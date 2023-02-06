MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian got a taste of the best District 4 Class 1A has to offer in girls basketball Saturday.
Lourdes Regional, the most successful program in the class over the past 20 years, outlasted the Lions 40-34 in what may serve as a preview of the district final.
“Coach (Mike) Klembara and Lourdes are a really solid team, strong in almost every position,” Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin said. “From our standpoint — what we’re trying to do program-wise — this was a great opportunity for us to play against them. Our girls showed up; we just came up a little short at the end of the game.”
Meadowbrook (14-2) is the top team in the power ratings, and Lourdes (14-5) is second, so a possible rematch would come with a district title on the line.
“We’ve talked a lot this season about taking it one game at a time and learning what we need to learn,” coach Devlin said. “We’ve got to continue to do that. ... What we need to continue to develop is our confidence on offense.”
Meadowbrook junior Kailey Devlin was dominant offensively all game.
“Kailey is one of their best players,” said Lourdes junior Masie Reed, who scored 19 points. “She’s a solid player all around. We played AAU together, so I know she’s a good player. We can match up with each other.”
Kailey Devlin scored a game-high 23 points, including all 13 of the Lions’ first-half points.
“Whatever the defensive strategy was, it didn’t work — we were trying to shut down the coach’s daughter,” Klembara said. “She’s a phenomenal player. ... She had a phenomenal game. She shoots the ball very well, understands the game.”
Kailey Devlin also led the fourth-quarter charge as the Lions had chances to make it a one-possession game late.
“Kailey is a kid who plays with heart,” coach Devlin said. “She gives it her all the entire game. She’s kind of the engine that everybody else steps up and joins her in that effort. Since she was a freshman, she has sort of carried that responsibility for our team, and she’s carried it well.”
While the Lions led for much of the first 10 minutes, Reed led the Red Raiders by scoring seven points in the final 5:42 of the first half to give Lourdes a 21-13 halftime advantage.
“We weren’t valuing our possessions as much as we should,” coach Devlin said. “We had some turnovers there right before halftime that took us out of our offense a little bit. We have a number of young players — a couple freshmen — who were in a game like that for the first time. That can get in your head a little bit.”
In the second half, the Lions worked to get back in the game, getting seven points from Madalyn Fasnacht and four from freshman Kat Bennage.
“In the third, going into the fourth quarter, we saw our kids relax and start playing basketball,” coach Devlin said. “We started to see what was behind the defense. For a while — and this was part of the second quarter — we were seeing the defender in front of us instead of seeing the play behind the defender.”
Bennage played extended minutes in the second half, after Alyssa Canelo injured her ankle and did not return.
“She’s a freshman, and basketball is a sport that she’s coming into,” coach Devlin said of Bennage. “When she just plays on instinct, her instincts are so good. ... Her athleticism on defense is an asset. She’s a kid we’re looking forward to seeing develop through the upcoming years.”
Lourdes sealed the game from the free-throw line, going 5-of-6 in the final 42 seconds to thwart the Lions’ comeback attempt.
Alayna Smith added seven rebounds and blocked five shots in the loss.
Lourdes Regional 40, Meadowbrook Christian 34
Saturday at Lourdes Regional
Lourdes Reg. 9 12 8 11 — 40
Meadowbrook 9 4 11 10 — 34
Lourdes Regional (14-5) 40
Masie Reed 6 6-8 19, Tori Lindemuth 0 0-0 0, Paityn Moyer 3 1-2 7, Cassidy Grimes 0 2-4 2, Chloe Rishel 4 1-2 9, Anna Keer 0 0-0 0, Leah Kosmer 0 3-4 3, Gabby Coleman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-20 40.
3-point goals: Reed.
Meadowbrook (14-2) 34
Alyssa Canelo 0 0-0 0, Kailey Devlin 10 1-2 23, Emma George 0 0-0 0, Kat Bennage 1 2-2 4, Madalyn Fasnacht 2 2-2 7, Audrey Millet 0 0-0 0, Alayna Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-6 34.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, Fasnacht.
