WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters launched a total of four home runs, but it was not enough to complete the comeback on Wednesday night, falling 7-6 to the Frederick Keys at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Second baseman Reed Chumley, center fielder Stanley Tucker, designated hitter Stephen Hrustich and left fielder Joe Sullivan combined to hit the four homers for the Cutters. Three of the four came in the bottom of the 8th, as the Cutters cut a five-run deficit to one.

