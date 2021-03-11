LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School District has named its next head football coach. At its regular meeting on Feb. 25, the board of directors have unanimously approved the hiring of Eric Wicks of Lewisburg as the next head coach to lead the Green Dragon football team.
Coach Wicks, originally of Pittsburgh, comes to the Union County school with a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic coaching education and nearly 20 years of playing or coaching at a top collegiate level.
Eric was a standout player for Perry Academy H.S. where he was a first team All-State selection. Eric continued his playing career at the University of West Virginia, where he played defensive back for the No. 5 ranked Mountaineers. After college, Eric served as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Pittsburgh before coming to Bucknell University as an assistant coach in 2013 under head coach, Joe Susan. Eric maintained his assistant coach role until the end of the 2018 season when coach Susan resigned from Bucknell.
“We are excited and fortunate to have Coach Wicks taking over our football program,” said Lewisburg athletic director Joe Faust. “He brings experience that is seldom seen at the high school level. Eric is excited to get started and has the right personality and philosophy to move our program forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.