LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons won a pair of singles matches against Central Columbia, but they couldn’t get the third as the Blue Jays took a 3-2 Heartland-II victory Thursday.
Getting the singles wins for Lewisburg (1-2) were Eddie Monaco at No. 1. He beat Jordan Baker 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
And at No. 3 singles, Will Cecchini beat Luke Hottenstein, 6-4, 6-3.
Lewisburg next plays at Loyalsock at 4 p.m. Monday.
Central Columbia 3, Lewisburg 2
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Jordan Baker, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
2. Bryce Hazzard (CC) def. Greyson Azeredo, 7-5, 6-4.
3. Will Cecchini (L) def. Luke Hottenstein, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Matt Getz-Adam Lang (CC) def. Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson, 6-3, 6-2.
2. Brady Madden-Dominic Valentino (CC) def. Erich Stiner-Grant Rowe, 6-0, 6-0.
Central Mountain 5
Mifflinburg 0
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg didn’t find much success up north as Central Mountain rolled to the shutout Heartland-I victory.
Mifflinburg (1-1) next plays at Juniata at 4 p.m. Monday.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Central Mountain
Singles
1. David Lindsay (CM) def. Gabe Greb, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ethan Hall (CM) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Asher Talbot (CM) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Nate Brinker-Jackson Walker (CM) def. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger, 6-0, 6-4.
2. Leisher Gugino-Lucas Porter (CM) def. Daytona Walter-Moses Knepp, 6-3, 6-2.
Milton at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — The HAC-II matchup between the Panthers and the Black Panthers was postponed due to weather. The match will be made up 4 p.m. April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.