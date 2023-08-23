Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Baltimore 77 48 .616 _ Tampa Bay 76 51 .598 2 Toronto 70 56 .556 7½ Boston 66 60 .524 11½ New York 60 65 .480 17
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 65 61 .516 _ Cleveland 60 66 .476 5 Detroit 58 68 .460 7 Chicago 49 77 .389 16 Kansas City 40 87 .315 25½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Texas 72 53 .576 _ Houston 72 55 .567 1 Seattle 71 55 .563 1½ Los Angeles 61 64 .488 11 Oakland 35 90 .280 37
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 81 44 .648 _ Philadelphia 69 57 .548 12½ Miami 64 62 .508 17½ New York 59 68 .465 23 Washington 58 68 .460 23½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 69 57 .548 _ Chicago 65 60 .520 3½ Cincinnati 64 61 .512 4½ Pittsburgh 57 69 .452 12 St. Louis 55 72 .433 14½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 48 .613 _ Arizona 65 61 .516 12 San Francisco 65 61 .516 12 San Diego 60 66 .476 17 Colorado 48 77 .384 28½
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6 Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2 Houston 9, Boston 4 Oakland 6, Kansas City 4 Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4 Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6 Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3 Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3 Houston 7, Boston 3 Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3 Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-11), 2:10 p.m. Kansas City (Ragans 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 3:37 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 9-7) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Sale 5-3) at Houston (Urquidy 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4 Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4 San Diego 6, Miami 2 Arizona 4, Texas 3, 11 innings Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4 Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6 Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3 Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3 Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3 Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3 Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Thompson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-8) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 2:10 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 6-5) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 7-8), 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 8-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-5), 4:07 p.m., 1st game Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Lugo 4-6), 4:10 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Civale 6-3), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gore 6-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-8), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 11-4) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-4) at Atlanta (Morton 12-10), 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-9), 9:38 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Colorado at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Little League World Series GlanceUNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, New Albany, Ohio; METRO REGION, Smithfield, R.I.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Media, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Fargo, N.D.; MOUNTAIN REGION, Henderson, Nev.; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Gray, Maine; NORTHWEST REGION, Seattle, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Needville, Texas; WEST REGION, El Segundo, Calif.
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Sydney, Australia; CANADA REGION, Regina, Saskatchewan; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curaçao; CUBA REGION, Bayamo, Cuba; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Brno, Czech Republic; JAPAN REGION, Tokyo, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Maracaibo, Venezuela; MEXICO REGION, Tijuana, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama
Double EliminationSunday, Aug. 20
Game 17: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 3, Bayamo (Cuba) 2 Game 18: Smithfield (R.I.) 7, Media (Pa.) 2 Game 19: Tijuana (Mexico) 10, Regina (Saskatchewan) 1 Game 20: Henderson (Nev.) 7, Fargo (N.D.) 1
Monday, Aug. 21
Game 21: Willemstad (Curaçao) 2, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 1 Game 22: Seattle (Wash.) 6, Nolensville (Tenn.) 2 Game 23: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 10, Tokyo (Japan) 0 Game 24: Needville (Texas) 3, El Segundo (Calif.) 1
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Game 25: Tijuana (Mexico) 3, Maracaibo (Venezuela) 1 Game 26: Nolensville (Tenn.) 2, Henderson (Nev.) 1 Game 27: Tokyo (Japan) 5, Santiago de Veraguas (Panama) 4 Game 28: El Segundo (Calif.) 9, Smithfield (R.I.) 3
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Game 29: Willemstad (Curaçao) vs. Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei), 1 p.m. Game 30: Seattle (Wash.) vs. Needville (Texas), 3 p.m. Game 31: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Tijuana (Mexico), 5 p.m. Game 32: El Segundo (Calif.) vs. Nolensville (Tenn.), 7 p .m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Game 33: Game 29 loser vs. Game 31 winner, 3 p.m. Game 34: Game 30 loser vs. Game 32 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26International Championship
Game 35: Game 29 winner vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Game 30 winner vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 27Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 11 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-New York 25 7 .781 — x-Connecticut 23 10 .697 2½ Atlanta 16 17 .485 9½ Washington 15 18 .455 10½ Chicago 13 20 .394 12½ Indiana 9 24 .273 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 29 4 .879 — Dallas 18 15 .545 11 Minnesota 16 17 .485 13 Los Angeles 13 18 .419 15 Seattle 10 23 .303 19 Phoenix 9 23 .281 19½ x-clinched playoff spot
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas 112, Atlanta 100 Connecticut 68, Washington 64 Chicago 102, Seattle 79 Minnesota 91, Dallas 86 Wednesday’s Games Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
