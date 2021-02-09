MILTON — Kailey Devlin tallied 18 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to power Meadowbrook Christian past St. John Neumann 40-29 in a nonleague matchup Monday.
Shelby Hartman added nine points for the Lions (3-7), who emphatically pulled away with a 22-point fourth quarter. The Golden Knights only had three in the final period.
Meadowbrook Christian next hosts Millville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Meadowbrook Chr. 40, St. John Neumann 29at Meadowbrook ChristianScore by quarters
Neumann 9 7 10 3 — 29 Mead. Chr. 7 5 6 22 40
St. John Neumann (3-5) 29
L. Reid 2 0-0 4; J. Kriner 0 0-0 0; J. Nixon 1 0-0 2; L. Coleman 0 0-0 0; G. Parlante 1 0-0 2; Z. Shanaway 1 1-2 3; So. Tutler 7 3-7 18.
Totals:
12 4-9 29.
3-point goals:
Shanaway.
Meadowbrook (3-7) 40
Alyssa Canelo 1 1-5 3; Kailey Devlin 8 9-11 26; Emily Toland 0 0-0 0; Shelby Hartman 4 1-1 9; Emma Yordy 1 0-2 2; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 11-19 40.
3-point goals:
Devlin.
Danville 37
Mifflinburg 29
DANVILLE — Ella Shuck scored a game-high 16 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats fell to the Ironmen in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup.
Mifflinburg, which next plays at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. tonight, falls to 3-6 overall.
Danville 37, Mifflinburg 29at DanvilleScore by quarters
Mifflinuburg 6 9 10 4 — 29 Danville 4 12 10 11 — 37
Mifflinburg (3-6) 29
Brooke Catherman 2 2-2 6; Olivia Erickson 2 1-2 5; Ella Shuck 6 2-4 16; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-2 0; Hayley Mook 0 0-0 0; Cassidy McClintock 0 0-0 0; Laine Martin 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
11 5-10 29.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2.
Danville (2-6) 37
Olivia Outt 1 2-2 5; Riley Maloney 2 1-2 6; Ella Dewald 5 1-1 13; Savannah Dowd 4 0-1 8; Riley Outt 1 1-2 3; Maddy Sauers 1 0-0 2; Theresa Amarante 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 5-8 37.
3-point goals: Dewald 2, O. Outt, Maloney.
