Baseball
MLB GlanceEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 4 3 .571 _ Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 _ Toronto 4 3 .571 _ Boston 3 3 .500 ½ Baltimore 1 5 .167 2½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ Cleveland 4 2 .667 _ Detroit 3 4 .429 1½ Kansas City 2 4 .333 2 Minnesota 2 4 .333 2
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 4 2 .667 _ Oakland 4 3 .571 ½ Los Angeles 3 4 .429 1½ Seattle 3 4 .429 1½ Texas 2 4 .333 2 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 5 2 .714 _ Philadelphia 3 4 .429 2 Atlanta 3 5 .375 2½ Washington 3 5 .375 2½ Miami 2 4 .333 2½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 2 .667 _ St. Louis 3 2 .600 ½ Milwaukee 4 3 .571 ½ Pittsburgh 3 3 .500 1 Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2
West Division W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 2 .667 _ San Francisco 4 2 .667 _ San Diego 5 3 .625 _ Los Angeles 3 2 .600 ½ Arizona 2 4 .333 2 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0 Boston 9, Detroit 7 Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4 Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2 Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4 Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3 Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1 N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0 Detroit 4, Kansas City 2 Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 1 Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0 N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6 San Francisco 2, San Diego 1 Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2 Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1 Miami 4, Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4 San Diego 12, Atlanta 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2 Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m. Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Triple-A International LeagueEast Division W L Pct. GB
Worcester (Boston) 7 1 .875 — Buffalo (Toronto) 6 2 .750 1 Norfolk (Baltimore) 6 3 .667 1½ Rochester (Washington) 4 4 .500 3 Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 4 4 .500 3 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 4 5 .444 3½ Durham (Tampa Bay) 4 5 .444 3½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 3 5 .375 4 Jacksonville (Miami) 2 7 .222 5½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 7 .125 6
West Division W L Pct. GB
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 6 2 .750 — Columbus (Cleveland) 6 3 .667 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 6 3 .667 ½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 5 3 .625 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 5 4 .556 1½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 4 5 .444 2½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 5 .444 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 6 .333 3½ Omaha (Kansas City) 3 6 .333 3½ Toledo (Detroit) 3 6 .333 3½ ———
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, ppd. Columbus 5, Syracuse 0 Norfolk 5 Scranton/WB 1 Durham 10, Jacksonville 5 Memphis 18, Charlotte 14, 11 innings Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 3 Nashville 7, Gwinnett 5 Louisville 5, Omaha 4 Omaha 4, Louisville 1 Indianapolis 5, St. Paul 0 Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 10, Rochester 1 Columbus 11, Syracuse 5 Norfolk 12, Scranton/WB 5 Durham 7, Jacksonville 6 Charlotte 3, Memphis 2 Lehigh Valley at Worcester, ppd. to April 15 Nashville 5, Gwinnett 4 Louisville 8, Omaha 5 Indianapolis at St. Paul, ppd. to May 25 Toledo 8, Iowa 6
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m., 1st game Buffalo at Rochester, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game Syracuse at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, TBD, 1st game Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Indianapolis at St. Paul, 3:07 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 4:05 p.m. Syracuse at Columbus, 4:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 4:08 p.m. Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Louisville at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlancePLAY-INFIRST ROUNDTuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104<
Wednesday, April 13
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103<
PLAY-INSECOND ROUNDFriday, April 15
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.<
FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Saturday, April 16
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.<
Sunday, April 17
East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<
Monday, April 18
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.<
Tuesday, April 19
Minnesota at Memphis, TBD East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<
Wednesday, April 20
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday, April 21
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.<
Friday, April 22
Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.<
Saturday, April 23
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, TBD Memphis at Minnesota, TBD<
Sunday, April 24
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Miami at East Eighth Seed, 7 p.m. Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, 9:30 p.m.<
Monday, April 25
Boston at Brooklyn, TBD Utah at Dallas, TBD x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD<
Tuesday, April 26
x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD<
Wednesday, April 27
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
Thursday, April 28
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD x-Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD x-Dallas at Utah, TBD x-Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD
Friday, April 29
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
Saturday, April 30
x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD x-Utah at Dallas, TBD x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
Sunday, May 1
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Phoenix Sanders from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Dusten Knight for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP Garrett Richards from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Snyder from Round Rock (IL). Placed RHP Spencer Howard on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to April 11 and RHP Dennis Santana on the COVID-19 Related IL. Assigned INF Sherten Apostel outright to Round Rock. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Teoscar Hernandez to the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Gosuke Katoh from Buffalo (IL).
National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Damon Jones and RHP Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley (IL). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Bryan Reynolds on a two-year contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Blake SNell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled LHP MacKenzie Gore from El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).
Minor LeagueFrontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Alex Smith and 1B Pete Zimmerman. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded LHP McKenzie Mills to the Southern Maryland (Atlantic). Signed LHP Willie Rios.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Minnesota G Patrick Beverley for inappropriate statements during a media interview and on social media after a game on April 12 in Los Angeles. Fined Charlotte F Miles Bridges $50,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, striking a fan, during a game against Atlanta on April 13.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with A.J. Green on a one-year contract. Announced Mark Ahlemeier retired from his equipment manager position after 41 years. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Josh Dobbs. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived P Hunter Niswander. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB DeShon Elliott. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sammy Watkins to a one-year contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King and FS Rodney McLeod. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DE Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.
Canadian Football
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Saunders on a two-year contract.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Reassigned D Juuso Valimaki to Stockton (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned D Jake Christensen to Cleveland (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Connor Dewar from Iowa (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Glass from Milwaukee (AHL). PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Tanner Laczynski and G Felix Sandstrom to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Tucson F Bokondji Imama six games for his actions during a game on April 9 at Rockford. HERSHEY BEARS — Signed LW Julian Napravnik to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F John Beecher. Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL) loan. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled LW Riley McKay and RW Chad Yetman from Indy (ECHL). STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired D Jack McNeely. TEXAS STARS — Reassigned G Max Jurusik and D Max Martin to Idaho (ECHL) on loan. TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Reassigned F Stephen Baylis to Rapid City (ECHL) on loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Greg Campbell and F Eric Neiley from reserve. Placed D Dalton Thrower and F Carlos Fornaris on reserve. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed D Josh Burnside on reserve and Fs Gianluca Esteves (April 2) and Brandon Yeamans (April 1) on injured reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Jordan Papirny. Activated D Blake Siebealer and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Jones and Kellen Jones on reserve. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Casey Johnson from injured reserve. Placed G Colton Point and D Matt Stief effective on injured reserve effective April 10. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Andrew McLean from injured reserve. Placed F Timur Ibragimov on injured reserve effective April 5. RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Kenton Helgesen on reserve. READING ROYALS — Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL). Returned G Marc Gosselin to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Kyle Betts to a standard player contract (SPC).
SOCCERMLS Next Pro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.