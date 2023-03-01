WASHINGTON, D.C. — Johnny O’Neil scored 19 points, and his blocked shot followed by two clinching free throws with 12 seconds remaining lifted seventh-seeded American to a 64-59 win over 10th-seeded Bucknell in the first round of the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night at Bender Arena.

Xander Rice had 17 points and five assists for the Bison, who finish the season with a 12-20 record. Elijah Stephens scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, and Matt Rogers had 14 points and 13 rebounds to help the Eagles (16-14) snap a six-game losing streak and move on to play second-seeded Navy in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

