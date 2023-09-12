CATAWISSA – With thoughts of Joslyn Flickinger still heavy on their minds, the players on Mifflinburg’s field hockey team persevered in a hard-fought game against Southern Columbia on Monday.
Olivia Fetterman scored twice for the Wildcats, who remained undefeated on the season. However, Fetterman’s second goal came early in overtime to result in a 3-2 Heartland-II victory over the Tigers.
“With heavy hearts, we were all in for Joslyn (Flickinger),” said coach Emily Stauffer of the former Mifflinburg student, 9, was passed away due to a head injury last week. Flickinger loved to play sports, including field hockey and soccer.
In the first 23 seconds of overtime, Lainey Miller dribbled straight down the field and fired a shot towards the cage. Fetterman was right there to finish it.
Fetterman and Calleigh Hoy both scored in regulation for Mifflinburg (6-0), which also got two assists from Miller, plus one each from Hoy and Annika Klinefelter.
The Wildcats are next at Midd-West for a 5:30 p.m. game Wednesday.
Central Columbia 5,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE – The Blue Jays cruised to the HAC-II win over the Defenders. Warrior Run (0-6) next plays at Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 2,
Benton 0
MILTON – Kat Bennage scored twice in the second half to lift the Lions to the nonleague win over the Tigers.
Audrey Millett assisted on Bennage’s second goal with 5:22 remaining in the game, and Emma George made two saves for Meadowbrook.
The Lions next play at Towanda at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 2, Benton 0
At Meadowbrook Christian
Second half
MC-Kat Bennage, unassisted, 23:16.
MC-Bennage, assist Audrey Millett, 5:22.
Shots: MC, 8-2; Corner kicks: MC, 5-2; Saves: MC (Emma George), 2; Benton (Anna Dilossi), 6.
Montoursville 1,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG – The Warriors got an unassisted goal from Faith Berwanger early in the game to beat the Green Dragons in the HAC-I contest.
Izzy Wood made 11 saves to keep Lewisburg (2-3, 0-2 HAC-I) in the game as the Green Dragons were out-shot 15-8 by Montoursville.
Lewisburg next plays at Shamokin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 1, Lewisburg 0
At Lewisburg
First half
Mont-Faith Berwanger, unassisted, 30:20.
Shots: Montoursville, 15-8; Corner kicks: Montoursville, 6-3; Saves: Montoursville (Anna Baylor), 5; Lewisburg (Izzy Wood), 11.
Girls Tennis
Lewisburg 3,
Loyalsock 2
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP – A three-set win by the No. 1 doubles team of Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas lifted the Green Dragons past the Lancers in the HAC-II match.
Wetzel and Markunas defeated Katie Ryder and Maddy Wergle, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to help Lewisburg (5-3) sweep both doubles matches. At No. 2, Christina and Diana Zheng rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
The other victory came via a forfeit for Dayssi Weis at No. 3 singles for the Green Dragons, who next face Hughesville at home Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 3, Loyalsock 2
At Loyalsock
Singles
1. Anna Hall (Loy) def. Erin Lowthert, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Caroline Crawford (Loy) def. Annabelle Jiang, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Dayssi Weis (Lew) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas (Lew) def. Katie Ryder-Maddy Wergle, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
2. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng (Lew) def. Caroline Campana-Maggie Hutchinson, 6-1, 6-1.
Hughesville 5,
Mifflinburg 0
HUGHESVILLE – The Spartans held the Wildcats without a single win on the day to roll to the HAC-II victory. Mifflinburg (0-7) next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 5, Mifflinburg 0
At Hughesville
Singles
1. Sarah Buck (H) def. Reyna Kirick, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Annaka Bruder (H) def. Morgan Traver, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Destini Flowers (H) def. Holly Swartz, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Georgia Randall-Breanna Bobak (H) def. Kaylee Swartzlander-Kaelynn Wagner, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Rebecca Roberts-Maya Snyder (H) def. Chloe Albright-Alyson Houseknecht, 6-0, 6-0.
Coed Golf
Milton 183,
Williamsport 194
MILTON – Drake Parker led four scorers in the 40s as the Black Panthers beat the Millionaires in the HAC-I match.
Parker shot a 42, plus Logan Shrawder fired a 45 for Milton. The team next plays Selinsgrove at Susquehanna Valley County Club at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 183, Williamsport 194
At Wynding Brook Golf Course, par 36
Milton scorers: Drake Parker, 42; Logan Shrawder, 45; Brayden Gower, 47; Avery Reiff, 49. Other golfers: Zach Letteer, 56; Eli Russell, 56.
Williamsport scorers: Brayden Wolfhope, 46; Chase Kelley, 47; Camron Spangler, 48; Nico Paternostro, 53. Other golfers: Jaxson March, 56; Jack Heller, 61.
Mifflinburg 172,
Central Columbia 186
MIDDLEBURG – A 3-over-par 39 from Zeb Hufnagle powered the Wildcats to the HAC-II win over the Blue Jays at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Cub Dietrick added a 42 for Mifflinburg, plus Kamdon Eicher and Wilson Abram added a 45 and 46, respectively.
The Wildcats next host Montoursville at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 172, Central Columbia 186
At Shade Mountain Golf Course, par 36
Mifflinburg scorers: Zeb Hufnagle, 39; Cub Dietrick, 42; Kamdon Eicher, 45; Wilson Abram, 46. Other golfers: Addison Norton, 46; Jaiden Beiler, 46.
Central scorers: Ben Kehres, 44; Nolan Beagle, 46; Connor Fulkersin, 47; Landon Costa, 49. Other golfers: Casey McMahon, 54; Noah Costa, 56.
Selinsgrove 178,
Lewisburg 194
SELINSGROVE – Mitchell Widerquist shot a 43 and Lexi Schmadel had a 47, but it wasn’t enough as the Green Dragons fell to the Seals on their home course at Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Lewisburg next hosts Shamokin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Selinsgrove 178, Lewisburg 194
At Susquehanna Valley C.C., par 36
Selinsgrove scorers: Ben Rowan, 42; Mac Defazio, 45; Brandt Shellenberger, 45; Dom Santor, 46. Other golfers: Parker Atwood, 49; Ben Bucher, 51.
Lewisburg scorers: Mitchell Widerquist, 43; Lexi Schmadel, 47; Zach Engle, 49; Jacob Gose, 55. Other golfers: Keyen Faust, 63; Ethan Zeh, 64.
