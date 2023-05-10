LEWISBURG — The difference between a win and a loss came down to a matter of inches for Lewisburg’s boys lacrosse team in Tuesday’s league matchup against Selinsgrove.

The Green Dragons fought back in the second half to get within a goal of the Seals, but a couple of shots off the goal posts prevented Lewisburg from completing their comeback as Selinsgrove held on for an 8-7 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win.

