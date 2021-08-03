Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 55 50 .524 _ Philadelphia 53 53 .500 2½ Atlanta 52 54 .491 3½ Washington 49 57 .462 6½ Miami 45 61 .425 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _ Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7½ St. Louis 53 52 .505 10 Chicago 51 56 .477 13 Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 67 39 .632 _ Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½ San Diego 61 47 .565 7 Colorado 46 60 .434 21 Arizona 33 74 .308 34½

Monday’s Games

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3 Philadelphia 7, Washington 5 Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m. San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 55 50 .524 _ Philadelphia 53 53 .500 2½ Atlanta 52 54 .491 3½ Washington 49 57 .462 6½ Miami 45 61 .425 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _ Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7½ St. Louis 53 52 .505 10 Chicago 51 56 .477 13 Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 67 39 .632 _ Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½ San Diego 61 47 .565 7 Colorado 46 60 .434 21 Arizona 33 74 .308 34½

Monday’s Games

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3 Philadelphia 7, Washington 5 Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m. San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 44 32 .579 — Toledo (Detroit) 44 32 .579 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 40 37 .519 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 39 .487 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 34 42 .447 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 32 43 .427 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 47 .390 14½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 29 .613 2 Worcester (Boston) 41 35 .539 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 34 41 .453 14 Rochester (Washington) 30 43 .411 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 50 .342 22½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 51 26 .662 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 44 33 .571 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 43 34 .558 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 41 37 .526 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 38 40 .487 13½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 45 .400 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 49 .364 23

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:35 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 2 5:08 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 28 .627 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29 .623 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 35 39 .473 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 31 44 .413 16 Reading (Philadelphia) 30 48 .385 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 53 .312 24

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 48 28 .632 — Bowie (Baltimore) 46 30 .605 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 34 .547 6½ Erie (Detroit) 41 37 .526 8 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 39 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 28 49 .364 20½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m. Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 50 28 .641 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 39 38 .506 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 36 42 .462 14 Wilmington (Washington) 32 46 .410 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 46 .395 19

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 55 23 .705 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 49 29 .628 6 Greenville (Boston) 39 38 .506 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 41 .474 18 Hickory (Texas) 35 42 .455 19½ Asheville (Houston) 32 43 .427 21½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 48 .385 25

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, noon Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 35 22 .614 — Southern Maryland 29 28 .509 6 Lancaster 29 30 .492 7 York 26 33 .441 10

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 33 23 .589 — High Point 30 29 .508 4½ Gastonia 27 31 .466 7 West Virginia 22 35 .386 11½

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned 2B Domingo Leyba to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Richie Martin from the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Ryan Hartman on the 10-day IL. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 1B Bobby Bradley from the bereavement list. Recalled RHP Eli Morgan from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned 1B Yu Chang and RF Daniel Johnson to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from Houston then optioned him to Toledo (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed INF Jacob Wilson from Oakland then optioned him to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Tyler Ivey on the 60-day IL. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dayan Reinoso on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Chris Rodriguez and OF Jo Adell from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned INFs Matt Thaiss and Kean Wong to Salt Lake. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Calvin Starnes on a minor league contract. Sent RF Ryan LaMarre outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Domingo Acevedo on a minor league contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed CF Marcus Wilson off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Reinstated LF Jake Fraley from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Shed Long Jr. on the 10-day IL. Designated RF Dillon Thomas for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed OF D.J. Peters off waivers from Los Angeles Dodgers and placed on active roster. Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated OF David Dahl for assignment. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP John Axford to Milwaukee in exchange for cash considerations. Sent RHP Jacob Barnes outright to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waivers from Tampa Bay. Returned RHP Stefan Crichton to Reno (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Yefry Ramirez to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Jesus Luzardo from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned LF Brian Miller to Jacksonville. Sent LF Corey Bird and 3B Deven Marero outright to Jacksonville. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Patrick Weigel outright to Nashville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from Tampa Bay then optioned him to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Miguel Casto on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Albert Almora Jr. from Syracuse. Sent RHP Nick Tropeano outright to Syracuse. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released RHP Brandon Kintzler. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed LHP Anthony Banda off waivers from New York Mets then optioned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Shea Spitzbarth from Indianapolis and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed RHP Chad Kuhl on the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Jaylin Davis from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Sent OF Mike Tauchman outright to Sacramento after clearing waivers. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League ATLANTIC LEAGUE — Approved the application of Staten Island Entertainment LLC to organize and operate a club in Staten Island, beginning in 2022. LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs on the active list. Placed RHP Danny Barnes on the inactive list. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Named Kiki VanDeWeghe special advisor to the president of league operations. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Announced Doug Christie has been hired as assistant coach. TORONTO RAPTORS — Named Trevor Gleeson, Nathaniel Mitchell and Earl Watson assistant coaches. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated C Rodney Hudson, OT Kelvin Beachum, G Justin Pugh, WRs Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson and Isaac Whitney from the COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed OLB Justin Houston. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jonathan Celestin. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated WR Dazz Newsome from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DE Cam Sample from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed C Evan Boehme. Activated G Evan Heim from the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Patrick Taylor from the physically unable to perform(PUP) list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Nate Hall. Activated DL DeMarcus Walker fron the non-football injury list. Signed LS Mitchell Fraboni and G Danny Isidora. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated CB T.J. Carrie from the COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated WR Jamal Agnew from the active/non-football injury list. Placed QB C.J. Beathard and S Jarrod Wilson on the COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Chris Finke from IR with a settlement. Activated DB Armani Watts from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RB Jalen Richard from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB James Onwualu on the retired list. Released RB Darius Jackson. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated WR DeVante Parker from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed TEs Gabe Holmes, Sal Cannella and Kalif Jackson. Placed WR Preston Williams on the COVID-19 list. Released OL D.J. Fluker with an injury settlement. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Bisi Johnson on IR. Placed WR Myron Mitchell and QBs Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed QB Danny Etling off waivers from Seattle. Signed QB Case Cookus. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman, CBs Prince Amukamara, KeiVarae Russell and G J.R. Sweezy. Waived DL Lorenzo Neal and DB Lawrence Woods. Placed TE Dillon Soehner on the reserve list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Alfred Morris. Activated OL Jonotthan Harrison from the physically unable to perform (PUP) List. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated DB Chris Wilcox from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated CB Caleb Farley, RB Jeremy McNichols and T Ty Sambrailo from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released OT Elijah Nkansah from IR. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OL Ross Reynolds on waivers. HOCKEY National Hockey Association ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Blake Speers and Ds Dysin Mayo and Cam Dineen to one-year, two-way contracts. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed D Ryan Murray to a one-year contract. DALLAS STARS — Signed D Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, two-way contract. Minor League East Coast Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEAD — Signed F A.J. White. SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED FC — Named Georgia O’Donoghue vice president of business operations. LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired F Cristian Arango from Millonarios Futbol Club of Colombia using targeted allocation money (TAM) and will be added to roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC)and P1 visa. COLLEGE ALABAMA A&M — Announced the hiring of Terrisa Mark as assistant sports information director. MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE — Named Jordan Getzelman assitant baseball coach. VANDERBILT — Named Michael Porter assistant cross country and track and field coach. WILLIAM SMITH — Named Ariel Gaston assistant coach women’s basketball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.