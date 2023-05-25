UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s football team will close out the 2023 regular season against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff will be slated for 7:30 p.m. on NBC with streaming on Peacock.
Kick times and network designations have been made for the following Penn State games so far.
Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia – 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Sept. 23 vs. Iowa – 8 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 24 vs. Michigan State (Ford Field) – 7:30 p.m. on NBC
Steelers add depth behind Watt, Highsmith, sign Markus Golden to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden to a one-year contract on Wednesday, giving them some depth behind star edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
The 32-year-old Golden has spent most of his eight seasons in the NFL with Arizona, racking up 47 sacks in 111 games with the Cardinals and New York Giants.
Golden had 2 1/2 sacks last year for Arizona while finishing with 48 tackles, tied for the third-highest total in his career.
The Steelers need help at outside linebacker after fortifying inside linebacker in free agency by bringing in Cole Holcomb from Washington and Elandon Roberts from New England.
Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, missed half the season in 2022 after tearing a pectoral muscle in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. Highsmith flourished in Watt’s absence, posting a career-high 14 1/2 sacks.
The Steelers are committed to keeping Highsmith, who is entering the final year of his contract, over the long term. Golden gives them some depth in the short term for a team that needs experienced players to help keep Watt and Highsmith fresh later in the season.
Nittany Lions sign Bragi Gumundsso
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades announced the addition of guard Bragi Gumundsson to the Nittany Lion program Tuesday. Gumundsson will come to Happy Valley as a freshman for the 2023-24 season.
- Gumundsson, a 6-foot-5 guard, joins the Nittany Lions from Iceland where he played for U.M.F. Grindavik in the Iceland-Subway League, the top professional league and highest level of competition in Iceland. He averaged 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 25 games during the most recent regular season.
- Gumundsson tallied 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds per game while playing with the U23 Grindavik team before moving up to the top level of competition. The guard has played for the U16 and U18 Icelandic National Teams and has been invited to compete with the U20 National Team this summer.
- Gumundsson is the son of Stefanía Jónsdóttir and Gumundur Bragason, who both represented Iceland on their country’s national teams. He has two older brothers, both of whom played Division I basketball — Jón Axel (Davidson) and Ingvi (Saint Louis). Jón Axel is currently playing professionally in the top league in Italy.
- Rhoades on Gumundsson: “We are extremely happy to have Bragi join our Penn State family. He comes from a great basketball family and fits our style of play and need. He will be one of our younger players, but his vast international experience will help him in his transition at Penn State. He is a dynamic guard who can really shoot it. We can’t wait to get him on campus and get to work.”
