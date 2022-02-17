LEWISBURG — After a poor shooting first half for Bucknell in Wednesday’s home game against Lehigh, senior guard Taylor O’Brien took it upon herself to right the Bison’s ship in the second half.
O’Brien scored a career-high 27 points on the night, with 19 coming after halftime to help Bucknell post a 56-54 comeback victory over Lehigh in Patriot League action at Sojka Pavilion.
“I’m just really proud of how everybody played today,” said O’Brien, who also led the team with 11 rebounds and four steals. “When we came out (in the second half), we just knew we had to pick it up if we wanted to win.
“I tried to bring the energy and I tried to get my teammates up, and once the ball started flowing and the ball started going into the basket, it was over from there,” added O’Brien.
The win gave Bucknell (18-7, 9-5 PL) the season sweep over Lehigh (17-7, 9-4), and more importantly it helped the Bison keep pace with the league’s frontrunners. Bucknell sits in fifth place — just two games behind first place Boston U. (15-10, 11-3) in the league standings with four games remaining on the season.
Bucknell will get another crack at the Terriers (who beat the Bison 67-58 on Feb. 2) as the two teams play in Boston on Saturday, Feb. 26.
“We’re obviously happy (with the win),” said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff. “(The team) in the second half was very similar to the team I saw (take a 66-49 win) Saturday up at (former first place team) Holy Cross, and in the first half (we were) a totally different team.
“We’re still working on the consistency piece of it,” added Woodruff. “Twenty-five games into the season I wish we were more consistent, but to be able to regroup after (some) really poor play (in the first half), and to see Taylor get going (was big).”
Despite getting eight points from O’Brien and seven from Carly Krsul in the first half, the Bison shot just 30 percent (10-of-33) from the floor to trail the Mountain Hawks 34-23 at halftime.
The second half was a different story for Bucknell.
Two quick buckets from O’Brien began the third quarter, and there was no slowing her down as she made a driving layup with 4:32 remaining to close Bucknell’s deficit to two points (37-35).
The game soon became tied at 39-all on a layup by Krsul with 2 minutes left, and moments later O’Brien gave the Bison their first lead since the start of the game by making another driving layup to give the hosts a 41-39 advantage and complete an 8-0 run.
And as potent as Bucknell’s offense was in the third quarter, the Bison’s defense was just as dominant. Bucknell limited Lehigh to just five points in the third period to key the comeback.
“We just talked about (getting) one stop and one score. We were down 11 at the half, and there’s no 11-point plays. You know, all of the cliche’s in the book. We just wanted to get a stop and score as often as we could,” said Woodruff.
“And if you can stack those on top of each other, now all of a sudden you have an 8-0 run or a 10-2 run and you’re right back in it. When I was watching us in the third quarter, I thought we had a more connected group, whereas in the first 20 minutes of the game we were as disconnected as we could be.”
Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer scored six straight points to start the fourth to put the Mountain Hawks back in front 45-43, but O’Brien got a fastbreak layup and was fouled. Her three-point play put Bucknell back in front by a point (46-45) with 6:16 left in regulation.
A trey by Kramer less than a minute later knotted the score at 48-all for Lehigh.
However, a 3-pointer from Tai Johnson followed to put Bucknell back in front 51-48 and the Bison held on from there, although there were some tense and anxious moments late.
Bucknell led by just two points with under a minute remaining, but Lehigh got one last look.
A play was set up for a Kramer 3-pointer with mere ticks left, but the shot left her hand a split-second after the final buzzer went off and the Bison escaped with the victory.
“What’s the most anxious you can be? That’s what I was,” said Woodruff, whose team next plays at Lafayette at 2 p.m. Saturday. “I’d much rather be in our situation than theirs. We made the majority of our free throws down the stretch, which was good, and I thought we got a good look at the end.
“So, we did all the right things in our last couple of possessions, but we didn’t put the ball in the basket, and that’s how it goes sometimes,” added Bucknell’s coach. “So, then you rely on your defense, and that’s why we stress defense so much — when the ball doesn’t go in can you still win, and tonight we were able to.”
Bucknell 56, Lehigh 54At Bucknell’s Sojka PavilionLehigh (17-7)
Emma Grothaus 8-17 0-2 18; Meghan O’Brien 1-5 0-0 3; Mackenzie Kramer 9-19 4-4 27; Clair Steele 0-2 0-0 0; Megan Walker 2-7 0-1 4; Kaylee Van Eps 0-0 0-2 0; Frannie Hottinger 0-3 0-0 0; Anna Harvey 0-2 0-0 0; Jamie Behar 0-2 0-0 0; Maddie Albrecht 0-1 0-0 0; Ella Stemmer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 21-58 4-9 54.
Bucknell (18-7)
Emma Shaffer 1-3 0-0 2; Cecelia Collins 2-10 2-2 6; Taylor O’Brien 11-23 5-5 27; Marly Walls 1-8 0-0 2; Julie Kulesza 0-1 0-0 0; Isabella King 1-3 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 1-2 0-0 3; Carly Krsul 5-9 4-6 14; Remi Sisselman 0-0 0-0 0; Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-59 11-13 56. Lehigh 15 19 5 15 – 54 Bucknell 10 13 18 15 – 56
3-point goals: Lehigh 8-25 (Kramer 5-12, Grothaus 2-4, O’Brien 1-3, Steele 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Stemmer 0-1, Walker 0-3), Bucknell 1-14 (Johnson 1-2, Walls 0-1, Kulesza 0-1, King 0-2, Collins 0-4, O’Brien 0-4). Fouled out: Megan Walker. Rebounds: Lehigh 41 (Grothaus 15), Bucknell 34 (O’Brien 11). Assists: Lehigh 9 (Steele 3), Bucknell 12 (Walls 5). Total fouls: Lehigh 12, Bucknell 8. Technicals: None. A: 523.
