HUGHESVILLE — After a couple hiccups in week one’s loss to Danville, it’s been smooth sailing for Mifflinburg with a pair of lopsided wins over Central Columbia and Midd-West.
This week the Union Countians head north to take on Hughesville in a HAC crossover matchup.
Mifflinburg’s balanced offensive attack has proven problematic for opponents this season, but it is sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler who has soaked up most of the spotlight thus far. Dressler, a first-year starter, has over 530 yards through the air thus far, and 4 touchdowns to go with 4 interceptions.
Last week, Dressler connected with Zach Wertman on a 56-yard TD score, showcasing his powerful arm.
Hughesville, under first-year Coach Howard Rainey, is seeking its first win and coming off its own stinging loss to Danville, 51-7, last week. Mifflinburg’s lone loss thus far was a 42-7 setback in week one. Hughesville fell to Montgomery in week one and Mount Carmel in week two.
Mifflinburg’s run game was paced last week by Carter Breed, who rushed for 167 yards and two TDs.
The Wildcats have plenty of playmakers and as Dressler continues to evolve, he will find new and creative ways to get those playmakers the ball in space, and further aggravate opposing coaches.
Expect nothing less this week in Lycoming County.
Mifflinburg is home with Shamokin in a HAC crossover matchup next week.
(0) comments
