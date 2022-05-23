Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 29 12 .707 _ Tampa Bay 24 17 .585 5 Toronto 22 19 .537 7 Boston 19 22 .463 10 Baltimore 17 25 .405 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 16 .610 _ Chicago 21 20 .512 4 Cleveland 17 20 .459 6 Detroit 14 26 .350 10½ Kansas City 14 26 .350 10½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 27 15 .643 _ Los Angeles 26 17 .605 1½ Texas 18 22 .450 8 Seattle 17 25 .405 10 Oakland 17 26 .395 10½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 28 15 .651 _ Atlanta 19 22 .463 8 Philadelphia 19 22 .463 8 Miami 18 22 .450 8½ Washington 14 28 .333 13½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 26 15 .634 _ St. Louis 23 18 .561 3 Chicago 16 24 .400 9½ Pittsburgh 16 24 .400 9½ Cincinnati 12 28 .300 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 13 .675 _ San Diego 27 14 .659 ½ San Francisco 22 18 .550 5 Arizona 21 22 .488 7½ Colorado 19 21 .475 8 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1 Boston 6, Seattle 5 Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1 Houston 2, Texas 1 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3 Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 2 Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2 Houston 5, Texas 2 Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6 Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1 Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Baltimore (Lyles 2-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 7:05 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-1), 7:40 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Logue 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1 Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game San Diego 2, San Francisco 1 Atlanta 4, Miami 3 St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4 L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 5, Washington 1 Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4 Miami 4, Atlanta 3 Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2 Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4 Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings Washington 8, Milwaukee 2 N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0 San Diego 10, San Francisco 1
Monday’s Games
Colorado (Kuhl 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-4), 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-5), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 4-0) at Washington (Adon 1-7), 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-3) at Atlanta (Davidson 1-0), 7:20 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 7:45 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 9:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 3-4) at San Diego (Martinez 2-2), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
