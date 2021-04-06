MILTON — Hughesville scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away from Milton for a 10-5 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Monday and remain undefeated on the year.
Luke Reitz singled and drove in two runs to lead Milton (0-2 overall) against Hughesville (3-0).
The Black Panthers next host Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Hughesville 10, Milton 5at Milton
Hughesville 302 100 4 — 10-9-2 Milton 003 002 0 — 5-3-3 Dylan Pequignot, Devin Swank (6) and Jed Webb. Chase Hoffman, Ethan Rowe (2) and Keister. WP: Pequignot, (1-0). LP: Hoffman. Hughesville: Carter Cowburn, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run scored; Swank 1-for-3, double, RBI, 2 runs; Brenden Knight, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Webb, 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI; Jackson Bower, 1-for-3, RBI; Pequignot, 1-for-4, double, RBI; Dylan Farnsworth, 1-for-4, double, RBI. Milton: Reitz, 1-for-3, 2 RBI.
Montoursville 14
Lewisburg 3 (5 inn.)
MONTOURSVILLE — The Green Dragons started off the game well, but the Warriors began it better as they tallied five runs in the first inning to cruise to the HAC-I victory.
Kaiden Wagner batted 1-for-1, walked twice and drove in a run to lead Lewisburg (0-2 overall and HAC-I), which next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 14, Lewisburg 3 (5 innings)at Montoursville
Lewisburg 200 10 — 3-3-6 Montoursville 511 7x — 14-5-2 Max Mitchell, Joel Myers (2), Mark Walsh (4) and Josh Heath. Maddix Dalena, Nick Reeder (4), Greyson Rinker (5) and Heath Jones. WP: Dalena. LP: Mitchell. Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner, 1-for-1, 2 walks, RBI; Heath, 2 walks, run; Jack Landis, 2 walks, run; Owen Arndt, 1-for-2, walk; Tony Burns, 1-for-1. Montoursville: Nick Reeder, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Josh Burger, walk, 2 run, RBI; Nolan Kutney, walk, run, RBI; Dalena, walk, RBI, run; AJ Llorente, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Dylan Moll, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Marco Pullizi, walk, run; Jones, 1-for-1, 2 RBI, run; Cameron Francis, 2 walks, run.
Softball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore
JERSEY SHORE — The HAC-I contest between the Green Dragons and the host Bulldogs was canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.