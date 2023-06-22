WILLIAMSPORT – The Williamsport Crosscutters launched a total of four home runs, but it was not enough to complete the comeback on Wednesday night, falling 7-6 to the Frederick Keys at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Second baseman Reed Chumley, center fielder Stanley Tucker, designated hitter Stephen Hrustich and left fielder Joe Sullivan combined to hit the four homers for the Cutters. Three of the four came in the bottom of the 8th, as the Cutters cut a five-run deficit to one.
For Sullivan, it was his second home run in as many nights as he finished 2-or-3 with a triple and the homer.
Right-hand pitcher Titan Hayes struggled with his command, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks in an inning of work. He suffered the loss, his second of the season.
Williamsport (6-11) got the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 9th but failed to get the tying run across.
Starting pitcher Jetnk Diaz did not factor in the decision, as the 18-year old worked three scoreless frames, striking out two in his first start of the season.
The Crosscutters continue their series with the Keys at 6:35 p.m. tonight, which is Thirsty Thursday and Thank You Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.