LEWISBURG – Several Lewisburg Area High School golfers gave possibly a preview of things to come this scholastic season after they performed well at the last month’s Bucknell Junior Golf Championships.
Rising junior Nick Mahoney won the boys competition, while the girls title was claimed by incoming senior Ava Markunas. The two-day tournament was held July 24 and 25 at Bucknell Golf Club.
Mahoney carded a 144 (69-75) to win by nine strokes. On day 1, Mahoney birdied three straight holes before getting an eagle to get his low score.
Last season, Mahoney took third at the District 4 Class 2A meet (79), but he then finished tied for 10th at states with a 77.
Fellow Green Dragons teammates, seniors Sean Kelly and Will Gronlund, finished second and third, respectively. Kelly shot a 153 (76-77) and Will Gronlund carded a 157 (75-82).
Kelly is the defending Bucknell Golf Club champion, as well as the defending District 4 champion and a state qualifier (T-23, 81).
Markunas claimed the girls title with a two-day total of 157 (78-79). Last season Markunas finished third at the District 4 2A meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.