District 4 silver medals, and she was a honorable mention all-area and second-team all-conference as a senior.
The incoming class also includes Selinsgrove midfielder Ella Magee, a four-year starter who led the Seals in goals and assists three years and was a state silver medalist in 2020.
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to MilwaukeeMILWAUKEE (AP) — A bus driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence while transporting the Pittsburgh Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee for their weekend series with the Brewers.
Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling away from officers seeking to escort the bus on its trip to Milwaukee late Thursday night. Troopers said they observed more erratic driving and eventually stopped the bus on the right shoulder of Interstate 94 in Chicago.
Police said the driver was arrested after they observed “multiple signs of impairment.” The driver isn’t a Pirates employee but was contracted to drive the team to Milwaukee after the completion of their series with the Chicago Cubs.
Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said in a statement that “we are deeply concerned” about what took place.
“The important thing is that all of our personnel arrived in Milwaukee safely,” Warecki said. “Buses are contracted out to a local provider, which was consistent with this trip, and we are now in communication with the appropriate parties regarding this matter.”
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrestWest Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned a day after his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving in the latest incident in a Hall of Fame career that imploded quickly.
The university announced the resignation Saturday night. It came a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview.
The 69-year-old Huggins leaves as the third-winningest coach all-time in Division I with 935 career victories, behind only Mike Krzyzewski of Duke (1,202) and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse (1,015), both of whom are retired. Unlike the others, Huggins had no national titles, taking Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992 and West Virginia in 2010.
Huggins had 16-year stints each with the Bearcats and Mountaineers. Both ended in the aftermath of arrests for drinking and driving.
Huggins was charged with driving under the influence on Friday night after his SUV had stopped in the middle of traffic in Pittsburgh with a shredded tire and the driver’s-side door open at about 8:30 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, a breath test determined Huggins’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
Huggins was charged with DUI, released from custody and will appear at a later date for a preliminary hearing, according to a police report.
In a statement to the West Virginia community on Saturday night, Huggins said: “Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.”
In a separate statement Saturday night, West Virginia’s athletic department said it accepted the resignation “in light of recent events.
“We support his decision so that he can focus on his health and family. On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state.”
No replacement was immediately named for Huggins. The athletic department statement said that “in the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”
Huggins said his recent actions do not represent the university’s values or the leadership expected in his role as coach.
“While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you — and myself — down,” he said. “I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”
It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004, when he was the head coach at Cincinnati.
Last month, Huggins agreed to a three-game suspension, a $1 million salary reduction and sensitivity training for using the slur during an interview with Cincinnati radio station WLW. Huggins was asked about the transfer portal and whether he had a chance of landing a player at West Virginia from Xavier, a Jesuit school.
Huggins entered the Basketball Hall of Fame last September. In 41 seasons, his teams have gone to 25 NCAA Tournaments.
PA Speedweek starts Friday at Williams GroveMechanicsburg – The 33rd annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars kicks off this Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.
The 10-night 2023 series will visit Williams Grove twice, first for the kickoff on June 23 and then again on June 30 for the $20,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial.
The speedweek opener this Friday will feature the 410 sprints going 30 laps in distance and paying $8,000 to win. The 358 sprint cars will also be in action to round out an open wheel doubleheader.
Time trials for the speedweek field will begin at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.
Pennsylvania Speedweek runs through July 3 at area ovals with the June 30 Pennsy Supply Mitch Smith Memorial at the Grove boasting the largest series payout to win at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.