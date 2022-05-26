WEST POINT, N.Y. — Austin Odell allowed just one run over eight innings, and the Bucknell baseball team’s offense posted 15 hits to defeat Army 13-3 in game two of the Patriot League Championships Series at Doubleday field on Wednesday. With the win, the Bison evened the series and forced a deciding game three on Thursday.
The Bison led throughout the entirety of the game after opening with a three-run top of the first. Army managed just one run until the bottom of the ninth and was forced to go seven pitchers deep into the bullpen.
Six Bucknell batters put together multi-hit games, including a 3-for-5 day for Chris Cannizzaro. Logan Kellerman, who racked up three RBIs in game one on Tuesday, added another RBI in the win and went 2-for-3 with three walks. The Bison walked 11 times in total, and four were hit by pitches. Four of Bucknell’s 15 hits went for extra bases.
Odell finished the day with three strikeouts and six hits allowed before being relieved by Renn Lints in the bottom of the ninth. Odell retired 10 Army batters in a row at one point while both teams’ offenses went quiet over the middle innings.
The Bison scored six runs over the first three innings before adding five more in the top of the seventh. They tacked on two more in the top of the eighth for good measure, giving them their highest run total of this Patriot League tournament.
Anthony Sherwin, Grant Voytovich and Brendan Lowery joined Cannizzaro with multiple RBIs.
Voytovich got the scoring started with an RBI double in the top of the first, while Tyler Dunn and Lowery added RBIs as well on a fielder’s choice and a sac fly. Army singled twice and scored on its first three at-bats of the game before Odell and the defense settled in.
The Bison added another run in the second following a Kellerman leadoff double and a Sherwin RBI ground out, then tacked on two more in the top of the third thanks to a Dunn double, a Kellerman RBI single to right and a Kyle Lyons RBI single up the middle that made it 6-1.
Both teams went scoreless over the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and Army was retired in order in the second, sixth and seventh.
Bucknell added insurance in the top of the seventh with a three-hit, five-walk, five-run inning that saw the team bat around the order and take a commanding 11-1 lead.
With one away in the frame, three straight Bison batters walked before a Sherwin sac fly pushed one across. A double down the right field line by Cannizzaro and a Voytovich single up the middle scored two more, making it 10-1. Jacob Corson kept the streak alive with a third consecutive base hit, and Voytovich eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Unsatisfied, Bucknell added two more runs in the top of the ninth. The first three Bison batters walked, and Lowery collected the RBI on a hit-by-pitch in the following at-bat. Kendall Pierson drove in the 13th run with a single to right field.
Once Lints entered the game in the bottom half of the ninth, Army posted a pair of doubles and a single to score its first runs since the opening inning. Lints struck out two in the frame.
The series will be decided in game three today. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.