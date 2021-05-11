Lewisburg 4
Bloomsburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — A two-run single in the fourth inning by Gracie Murphy helped lift Lewisburg to a 4-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II win over Bloomsburg on Monday.
In addition to Murphy’s big hit, which plated both Lexi Walter and Sydney Bolinsky, Rylee Dyroff followed with an RBI single to bring home Murphy with the third run in the inning.
Walter struck out nine and walked five to get the complete-game win for Lewisburg (8-4 overall). The Green Dragons next host Warrior Run today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 4, Bloomsburg 2At Bloomsburg
Lewisburg 001 300 00 – 4-3-0 Bloomsburg 000 200 0 – 2-4-3 Lexi Walter and Sydney Bolinsky. Ellen Hull and Madeline Devine. WP: Walter. LP: Hull. Lewisburg: Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-4, RBI; Walter, 1-for-3, double, run scored; Bolinsky, run; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-2, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs. Bloomsburg: Rylee Klinger, 1-for-3; Devine, 1-for-3, walk, run scored; Rita Nuss, 1-for-2, double, 2 walks, run; Madison Roberts, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Olivia Hull, walk; Madison Morris, walk.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 20
Danville 9
LEWISBURG — Evan Gilger scored five goals and had an assist, plus Alex Koontz tallied four goals and four assists to lead the Green Dragons to a Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win over the Ironmen.
Gilger scored three of the first four goals of the game to get Lewisburg (9-4) off to a great start, and Koontz had all four of his goals in the opening half to get the Green Dragons out to a 15-4 halftime lead.
Matt Spaulding added a hat trick, Rowen Martin had two goals and two assists, plus Matt Reish and Eric Gilger chipped in two goals apiece for Lewisburg.
Also getting in on the action for the Green Dragons were Derek Gessner (1G, 1A), Gavin Keiser (1G), Collin Starr (1A) and Joey Martin (1A). Defensively, Jimmy Bailey made seven saves to get the win.
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflin County at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls lacrosse
Hazleton 12
Lewisburg 9
HAZLETON — The Green Dragons’ comeback bid fell short as the Cougars took the nonleague victory.
Roz Noone led Lewisburg (7-5) with four goals and an assist, plus Sophie Kilbride had three goals and Ella Reish added two goals and two assists.
Defensively, Keeley Baker made six saves for Lewisburg, which next plays at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Baseball
Central Columbia 10
Milton 0 (6 inn.)
ALMEDIA — A couple of costly miscues — a passed ball and an error — led to a pair of Blue Jay runs in the sixth to end the Heartland-II contest early.
Austin Gainer batted 2-for-3 to lead Milton (3-12 overall), plus Ethan Rowe and Chase Hoffman also had hits for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Columbia 10, Milton 0 (6 innings)at Central Columbia
Milton 000 000 – 0-4-3 Central 600 202 – 10-7-0 Colton Rearick, Gehrig Baker (4), Mason Rowe (6) and Rowe, Dylan Reiff (6). T. Johnson, Tanner Stout (5) and C. Crawford. Milton: Rowe, 1-for-2, walk; Carter Lilley, walk; Chase Hoffman, 1-for-3; Reiff, walk; Austin Gainer, 2-for-3; Luke Goodwin, 2 walks. Central: Mason Yorty, 2 walks, run scored; Dylan Harris, 2-for-3, double, walk, RBI, 3 runs; Luke Zeisloft, walk, run; Brody Beaver, walk, run; Matt Bierly, walk; Cade Davis, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Walker Coleman, RBI; Crawford, walk, run; Eli Morrison, 2-for-2, RBI, run; Groshek, walk; Johnson; 1-for-2, double, 2 RBI, run; Stout, walk; Zach Smith, 1-for-2, triple, RBI.
Track and field
MOUNT CARMEL — The Lions’ girls took the 400 relay in a tri-meet held Monday at Mount Carmel.
Girls
Mount Carmel 131, Meadowbrook Christian 18
Mount Carmel 108, S. Williamsport 38
S. Williamsport 63, Meadowbrook Christian 60
(Top 3 times and distances for each event) 4x800-meter relay: 1. Mount Carmel 11:50.1 (Ava Chapman, Molly McCracken, Maggie McCracken, Molly Petrucci); 2. Meadowbrook 13:31.1; 100-meter hurdles: 1. Claudia Morris, MCA, 16.5; T2. Jenna Pizzoli, MCA, 18.8; T2. Gia Yancoskie, MCA, 18.8; 100-meter dash: 1. Elizabeth Manning, SW, 13.2; 2. Avery Dowkus, MCA, 13.6; T3. Charity Vellner, MCA, 14.0; T3. Haley Sypniewski, MCA, 14.0; T3. Amelia Yordy, M, 14.0; T3. Lillian Bradley, SW, 14.0; 1600-meter run: 1. Talia Mazzatesta, MCA, 5:45.5; 2. Maddy Osman, M, 6:02.4; 3. Ma. McCracken, MCA, 6:04.3; 4x100-meter relay: 1. Meadowbrook 55.2; 2. S. Williamsport 58.7; 400-meter dash: 1. Manning, SW, 1:01.6; 2. Fletcher, MCA, 1:05.8; 3. Isabella Trujillo, MCA, 1:06.0; 300-meter hurdles: 1. Morris, MCA, 51.9; 2. Yancoskie, MCA, 56.8; 3. Pizzoli, MCA, 59.9; 800-meter run: 1. Charlotte Barckley, SW, 2:28.7; 2. Mazzatesta, MCA, 2:33.4; 3. Fletcher, MCA, 2:34.6; 200-meter dash: 1. Manning, SW, 27.3; 2. Brookyln Lentz, SW, 29.4; 3. Bradley, SW, 29.5; 3200-meter run: 1. Mo. McCracken, MCA, 13:01.2; 2. Waltman, M, 17:42.4; 4x400-meter relay: 1. Mount Carmel (Trujillo, Chapman, Lapotsky, Sypniewski) 4:34.0; 2. Meadowbrook 4:45.9; Shot put: 1. Dowkus, MCA, 38-01.00; 2. DaniRae Renno, MCA, 31-11.00; 3. Lauren Shedleski, MCA, 30-11.00; Javelin: 1. Shedleski, MCA, 130-09; 2. Olivia Casella, SW, 82-11; 3. Alyssa Reisinger, MCA, 73-07; Discus: 1. Renno, MCA, 116-05; 2. Shedleski, MCA, 87-00; 3. Reisinger, MCA, 84-08; Long jump: 1. Peyton Kehler, MCA, 15-10.00; 2. Dowkus, MCA, 14-09.00; 3. Pizzoli, MCA, 12-10.00; Triple jump: 1. Kehler, MCA, 33-08.00; 2. Vellner, MCA, 32-06.00; 3. Leah Shedleski, 28-05.00; High jump: 1. Lentz, SW, 4-10.00; 2. Shelby Hartman, M, 4-08.00; 3. Kehler, MCA, 4-06.00; Pole vault: 1. Yancoskie, MCA, 7-06.00; 2. Vellner, MCA, 7-00.00; 3. Lapotsky, MCA, 6-00.00.
Boys
Mount Carmel 138, Meadowbrook Christian 11
Mount Carmel 117, S. Williamsport 33
S. Williamsport 106, Meadowbrook Christian 31
4x800-meter relay: 1. Mount Carmel, 10:27.6; 2. Meadowbrook 11:51.5; 100-meter hurdles: 1. Brock Weaver, SW, 17.9; 2. Thomas Davitt, MCA, 18.7; 3. Jonny Slovick, MCA, 19.9; 100-meter dash: 1. Garrett Timco, MCA, 11.6; 2. Hayden Swinehart, SW, 11.7; 3. Lane Lusk, SW, 11.9; 1600-meter run: 1. Ethan Kuriga, SW, 5:00.6; 2. Derek Lawler, MCA, 5:20.7; 3. Michael Smith, M, 5:21.9; 4x100-meter relay: 1. Mount Carmel 45.8; 2. S. Williamsport 49.3; 3. Meadowbrook 54.1; 400-meter dash: 1. Swinehart, SW, 53.0; 2. Nate Long, MCA, 53.9; 3. Jacob Zarski, MCA, 1:00.0; 300-meter hurdles: 1. Slovick, MCA, 46.6; 2. Davitt, MCA, 48.4; 3. Gavin Hunsinger, SW, 50.1; 800-meter run: 1. Port Habalar, SW, 2:01.8; 2. Quad Molino, SW, 2:03.4; 3. Evan Laudenslager, SW, 2:04.7; 200-meter dash: 1. Timco, MCA, 23.6; 2. Cole Spears, MCA, 24.7; 3. Zarski, MCA, 25.8; 3200-meter run: 1. Kris Kalbarchick, MCA, 11:57.3; 2. Jude Sterling, M, 12:03.4; 3. Smith, M, 12:06.0; 4x400-meter relay: 1. Mount Carmel 5:30.7; Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, MCA, 48-03.00; 2. Mike Keer, MCA, 43-00.00; 3. Clayton Swarthout, SW, 38-10.00; Javelin: 1. Michael Farronato, MCA, 135-00; 2. Zane Zlockie, MCA, 131-09; 3. Nick Manning, SW, 130-10; Discus: 1. Farronato, MCA, 127-10; 2. Matt Scicchitano, MCA, 114-07; 3. Keer, MCA, 107-09; Long jump: 1. Michael Balichik, MCA, 19-03.00; 2. Garrett Varano, MCA, 18-07.00; 3. Pedro Feliciano, MCA, 18-05.00; Triple jump: 1. Feliciano, MCA, 39-02.00; 2. Farronato, MCA, 38-09.50; 3. Varano, MCA, 37-03.50; High jump: 1. Balichik, MCA, 5-10.00; 2. Long, MCA, 5-06.00; 3. Swinehart, SW, 4-06.00; Pole vault: 1. Varano, MCA, 9-06.00; 2. Zlockie, MCA, 9-00.00; 2. Spears, MCA, 9-00.00.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed by unplayable field conditions. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Baseball
Danville at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Warrior Run at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. today
Softball
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, postponed to 11 a.m. Saturday
