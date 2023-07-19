Shaun Gamelin

Crosscutters starter Shaun Gamelin upped his season record to 3-0 in Tuesday night’s victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Muncy Bank Ballpark

 Photo courtesy of Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT – Ben MacNaughton drove in four runs and Shaun Gamelin earned his third win of the season as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-5 Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

It’s Gamelin’s third win in as many starts. He worked 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked three.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

