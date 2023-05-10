LEWISBURG — The difference between a win and a loss came down to a matter of inches for Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team in Tuesday’s league matchup against Selinsgrove.
The Green Dragons fought back in the second half to get within a goal of the Seals, but a couple of shots off the goal posts prevented Lewisburg from completing their comeback as Selinsgrove held on for an 8-7 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win.
“It’s disappointing, but like I told the guys we beat them 5-2 in the second half. And to me, the second half was the best half we played all year. We did a great job offensively, and we did a great job defensively, and we had two shots that hit the pipe,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji.
“If those shots go in, it’s a 9-8 game our way. So, you’re not happy that you lost, but you’re pleased with what you saw out of some guys on the field there in the second half. Down 7-2, we could’ve very easily hung our heads and at halftime say, ‘That’s it.’”
Selinsgrove (13-3) scored three goals in the second quarter to take a 6-2 halftime lead, and then the Seals’ Val Barillaro scored to open the second half and put Lewisburg (7-6) in a five-goal hole.
The Green Dragons answered with goals from Matt Reish and Quin Michaels in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 7-4, but Barillaro found the back of the net for the second time to build his team’s lead back to four.
But that’s when Michaels and the rest of Lewisburg’s team came alive.
Two goals from Michaels were sandwiched around a tally by Mason Fassero to get the Green Dragons within a goal with 2:03 remaining in regulation.
However, a couple of shots off the goal post plus a couple of big saves from Selinsgrove goalkeeper Parker Atwood prevented Lewisburg from tying the game or even pulling ahead.
“That shows some character right there to be able to outscore them 5-1 through the remainder of the game and have an opportunity to put one more in the back of the net that could’ve tied it up,” said Vaji. “Like I said, I’m not happy with the loss, but I’m happy with the way the boys responded, the way we battled, and the way we came out in the second half after making some corrections.”
The Green Dragons had two separate one-goal leads in the first quarter following scores by Fassero and Derek Gessner, but the Seals responded both times and scored five unanswered goals to get out to a four-goal lead at the half.
Some sloppy play by Lewisburg made Selinsgrove’s job easier in that regard.
“It was (a sloppy first half), and it’s frustrating for us as coaches because every day in practice we do line drills and we’re passing (the ball around),” said Vaji. “At times they don’t take those drills seriously (enough), but maybe they got to take it seriously and work at it.
“But, I thought we did a much better job (possessing the ball) in the second half,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Taking care of the ball and getting off high percentage shots helped the Green Dragons in the second half, as did Michaels’ hat trick.
“I bet in the first half Selinsgrove possessed the ball for 18 of the 24 minutes. We were gassed, and when we got the ball we were rushing things,” said Vaji. “In the second half we calmed down a little bit and we started working the ball a little more, and that was key.
“We flipped (Quin) down to attack trying to get him open, and he’s the one that had two shots off the pipe, too,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “Quin came up big, but it was just a very good, high school lacrosse game, but unfortunately we came up on the short end, but I think anyone watching the game saw two teams who can play.”
Lewisburg will try to bounce back from the loss when they end the regular season Thursday with a Senior Night game against Lake Lehman at 4:30 p.m.
“We have one more game, and that’s going to be an important one to see if we can build off what we did here in the second half,” said Vaji. “Then we’ll get back next week and start to get focused on districts.”
Selinsgrove 8, Lewisburg 7
at Lewisburg
Selinsgrove 3 3 2 0 — 8
Lewisburg 2 0 2 3 — 7
First quarter
L-Mason Fassero, assist Derek Gessner, 10:20.
S-Roy Sassaman, assist Drew Viens, 8:35.
L-Gessner, assist Teddy Hohmuth, 7:47.
S-Jake Keeney, assist Caden Baer, 6:50.
S-Caleb Geipel, assist Viens, :50.2.
Second quarter
S-Ty Ritter, unassisted, 9:00.
S-Keeney, unassisted, 7:14.
S-Mason Dressler, assist Ben Bucher, 2:11.
Third quarter
S-Val Barillaro, assist Keeney, 9:37.
L-Matt Reish, assist Ben Bailey, 8:46.
L-Quin Michaels, unassisted, 6:32.
S-Barillaro, unassisted, 5:56.
Fourth quarter
L-Michaels, unassisted, 10:24.
L-Fassero, assist Hohmuth, 9:33.
L-Michaels, assist Hohmuth, 3:57.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 17-15. Saves: Selinsgrove, Parker Atwood, 6; Lewisburg, Tyler Downs, 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.