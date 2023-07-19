WILLIAMSPORT – Ben MacNaughton drove in four runs and Shaun Gamelin earned his third win of the season as the Williamsport Crosscutters topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-5 Tuesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
It’s Gamelin’s third win in as many starts. He worked 5.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. He struck out five and walked three.
MacNaughton highlighted the Cutters six-run second inning with a three-run double. It was his first double of the season as he went on to finish 1-for-5 with four RBI.
Adam Becker finished the night 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Will Fuenning also went 2-for-5 with a double for the Crosscutters.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Williamsport (3-6), which can pick up a rain-shortened series sweep tonight with a win. The game starts at 6:35 p.m., and it's Electronics Extravaganza, and Make Your Cutters Debut Night.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.