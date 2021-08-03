Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 55 50 .524 _ Philadelphia 53 53 .500 2½ Atlanta 52 54 .491 3½ Washington 49 57 .462 6½ Miami 45 61 .425 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 43 .598 _ Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7½ St. Louis 53 52 .505 10 Chicago 51 56 .477 13 Pittsburgh 40 66 .377 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 67 39 .632 _ Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3½ San Diego 61 47 .565 7 Colorado 46 60 .434 21 Arizona 33 74 .308 34½
Monday’s Games
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3 Philadelphia 7, Washington 5 Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2 San Francisco 11, Arizona 8, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m. San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m. San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 44 32 .579 — Toledo (Detroit) 44 32 .579 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 40 37 .519 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 39 .487 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 34 42 .447 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 32 43 .427 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 47 .390 14½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 29 .613 2 Worcester (Boston) 41 35 .539 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 34 41 .453 14 Rochester (Washington) 30 43 .411 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 50 .342 22½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 51 26 .662 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 44 33 .571 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 43 34 .558 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 41 37 .526 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 38 40 .487 13½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 45 .400 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 49 .364 23
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:35 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 2 5:08 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 28 .627 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29 .623 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 35 39 .473 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 31 44 .413 16 Reading (Philadelphia) 30 48 .385 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 53 .312 24
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 48 28 .632 — Bowie (Baltimore) 46 30 .605 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 34 .547 6½ Erie (Detroit) 41 37 .526 8 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 39 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 28 49 .364 20½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m. Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 50 28 .641 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 39 38 .506 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 36 42 .462 14 Wilmington (Washington) 32 46 .410 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 46 .395 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 55 23 .705 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 49 29 .628 6 Greenville (Boston) 39 38 .506 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 41 .474 18 Hickory (Texas) 35 42 .455 19½ Asheville (Houston) 32 43 .427 21½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 48 .385 25
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, noon Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 35 22 .614 — Southern Maryland 29 28 .509 6 Lancaster 29 30 .492 7 York 26 33 .441 10
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 33 23 .589 — High Point 30 29 .508 4½ Gastonia 27 31 .466 7 West Virginia 22 35 .386 11½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
