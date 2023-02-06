MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian got a taste of the best District 4 Class 1A has to offer in girls basketball Saturday.

Lourdes Regional, the most successful program in the class over the past 20 years, outlasted the Lions 40-34 in what may serve as a preview of the district final.

