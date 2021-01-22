Warrior Run 54
Greenwood 18
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run had three players score in double figures to beat Greenwood in Thursday’s nonleague matchup, 54-18, and get back to over .500 on the season.
Emily McKee led the way with 16 points, plus Jordan Hartman had 13 points and Sydney Hoffman chipped in 11 to lead Warrior Run (3-2), which next hosts Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Warrior Run 54, Greenwood 18at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Greenwood 7 5 4 2 — 18 Warrior Run 19 5 19 11 — 54
Greenwood (2-1) 18
Jordan Stroup 1 0-0 3; Abby Taylor 1 1-4 3; Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3; Alli Crockett 1 4-6 6; Ella Seiber 1 0-0 2; Sophia Jezeweski 0 0-0 0; Leah Ritzman 0 0-0 0; Sarah Penmay 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
5 6-12 18.
3-point goals:
Stroup, Brummer.
Warrior Run (3-2) 54
Sydney Hoffman 5 0-0 11; Alayna Wilkins 0 0-0 0; Gracy Beachel 4 0-0 8; Jordan Hartman 4 3-8 13; Holly Hollenbach 3 0-0 6; Emily McKee 5 4-6 16.
Totals:
21 7-14 54.
3-point goals:
McKee 2, Hartman 2, Hoffman.
Other scores:
Selinsgrove 57, Jersey Shore 22 Athens 62, Williamson 23 Lourdes 42, Shenandoah Valley 22 Towanda 37, Canton 16
Wrestling
Warrior Run 66
Hughesville 12
HUGHESVILLE — The Defenders opened the match with five straight forfeits to cruise past Hughesville in the HAC-III matchup.
Warrior Run (3-2 overall), which got nine forfeits overall in the match, did get pins from Landan Kurtz (145) and Austin Witmer (215).
The Defenders next host the Benton Tigers at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Warrior Run 66, Hughesville 12at Hughesville106:
Hayden DuRussell (WR) won by forfeit.
113:
Anson Rouch (WR) won by forfeit.
120:
Kaden Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
126:
Kaden Majcher (WR) won by forfeit.
132:
Isaac Butler (WR) won by forfeit.
138:
Caiden Puderbach (H) pinned Colton Kirkner, 1:13.
145:
Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Reese Moon, 3:45.
152:
Kalen Ritenour (WR) won by forfeit.
160:
Tanner Confair (WR) won by forfeit.
172:
Taylor Wise (WR) won by forfeit.
189:
Ethan Litchard (WR) won by forfeit.
215:
Austin Witmer (WR) pinned Chase Snyder, 1:23.
285:
Caleb Burkhart (H) pinned Caleb Long, 2:27.
Other scores:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.