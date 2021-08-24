WILLIAMSPORT – Dylan Stroup and Adam Snayberger both carded scores in the 40’s as Mifflinburg’s golf team opened the 2021 season Monday with a 200-205 Heartland-I victory over Williamsport at White Deer Golf Course.
Stroup and Snayberger fired a 45 and 47, respectively, to lead Mifflinburg (1-0), while Zeb Hufnagle shot a 50 and Nick Osborne carded a 58 for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg gets back on the links at 3:30 p.m. Monday for a HAC-I match at Montoursville.
Mifflinburg 200, Williamsport 205
At White Deer Golf Course
Mifflinburg scorers: Dylan Stroup, 45; Adam Snayberger, 47; Zeb Hufnagle, 50; Nick Osborne, 58. Other golfers: Brady Struble, 59; Jarret Foster, 60.
Williamsport scorers: Alexandria Chilson, 46; Kydreece Burks, 49; Xavier Taylor, 55; Owen Berry, 55. Other golfers: Chase Shief, 57; Nelson MacDonald, 69.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Milton
MILTON — The HAC-I matchup between the Wildcats and the host Black Panthers was postponed by rain. No make-up date has been decided.
Hughesville at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons’ HAC-II matchup against the Spartans was postponed by rain. No make-up date has been decided.
