COAL TOWNSHIP — Starting the season 0-3 was certainly not what Jared Petrovich and his Shamokin Indians had hoped for a year removed from a District 4 Class 4A runner-up finish with several key players returning.
However, the Indians continued to revive themselves from a sluggish start to the season with their second straight win on Thursday, a 10-0 six-inning victory over Milton.
It was the Annie Hornberger show for Shamokin (2-3), as the senior pitcher pitched a complete game one-hitter, recording a remarkable 15 strikeouts in her six innings of work.
“My curveball is my go-to. That’s usually what I get people on, but if that starts getting hit, I usually start to go higher with riseballs, and that’s pretty much all I throw,” said Hornberger, who now has struck out 64 batters through her first five outings.
Not only did she dominate inside the pitcher’s circle, but she also stepped up at the plate, breaking out of a slump by driving in all of Shamokin’s first four runs, courtesy of a two-run, two-out double in the second inning and a two-run home run over the left field fence in the fifth.
“It feels amazing,” said the senior captain. “I’ve been in a slump lately, so to finally be able to hit again feels great.”
“Annie really stepped us for us today,” Petrovich added. “This was a big game for us because we’ve been struggling, having lost a lot of close games and we haven’t really been hitting the ball well. Annie has been consistently pitching well. She has had at least 12 strikeouts in each game, so that’s what’s been keeping us in games. Late in today’s game, she got us going with that home run and it energized our team and we finally woke the bats up.”
And the Indians’ bats certainly did wake up after Hornberger’s long ball in the fifth, as they erupted for six runs in the sixth and final frame, thanks to a Kennedy Petrovich RBI double, an Autumn Kehler sacrifice fly and a Brooke Sebasovich RBI single before sophomore catcher Gabby Parks ended things by parking a 3-run deep fly over the left field wall to secure the mercy-rule victory.
“Gabby’s home run today was probably the biggest confidence booster on our team,” Jared Petrovich remarked. “She really needed that for herself and I’m happy for her.”
Shamokin, a team that likes to attack early in counts, pieced together nine hits on the afternoon in total while also staying disciplined enough to work deeper into at-bats and mix in seven walks off of Milton pitcher Alivia Winder.
Winder worked in and out of jams in the first and third, but was unable to get out of trouble in the sixth.
“We teach our hitters to be aggressive at the plate,” said Shamokin’s skipper. “We have been looking at a lot of strikes recently and have maybe been a little too disciplined at times. Today, (Winder) threw us off a little bit. Her velocity was down, but she was tricky. We were out ahead of everything and not barreling up balls. But the deep counts turned into walks and put runners on base and put some pressure on them.”
Shamokin averaged less than three runs per contest in its three early losses to North Schuylkill, Danville and Central Mountain.
However, the Indians proved this week they’re still capable of being efficient offensively, as they produced nine runs in Monday’s win at Midd-West before posting double digits Thursday.
In addition to Hornberger and Parks slugging homers, Kennedy Petrovich recorded a game-high three hits and all nine starters reached base via a hit or walk at least once.
“Even last year, we were a very well put-together team,” Hornberger said. “The only problem we have is we can be sluggish sometimes. We have a bad inning here and there, but I think once we got our first win last game, we really needed this one to build on it, and that’s what we did today.”
Milton’s (1-4) only hit came in the third inning when catcher Ana Doyle led off the frame with a hard-hit single down the right field line.
The Black Panthers’ only other baserunners were Kiersten Stork, who reached on a throwing error later in the third, and Emilee Miller, who led off the fourth with a walk before getting doubled up on a lineout to shortstop the very next batter.
The Indians are now off for the weekend but will look to get back to .500 on the season on Monday when they host Shikellamy.
Shamokin 10, Milton 0 (6 innings)
at Shamokin
Milton 000 000 — 0-1-2
Shamokin 020 026 — 10-9-1
Alivia Winder and Ana Doyle. Annie Hornberger and Gabby Parks.
WP: Hornberger. LP: Winder.
Top Milton hitters: Doyle, 1-for-2.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 3-for-4, double, RBI, 2 runs scored; Hornberger, 2-for-3, HR, double, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Gabby Parks, 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Brooke Sebasovich, 1-for-1, 3 walks, RBI, run.
