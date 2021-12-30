MOUNT UNION, Ohio – A pull-up 3-pointer from Mavin James with 2:37 left gave Lycoming a two-point lead to start a run of seven straight points, which helped the Warriors overcome Wilmington College (Ohio), 75-73, Wednesday evening at the McPherson Athletic Complex to open their time at the Mount Union Holiday Classic.
After James’ 3-pointer gave the Warriors (7-4) a 69-67 lead, the Warriors had three chances on their next trip down the court, with junior Mo Terry finally getting fouled and hitting a free throw to give Lycoming a three-point lead with 90 seconds left. After a missed free throw by the Fighting Quakers (2-8), senior Matt Ilodigwe drained a 3-pointer with 1:07 left.
The Quakers cut the lead to one with nine seconds left, but junior Dyson Harward hit a pair of free throws with three seconds left to make it, 75-72, with three ticks remaining. The Quakers took five free throws in the final seconds but hit only one to make up the final margin.
The Warriors had five players finish in double figures, led by 19 a piece from Terry and sophomore Steven Hamilton. Terry also added four assists and two steals. Harward posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double. Ilodigwe added 11 points, six assists and three steals and James finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in his first career start.
The Quakers led 62-50 with 8:22 left after starting the second half with a 25-16 run. The Warriors responded, though, with Hamilton hitting a 3-pointer before he got a steal that led to a breakaway dunk to cap a run of seven straight points to make it 62-57 with 6:24 left. After a 3-pointer from the Quakers, the Warriors posted seven more straight points, with a layup from Hamilton with 4:26 left making it 65-64 with 4:26 left. After a layup from Wilmington, Terry hit a pair of free throws and then James hit the go-ahead 3-pointer on Lycoming’s next possession.
The Warriors led 7-6 early in the game before the Quakers scored 12 straight points to lead 18-7. Lycoming fought back to tie it at 20 with 5:44 left and took the lead on a 3-pointer from Terry, starting a run of six lead changes and three ties in the waning minutes of the opening half before Noah Dado hit a layup to make it 37-34 at the break.
Jeffery Mansfield led the Quakers with 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Travis Mitchell added 14 points, Dado had 12 and Travis Mitchell had 10 to go with three assists.
The Warriors get back on the court tonight when they face 16th-ranked Mount Union at 3 p.m. to wrap up the Mount Union Holiday Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.