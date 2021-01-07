MILTON – After much anticipation, the scholastic winter sports season is back, folks.
When Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that forbade all indoor dining and recreational activities came to an end on Monday, high school sports teams throughout the Valley begun practicing in earnest to get ready for the restart of the season.
This weekend will feature a nearly full slate of events, on the hardwoods of basketball courts and bowling alleys, and on the wrestling mats.
While most area teams saw their seasons suspended before they even got a chance to get underway last month, two basketball squads however – Mifflinburg’s boys and Milton’s girls – got a leg up on the competition after they each got in a game, and a win, before the shutdown began.
Mifflinburg beat Jersey Shore 62-41 on Dec. 11 behind a game-high 28 points from senior guard Isaiah Valentine.
The Wildcats resume their season Friday at Selinsgrove with a Heartland-I matchup at 7:30 p.m., and Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp says his players are chomping at the bit to get going again after a three-week layoff.
“Sure, our kids are just so anxious to get back to playing. The past three weeks have been a tough layover after getting started and getting one game under our belts, which we felt was great,” Roupp said.
“(That win) gave us at least a little bit of momentum, and a little bit of a taste of what is to come. But obviously a layoff of a few weeks will, no matter how you put it, hurt the kids’ fitness for on-court competitive game play, which is way different than trying to stay fit by doing home workouts.”
Milton’s win on opening night came over Line Mountain, 43-12, and coach Phil Davis hopes his girls can continue that effort when they get back on the court again. The Black Panthers pick things up when they travel to play Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“For the girls’ sake and to help gain some confidence, I am happy we got one game in already and had some success. It’s almost like starting new again with the long delay, but we are certainly happy to have played one game already and came away with a victory,” said Milton’s coach.
“I think the most important thing to see is the girls playing with effort. I think we all need to realize that we need to play with urgency and effort, like every game could be our last because we don’t know what will happen with the season as it progresses. I just want the girls to play as hard as they can every second they are on the court.”
In other boys’ games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday night, Milton hosts Hughesville and Lewisburg travels to Montoursville. In addition, Lewisburg’s wrestling team hosts Montoursville at 7 p.m. and Mifflinburg’s bowling team hosts Central Columbia at 3:30.
For Milton’s boys, the past few days have just been a reclamation of what they learned prior to the shutdown. But, according to head coach Ryan Brandt, the time away hasn’t dampened his players’ enthusiasm and zest for the game.
“Our first two practices back were refreshers of everything we covered before the shutdown — basically 11 practices in two days. Everyone is extremely anxious to play,” said Brandt. “The focus has been amazing, but it is hard to tell how ready we are. We haven’t had any scrimmages, but at this point we just want these kids to enjoy playing basketball. It’s been too long for them.
“These guys have been on-point since the moment we got back in the gym. Fatigue is definitely a concern, but I think every team has that concern. This will be on the coaches to really pay attention to players’ energy levels during games,” Brandt added.
Then on Saturday, Milton’s boys take to the hardwood again at Mifflinburg, and Lewisburg is also back in action as then Green Dragons play at Lourdes Regional. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg boys coach Matt Salsman, just like all of the other coaches contacted, is pretty concerned about his players being rusty.
“I am definitely concerned about rust, but I also understand that everyone is in the same boat. This helps me relax a little bit when I think about how far behind we are from where we were at this point last year, especially with our younger guys. I know that we do not have as many sets in for different situations. I hope we can pick things up quickly in preparation for Montoursville,” Salsman said.
“What I want to see from the guys when we start playing is a willingness to get coached. I also want to see guys who hold themselves accountable and give maximum effort every possession, especially on the defensive end and on the glass. If we are able to do this, I will be happy no matter what the result is.”
And along with Milton’s matchup at Montoursville, Lewisburg’s girls basketball team will host Midd-West, also at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The biggest impact of having a few weeks off is definitely conditioning. I have definitely been communicating with my coaching staff about how to get conditioning levels back up to where they were before the shutdown without overdoing it with the season starting this weekend,” said Lewisburg girls coach Brent Sample. “Honestly, I think it’s great that teams will have the opportunity to play. Yes, I expect there to be some rust, but every team in the state is dealing with the exact conditions, so we are all on an equal footing.”
In addition, the wrestling mats will also be busy on Saturday. Milton has a 7 p.m. match at Bloomsburg, plus Mifflinburg competes in a quad meet at Montgomery with matches against Central Columbia (10 a.m.), Montgomery (noon) and Jersey Shore (2 p.m.).
The day will also have Mifflinburg’s co-ed bowling team competing against Shikellamy at Strike Zone Lanes at 9 a.m.
Next week, Mifflinburg’s girls basketball team is set to get back in action versus Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Monday. And on Tuesday, Warrior Run’s wrestling team starts its season with a match at Milton at 7 p.m..
Then on Wednesday, Warrior Run’s girls basketball team travels to Milton in the Defenders’ season opener.
“The girls are very excited and ready to get whatever kind of season they can. They have been working very hard, even during this COVID-19 break. I have very motivated players, so I think the most this break will affect us in is conditioning,” said Defenders’ coach Rachael Herb.
“I can’t say I have much concern for how the girls will start again — they are so ready to play that I think this season will be run on pure adrenaline. They may be a little rusty to start, but I think they will be ready. I just want to see pure joy on their faces while playing the sport they love. They have been through so much this year that I just want them to enjoy the time they have to play and win while we do it!”
The last basketball team to get back on the court from the area is Warrior Run’s boys. The Defenders play at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
Defenders’ coach Eric Wertman thinks that extra time will only help his players prepare.
“Of course (the layoff has affected us), but it’s not something we are concerned with. Our team was given a workout plan to complete, and we have a little under two weeks to prepare for our first game,” said Wertman.
“I’m sure we will have rust to knock off — every team will after a layoff — but fortunately for us we have time to prepare and we have to take advantage of that. I want to see consistent effort on both ends of the floor. We always talk about “playing hard is not optional”. If we play with consistent effort offensively and defensively, I like our chances this coming season.”
Although the season is about to get underway again, all of that could change in a split second depending on what happens with the pandemic.
So, it is even more important for players to savor each time they get to compete this season.
“(I want to see) effort, and I want (my guys) to play every game like it’s their last,” said Milton’s Brandt. “The pandemic has been a tough life lesson — so much daily uncertainty. I just want to see them play with a sense of appreciation for the game and have fun doing it.”
