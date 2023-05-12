Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 9 .769 _ Baltimore 24 13 .649 5 Boston 22 16 .579 7½ Toronto 21 16 .568 8 New York 21 18 .538 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 17 .553 _ Detroit 17 19 .472 3 Cleveland 17 20 .459 3½ Chicago 13 26 .333 8½ Kansas City 12 27 .308 9½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 23 14 .622 _ Los Angeles 20 18 .526 3½ Houston 19 18 .514 4 Seattle 18 19 .486 5 Oakland 8 31 .205 16
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 25 12 .676 _ Miami 19 19 .500 6½ Philadelphia 18 19 .486 7 New York 18 20 .474 7½ Washington 16 21 .432 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _ Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½ Chicago 18 19 .486 2½ Cincinnati 16 21 .432 4½ St. Louis 13 25 .342 8
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _ Arizona 20 18 .526 3 San Diego 19 19 .500 4 San Francisco 17 20 .459 5½ Colorado 16 22 .421 7
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Cleveland 0 N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3 Texas 4, Seattle 3 Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4 Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1 Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1 Boston 5, Atlanta 2 Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 5, San Diego 3 Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 2 Texas 4, Oakland 0
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m. Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Taylor 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1 Washington 11, San Francisco 6 Miami 5, Arizona 4 Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1 Boston 5, Atlanta 2 Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4 Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 0 Minnesota 5, San Diego 3 San Francisco 6, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Gore 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Taylor 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 3, New York 2
Sunday, April 30: Miami 108, New York 101 Tuesday, May 2: New York 111, Miami 105 Saturday, May 6: Miami 105, New York 86 Monday, May 8: Miami 109, New York 101 Wednesday, May 10: New York 112, Miami 103 Friday, May 12: New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 15: Miami at New York, TBA
Boston 3, Philadelphia 3
Monday, May 1: Philadelphia 119, Boston 115 Wednesday, May 3: Boston 121, Philadelphia 87 Friday, May 5: Boston 114, Philadelphia 102 Sunday, May 7: Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT Tuesday, May 9: Philadelphia 115, Boston 103 Thursday, May 11: Boston 95, Philadelphia 86 Sunday, May 14: Philadelphia at Boston, TBA
Western ConferenceL.A. Lakers 3, Golden State 2
Tuesday, May 2: L.A. Lakers 117, Golden State 112 Thursday, May 4: Golden State 127, L.A. Lakers 100 Saturday, May 6: L.A. Lakers 127, Golden State 97 Monday, May 8: L.A. Lakers 104, Golden State 101 Wednesday, May 10: Golden State 121, L.A. Lakers 106 Friday, May 12: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: L.A. Lakers at Golden State, TBA
Denver 4, Phoenix 2
Saturday, April 29: Denver 125, Phoenix 107 Monday, May 1: Denver 97, Phoenix 87 Friday, May 5: Phoenix 121, Denver 114 Sunday, May 7: Phoenix 129, Denver 124 Tuesday, May 9: Denver 118, Phoenix 102 Thursday, May 11: Denver 125, Phoenix 100
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceSECOND ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 3, Toronto 1
Tuesday, May 2: Florida 4, Toronto 2 Thursday, May 4: Florida 3, Toronto 2 Sunday, May 7: Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT Wednesday, May 10: Toronto 2, Florida 1 Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBA
Carolina 4, New Jersey 1
Wednesday, May 3: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1 Friday, May 5: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1 Sunday, May 7: New Jersey 8, Carolina 4 Tuesday, May 9: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1 Thursday, May 11: Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 2, Edmonton 2
Wednesday, May 3: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4 Saturday, May 6: Edmonton 5, Vegas 1 Monday, May 8: Vegas 5, Edmonton 1 Wednesday, May 10: Edmonton 4, Vegas 1 Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBA x-Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBA
Dallas 3, Seattle 2
