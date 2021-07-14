NEW BERLIN — With more storms on the horizon, West Branch manager Derrick Zechman was worried whether his team would be able to get the District 13 Junior Baseball championship game in against Mifflinburg on Tuesday.
The rain held off, and West Branch made sure there will be more sunny days ahead in which to play.
Behind the pitching and hitting of Griffin Harrington, West Branch led from start to finish to take a 10-0, six-inning victory over Mifflinburg at New Berlin’s Junior Field.
West Branch advances to the Section 3 Tournament, with its first game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against an opponent to be determined back at New Berlin.
“I’m shocked that we got the game in. It’s been a rollercoaster ride with the weather. It seems like all it does (is rain) and we’re in a rainforest here in Central Pennsylvania,” said Zechman. “So, I thought we were going to get rained out again. The weather helped us to be able to get the game in, so we were fortunate.”
With Harrington in command on the mound, and the team bolstered by turning a 1-6-3 double play in the top of the first, West Branch took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back.
James Keiffer hit an RBI single to plate Brayden Gower with the team’s first run, and an inning later Gower hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Gabe Engel before Harrington scored on an error to give West Branch a 3-0 lead.
“That double play gave us some momentum early,” said manager Zechman, whose son, Cohen, a shortstop, was responsible for getting the out at second base before firing the ball to Brayden Gower at first. “Mifflinburg had some momentum getting a guy on, and then us turning a beautiful double play — that got the kids fired up early.
“But, yeah, our defense has really been playing well,” added West Branch’s manager. “And when you get pitching like (what we got from Harrington), and you can ride Griff like that and not max out (in pitches). That’s huge.”
Harrington would help his own cause in the fifth when he hit a leadoff single, moved to second on an fielder’s choice and later scored on Gower’s grounder to short to make the score 4-0.
That was far from it for Harrington, who hit a big two-run double in the sixth to help West Branch pull away.
“I was feeling good today. Actually, I’ve been in a slump lately and it felt good to break out of that,” said Harrington, who finished the game 3-for-3 with a double, walk, four stolen bases, three runs scored and two RBI.
In regard to the double, Harrington said, “I watched it all the way in and it looked solid, and I just reached out and hit it. I mean, it felt really good off the bat and then I was on my horse. It felt good. I always like to start the rallies, and I like to be a leader on the team.”
After Harrington’s double, Landon Polcyn dropped a two-run double into shallow left and Gower followed with another double to key a six-run frame that ended the game early for West Branch.
“The kids did a good job taking advantage of walks and getting on base. James Kieffer (2-for-4, RBI, run) had a heck of a game moving the ball down in the order and he came up with some big hits,” said manager Zechman.
“But we moved the ball, we did a good job getting on base and we got some hits. But credit to Mifflinburg, they are always scrappy and they always play us tough. They have some good kids, and we had two good battles with them.”
Mifflinburg though never got its offense going due to Harrington, who finished with a complete-game two hitter with seven strikeouts and three walks.
“Griff had an awesome day, and it started in that first inning,” said West Branch’s manager. “He had trouble throwing his curveball for a strike early, but as the game progressed he was able to throw that pitch for a strike and that really helped keep Mifflinburg off balance, and he was just a horse. He proved that he’s the ace by throwing the whole game, and then with his bat (he proved that he can hit).”
The two hits for Mifflinburg came from Cheeky Griffin and Chad Martin, but not much else was going right for the team on the day.
“I’m actually happy we got the game in because I thought it was going to rain again,” said Mifflinburg manager Dave Kmett. “The plan was to ride (starting pitcher) Kaiden Kmett the whole game on Monday, but having the game moved back to today I have five guys going to a tournament in Myrtle Beach this weekend, so I limited (Kaiden’s) pitch count, and then we went with Mason (Schneck in relief). Mason did all right, but he started giving up some hits at the end, but it is what it is.
“I’m proud of my guys, and they are a nice, tight-knit group,” added manager Kmett. “I hope they all stay together and they keep going places — playing Legion ball and then high school ball.”
PA District 13 Little LeagueJunior Division championship gameAt New Berlin Junior FieldWest Branch 10, Mifflinburg 0 (6 inn.)
Mifflinburg 000 000 – 0-2-5 West Branch 012 016 – 10-8-0 Kaiden Kmett, Mason Schneck (3) and Cub Dietrich. Griffin Harrington and Gabe Engel. WP: Harrington. LP: Kmett.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Cheeky Griffin, 1-for-1; Chad Martin, 1-for-3; Ian Stoltzfus, walk, stolen base; Kmett, walk, stolen base; Jack Whittaker, walk.
Top West Branch hitters: Tyler Ulrich, walk, stolen base, run scored; Engel, 2 runs, RBI; Harrington, 3-for-3, double, walk, 4 steals, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Brayden Gower, 1-for-3, double, stolen base, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Landon Polcyn, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI; Landen Wagner, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 steals; Cohen Zechman, walk; James Kieffer, 2-for-4, RBI, run; Kaden Haines, walk, run.
