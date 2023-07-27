BETHLEHEM – The Patriot League will partner with the Ivy League to host its second Mental Health Summit on Monday, July 31, at Lafayette College in Easton.

The day-long event will build on the first joint effort by the Ivy and Patriot Leagues, hosted by Princeton University in 2019. Student-athletes, coaches and staff from the Leagues’ member institutions will gather to learn and discuss a range of mental health and well-being-related topics with experts, professionals and service providers in the space.

