WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg sophomore Eddie Monaco has earned the No. 1 seed for the District 4 Singles Tennis Tournament.
The tournament is slated to begin 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School, but with some forecasted bad weather on the way the opening three rounds may be postponed to Monday. More information will follow.
Monaco, who went 13-2 this season, received a first-round bye. In round two, the Green Dragons will face either Hughesville’s Mikey Dylina or Central Columbia’s Bryce Hazzard.
Lewisburg’s No. 2 singles player, freshman Will Cecchini, has also qualified for the tournament and he’ll get Bloomsburg’s Levi Fritz in the first round.
Other players from the area to qualify for the singles tournament are Mifflinburg seniors Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese, plus Milton junior Trace Witter.
In their first-round matches, Greb plays Galeton’s Micah Baston, Dreese plays Galeton’s Reily Steich, and Witter faces Towanda’s Rein Alderfer.
If the first three rounds get played Saturday, then the semifinals and finals are Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center. But if weather postpones Saturday’s action, the final two rounds will be pushed back.
District 4 Singles Tournament
At Williamsport Area High School
Saturday’s first-round pairings
No. 1 Eddie Monaco, Lewisburg, bye; Mikey Dylina, Hughesville, vs. Bryce Hazzard, Central Columbia; Gabe Greb, Mifflinburg, vs. Micah Baston, Galeton; Nate Girmay, Danville, vs. No. 8 Logan Ogden, So. Williamsport; No. 5 Austin Imhoof, Selinsgrove, bye; Rein Alderfer, Towanda, vs. Trace Witter, Milton; Joe Doty, Wellsboro, vs. Isaac Gerden, Northwest; No. 4 Jared Matlack, Montoursville, bye; No. 3 Jackson Stemler, Jersey Shore, bye; Ethan Dreese, Mifflinburg, vs. Reily Steich, Galeton; Kade Sanford, So. Williamsport; vs. Daniel Harman, North Penn-Liberty; No. 6 Jett Pulizzi, Loyalsock, bye; No. 7 Kaleb Meyer, Muncy, bye; Levi Fritz, Bloomsburg, vs. Will Cecchini, Lewisburg; Mason Thomas, Hughesville, vs. Tyler Gilbert, Montoursville; No. 2 Jordan Baker, Central Columbia, bye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.