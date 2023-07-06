LAURELTON — In a span of five days, Milton’s 8-10 All-Star team has gone from the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows.
Milton will now see what it can do after suffering its first loss of the District 13 Tournament when Selinsgrove rolled to a 12-0, four-inning victory Wednesday at the West End Field of Dreams.
“It’s a really hot day, so we had to move some people around and make some changes. But all in all, I think the kids played their hearts out and they played as hard as they could, and that’s all we can ask for,” said Milton manager Sean Reese.
“We still have another game, so we’ll come back and see where we’re at. They are a pretty resilient group of kids. They battle every game. Win or lose, they are going to battle, and I’m really proud of them.”
Milton was coming off a 27-17 victory over Central Columbia on Saturday where the team scored early and often.
But on Wednesday, Selinsgrove pitcher Jack Rumberger shut Milton down, and he limited the team to a single hit — a single by Isaiah Hertzler in the second inning.
Milton, however, got off to a slow start, and then the team struggled to get out of a messy third inning.
Selinsgrove scored seven runs in the third to take a 9-0 lead.
Mikey Scorsone and Jaxon Tressler both hit RBI singles, and then after two outs were recorded Mick Jankowski and Eli Sassaman followed with a pair of two-run singles hit to right field.
“They played as a team, but we could pick up the intensity a little bit, but it’s hard to ask for anything more with the weather the way it is,” said Reese. “We had some long innings out there, and it really wears you down, so I was really proud of the way the kids handled themselves, considering (the circumstances).”
A three-run fourth would put the game away for Selinsgrove. Scorsone hit an RBI single to key the inning.
The game was night-and-day compared to Milton’s previous contest, but a lot of that was due to Rumberger’s pitching.
Rumberger allowed just one hit and one walk, and he struck out nine batters in the shortened game.
“It’s a huge change, but my hat’s off to (Rumberger). That boy threw a really good game today. He pitched very well, and he might be one of the best pitchers we’ve seen all year,” said Reese.
“I think, since we’ve seen that now, we got to say, ‘Hey, this is what we got to do if we want to advance. If we want to keep moving, we got to hit (that type of pitching).’ I think it’s good to see that kind of pitching, it shows where we need to be and what we need to do to get better.”
The loss dropped Milton into an elimination game against Mifflinburg. The game will be played at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Milton could very well end up facing Selinsgrove again if it gets past Mifflinburg, and that’s what Reese is hoping for.
“That’s what I’m going to try to tell the guys, we got another game and we can come back. That is the consolation, that we’re here to play another game. We’re a pretty young team (as far as All-Stars go), and for them getting this experience right now is awesome,” said Milton’s manager.
“I think if we can keep snowballing with this and keep moving forward, I’d love to get another crack at Selinsgrove and see what we got and see what we can do, and maybe make a little more noise.”
District 13 Tournament
8-10 Division
at West End Field of Dreams
Selinsgrove 12, Milton 0 (4 innings)
Selinsgrove 207 3 — 12-7-0
Milton 000 0 — 0-1-3
Jack Rumberger and Xander Pyle. Cohen Knarr, Landon Anspach (3) and Isaiah Hertzler, Reece Armstrong (3).
WP: Rumberger. LP: Knarr.
Top Selinsgrove hitters: Ronan McCabe, walk, RBI, run scored; Rumberger, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Mikey Scorsone, 2-for-2, walk, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jack Wilborn, 2 walks, run; Jaxon Tressler, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Mick Jankowski, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run; Riley Rumberger, walk; Eli Sassaman, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Pyle, walk, 2 runs; Josh Diehl, walk, run.
Top Milton hitters: Weston Sumner, walk; Hertzler, 1-for-1.k
In other 8-10 action Wednesday:
Mifflinburg 25,
Warrior Run 7 (4 inn.)
LAURELTON — Mifflinburg exploded for 14 runs in the fourth inning to roll to a dominating win over Warrior Run in an elimination game at the West End Field of Dreams.
A two-run double from Jonah Kurtz plus an RBI single from Tucker Kurtz highlighted the fourth for Mifflinburg.
Andre Reiff also hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and he and Jonah Kurtz both had two-hit days to lead Mifflinburg. Jonah Kurtz hit two doubles, had three RBI and scored three runs as well.
In addition, Jaxson Smith walked four times and scored three runs, plus Reece Boop drew three walks and scored four times for Mifflinburg.
Warrior Run was held to two hits in the game by three Mifflinburg pitchers. Weston McElwee and Bronson Laubach got the hits for Warrior Run, and both players also drove in a pair of runs in the loss.
Mifflinburg 25, Warrior Run 7 (4 inn.)
Mifflinburg 452 (14) — 25-7-1
Warrior Run 032 2 — 7-2-5
Claiden Styers, Tucker Kurtz (2), Jonah Kurtz (4) and J. Kurtz. Hank Watson, Weston McElwee (2), Nolan Hollar (3), Bronson Laubach (4) and Colton Lundy.
WP: Styers. LP: Watson.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andre Reiff, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Jaxson Smith, 4 walks, 3 runs; J. Kurtz, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Ashten Ritter, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Reece Boop, 3 walks, 4 runs, RBI; T. Kurtz, 1-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Lincoln Golomboski, 3 walks, 2 runs; Koy Kerstetter, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Styers, 3 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Colton Roman, 2 walks, 2 runs; Dawson Hoffmaster, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Cylis Flock, walk; Watson, walk; Jackson Myers, walk, RBI, run scored; Tyler Page, walk, 2 runs; Colton Lundy, walk; Kris Farley, walk, run; Weston McElwee, 1-for-1, walk, 2 RBI, run; Laubach, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Hollar, 2 walks, run; Christian Thomas, walk, RBI, run.
