MILTON — The 2022 track and field season was simply one for the ages for Milton’s girls squad.
The Black Panthers accomplished numerous milestones on the year, which culminated in Milton sending a total of seven athletes to the PIAA Class 2A Championship meet and coming away with a pair of medalists.
Senior Riley Murray placed fifth in the pole vault with a leap of 11 feet even, plus junior Morgan Reiner placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 129-0.
“I’m very Proud of all my girls who qualified for the PIAA Championships, and it is extremely special for Morgan and Riley to bring a state medal home from such an elite level of competition,” said Milton coach Rod Harris, whose team scored seven points in the state meet to finish 41st overall.
Murray also added a 15th-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.61 seconds, and she helped the 4x100 relay team place 11th in a time of 50.82. Camron Roush, Janae Bergey and Mackenzie Lopez rounded out the team.
Lopez also placed 15th in the javelin (110-1), plus Bergey was 23rd in the 100-meter dash (13.22).
Rounding out the Black Panthers state place finishers was Anita Shek, who took 15th in the shot put with a heave of 31-10.
Prior to the state meet, Milton went undefeated during the regular season for the first time and the Black Panthers went on to capture their first Heartland Athletic Conference Division II title.
A 79-71 dual meet victory over rival Lewisburg on April 13 would set the stage for what was to come later in the season for Milton.
“The entire season this team set out to accomplish great things. We started with the regular season and taking one meet at a time and earning the victory. After we did, we would write the score on the board in our team room and look at who’s next? Then we started to prepare for who was next,” said Harris. “It kept going that way as the season went on and defeating Lewisburg was a HUGE accomplishment for us since they are always so strong and motivated us to even a higher level. We knew we could go undefeated and win the HAC-2, but Central Columbia proved to be very strong also so it was a lot to ask the girls to prepare for another battle such as Lewisburg’s.
Added Harris, “The season turned out to be historic for us. It was the first undefeated season ever in school history for the girls and the first District 4 title as well. We also were the PHAC League AA and AAA combined runner-up to Shikellamy by four points, and we didn’t even try and win that meet. I didn’t run a lot of kids hard due to districts right around the corner. That was FUN!”
Among the individual accomplishments achieved by the Black Panthers this season were Murray breaking the school’s pole vault record twice at the Lock Haven High School Classic on April 30.
Murray broke the record of 11-0 set by Vicky Soltys by first vaulting 11-1, and then smashing the mark with a vault of 12-3.
In addition, Reiner and Lopez finished 1-2 in the javelin during the District 4 meet, which helped pave the way for Milton’s 89.33 to 84.66 victory over Lewisburg to claim the district team title.
“The 1-2 punch combo at the district meet in the javelin was pretty special. That was 18 quick points for our team that led the way for us to win the overall title!” said Harris.
“The entire season was awesome! An undefeated season, beating Lewisburg, and winning the first district title is something no one can ever take away from my coaching staff or my kids. It was truly a special season. I’m just very proud of my girls and the fact that we stayed, for the most part, pretty healthy all season.”
Murray and key contributor Leah Walter will be taking their talents to Slippery Rock University and Janae Bergey will be moving on to Houghton University in the fall.
“It also awesome and a great feeling for me to prepare my girls for the next chapter in their lives and to compete at the collegiate level. I love watching them become even more successful such as Deanna Betzer, Leah Bergey, and Mylea Neidig. They are doing fantastic at their Universities in track and field and academically,” said Harris.
“I am truly blessed and thank God every day for the opportunity to be able to coach and mentor these young student-athletes. We have had a ton of very talented athletes come through our T&F program with a lot of success stories. Our girls have left their mark in Milton history, and their legacy will never be forgotten.”
Milton’s boys team also had a state medalist as senior Cole Goodwin finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 51-1 ½, while other place finishes came from Chris Aviles (100, 25th; and 200, 21st) and Ryan Bickhart (1600, 23rd; and 3200, 14th).
