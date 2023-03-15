College
SoftballGame 1: Lock Haven 13, D’Youville 2 (5 inn.)Game 2: Lock Haven 11, Salem 3 (6 inn.)Notes:
With today’s sweep, Lock Haven improved to 9-5 overall on the season. The Bald Eagles went an impressive 6-2 during their eight-game stretch in Florida. LHU certainly found its offensive grove over the last two days, and, in the six – recent — wins in Florida, Lock Haven outscored the opposition, 62-21. In game 1 Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Delaney Good, who went 3-for-3 with three runs scored to lead the way for Lock Haven. In game 2, Madison Waltman (Warrior Run) picked up the win as she struck out three over six innings.
Game 1: Lycoming 22, Keene State 8Game 2: Miss Univ. for Women 7, Lycoming 5Notes:
With a nine-run first and 11-run third inning, the Warriors reached 20 runs in a game for the first time in 10 years to highlight their second day at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex, beating Keene State, 22-8, to win their third straight before succumbing to a seventh-inning rally from the Mississippi University for Women, falling 7-5. In the first game, all nine Warriors (3-1) had at least one hit and scored at least once as the team posted a 22-8 five-inning win over Keene State (1-2). The 22 runs marked the fifth time in program history that the Warriors reached the 20-run mark and the first time since a 22-2 win over Penn College in 2013. Three Warriors finished with three hits, with junior Morgan Wetzel finished 3-for-4 with three runs, a single, a double, a triple and four RBI to lead the way.
Men’s basketballAP All-America TeamThe Associated Press 2022-23 All-America men’s basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:First Team
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 305, Junior, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds (58 of 58 first-place votes, 290 points(asterisk)) Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Redshirt junior, Denton, Texas, 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds (47, 264) Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, Senior, Greenwood, Indiana, 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds (44, 258) Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, 195, Senior, Dallas, 17.1 points, 3.3 assists (33, 235) Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, 200, Freshman, Antioch, Tennessee, 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (35, 227)
Second Team
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, 225, Senior, Camarillo, California, 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds (27, 220) Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Senior, Richardson, Texas, 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, (22, 206) Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, 245, Junior, Vilnius, Lithuania, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds (6, 165) Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 6-4, 209, Senior, Rochester, New York, 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds (8, 115) Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 260, Senior, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds (2, 106)
Third Team
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Senior, Harlem, New York, 16.8 points, 7.6 assists (2, 89) Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 190, Junior, Cumberland, Rhode Island, 13.3 points, 7.7 assists (1, 81) Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, 235, Senior, Richmond, Virginia, 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds (1, 47) Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Senior, Norfolk, Virginia, 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds (0, 45) Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 220, Junior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds (1, 44)
Honorable Mention (alphabetical order, players appearing on multiple ballots)
Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest; Souley Boum, Xavier; Tyger Campbell, UCLA; Marcus Carr, Texas; Yuri Collins, St. Louis; Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy; Kendric Davis, Memphis, Hunter Dickinson, Michigan; Kyle Filipowski, Duke; Adam Flagler, Baylor; Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton; Darius McGhee, Liberty; Mike Miles Jr., TCU; Adama Sanogo, Connecticut; Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M; Isaiah Wong, Miami.
BaseballMLB Spring Training GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Kansas City 14 4 .778 LA Angels 11 5 .688 Boston 9 5 .643 Toronto 11 7 .611 Chicago WSox 8 6 .571 Seattle 9 7 .563 Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 Detroit 11 9 .550 Houston 7 6 .538 NY Yankees 9 9 .500 Minnesota 8 8 .500 Baltimore 8 9 .471 Oakland 7 10 .412 Texas 7 11 .389 Cleveland 5 11 .313
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
LA Dodgers 10 4 .714 St. Louis 9 5 .643 Chicago Cubs 10 7 .588 Atlanta 8 7 .533 Philadelphia 8 8 .500 Cincinnati 9 10 .474 Washington 7 8 .467 San Diego 8 10 .444 Milwaukee 7 9 .438 NY Mets 7 9 .438 Colorado 7 10 .412 Arizona 7 11 .389 San Francisco 7 11 .389 Miami 4 11 .267 Pittsburgh 4 11 .267
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 6, Baltimore (ss) 5 Baltimore (ss) 11, Detroit (ss) 7 Tampa Bay 9, Detroit (ss) 5 Washington 7, Houston 6 Minnesota 1, N.Y. Yankees 0 Toronto 16, Boston 3 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3 Arizona 11, Texas 8 L.A. Dodgers 11, Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0 Oakland 8, Colorado 7 L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 2 San Francisco 11, San Diego 9
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota (ss) 4 Pittsburgh (ss) 2, Minnesota (ss) 2 St. Louis 3, Houston (ss) 3 Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh (ss) 6 Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 5 Detroit 6, Boston 2 Miami 1, Houston (ss) 0 Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0 L.A. Angels 8, Cleveland 6 Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 4 Seattle 8, Kansas City (ss) 6 San Francisco 7, Arizona 6 N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 3 Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 2 Cincinnati 5, Kansas City (ss) 3
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Houston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Florida, 1:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Seattle vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
