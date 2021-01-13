National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Boston 7 3 .700 — Philadelphia 8 4 .667 — Brooklyn 6 6 .500 2 New York 5 6 .455 2½ Toronto 2 8 .200 5
W L Pct GB Orlando 6 5 .545 — Charlotte 6 5 .545 — Atlanta 5 5 .500 ½ Miami 4 5 .444 1 Washington 3 8 .273 3
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 7 4 .636 — Indiana 7 4 .636 — Cleveland 5 7 .417 2½ Chicago 4 7 .364 3 Detroit 2 8 .200 4½
W L Pct GB Dallas 5 4 .556 — San Antonio 6 5 .545 — New Orleans 4 5 .444 1 Memphis 4 6 .400 1½ Houston 3 6 .333 2
W L Pct GB Utah 7 4 .636 — Portland 6 4 .600 ½ Oklahoma City 5 5 .500 1½ Denver 5 6 .455 2 Minnesota 3 7 .300 3½
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 9 3 .750 — L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 1½ Phoenix 7 4 .636 1½ Golden State 6 5 .545 2½ Sacramento 5 6 .455 3½
Utah 117, Cleveland 87 Brooklyn 122, Denver 116 Philadelphia 137, Miami 134, OT L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 100 San Antonio 112, Oklahoma City 102 Indiana 104, Golden State 95 Boston at Chicago, ppd
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Utah at Washington, ppd Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, ppd L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m. Indiana at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Boston College 84, Miami 62 St. John’s 69, Butler 57 SOUTH Alabama 85, Kentucky 65 Alabama St. 64, MVSU 51 Davidson 80, Saint Joseph’s 66 Florida 72, Mississippi 63 Grambling St. 79, Alcorn St. 74 North Carolina 81, Syracuse 75 Virginia Tech 74, Duke 67 MIDWEST Ball St. 88, Bowling Green 64 Buffalo 85, W. Michigan 69 Kent St. 94, Cent. Michigan 85 Marquette 79, Providence 69 Michigan 77, Wisconsin 54 N. Illinois 67, Akron 65 Ohio 78, Miami (Ohio) 61 Toledo 96, E. Michigan 63 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 82, TCU 46 Oklahoma St. 75, Kansas 70 FAR WEST Southern Cal 67, UC Riverside 62, OT UNLV 95, Saint Katherine 34
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Alabama St. 69, MVSU 45 Alcorn St. 61, Grambling St. 58
College hockey
MIDWEST Adrian 3, Concordia 2
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael Fulmer on a one-year contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced Hisashi Iwakuma as special assignment coach. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP A.J. Cole to a minor league contract. National League COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Antonio Senzatela on a one-year contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed OF Troy Stokes Jr. off waivers from Detroit. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Jacob Adams. TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed LHP David Gauthier. BASKETBALL NBA — Fined F Markieff Morris from the LA Lakers and C DeMarcus Cousins from Houston for their roles in an altercation on Jan. 10. NBA G LEAGUE CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Announced Fs Jordan Bell and Yoeli Childs, Gs Caleb Homesley and Marion Taylor were flex-assigned to Erie BayHawks. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed C Greg Mancz and OT Jordan Mills to the practice squad. Designate CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed RB Zack Moss on injured reserve. Promoted OL Jordan Devey to the active roster. Signed RB Devonta Freeman to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Michael Dunn and CB Robert Jackson on injured reserve. Placed CB A.J. Green on the practice squad/injured reserve list. Signed CB Donovan Olumba. DETROIT LIONS — Claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from Washington waivers. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Jared Veldheer from the Indianapolis practice squad. Placed G Simon Stepaniak on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced T Anthony Castonzo retired after ten seasons. Signed OT Jake Benzinger, CB Anthony Chesley and OT Elijah Nkansah to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Release LB Jachai Polite from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Trey Quinn to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Jordan Scarlett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived RB Trey Edmunds from injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed GM John Schneider on a contract extension through the 2027 draft. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DE Daniel Wise, DB DeMarkus Acy and DB Torry McTyer to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DB Noah Hallett, K Marc Liegghio, DL Nick Dheilly and LB Yanner Cadwallader. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned Fs Andrew Oglevie and Arttu Ruotsalainen, Ds Jacob Bryson and Mattias Samuelson to Rocheseter (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Claimed G Anton Forsberg from waivers. Waived G Alex Nedeljkovic. Traded D Maxime Lajoie to Ottawa for C Clark Bishop. DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned Fs Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Taro Hirose, Chase Pearson, Evgeny Svechnikov and Dominic Turgeon, Ds Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath and G Kaden Fulcher to Grand Rapids (AHL). MONTREAL CANADIANS — Assigned RW Jordan Weal, LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Joel Teasdale, Gs Cayden Primeau, Michael McNiven and Vasili Demchenko, Ds Xavier Ouellet, Gustav Olofsson and Otto Leskinen, LWs Jake Lucchini and Brandon Baddock, Cs Laurent Dauphin and Joseph Blandisi and RW Alex Belzile to Laval (AHL). Designated RWs Corey Perry and Michael Frolik, LW Ryan Poehling, D Cale Fleury and G Charlie Lindgren for assignment taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Claimed D Luca Sibisa from waivers. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Claimed G Eric Comrie from waivers. Signed C Cam Darcy to minor league contract at Binghamton (AHL) NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned Gs Tyler Wall and Adam Huska, RW Austin Rueschhoff, Ds Tarmo Reunanen and Darren Raddysh, C Patrick Khodorenko and LW Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Waived RW Leo Komarov. OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned C Clark Bishop to Belleville (AHL) PHILADELPHIS FLYERS — Assigned Ds Egor Zamula, Wyatte Wylie, Tyler Wotherspoon, Derrick Pouliot, Mason Millman, Chris Bigras, Gs Felix Sandstrom and Roddy Ross, RWs Linus Sandin, Zayde Wisdom and Tyson Foerster, LW Matthew Strome and C Pascal Laberge to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Designated D Nate Prosser, C Connor Bunnaman, LWs Carsen Twarynski, Samuel Morin and Andy Andreoff G Alex Lyon for assignment taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Designated RWs Austin Paganski and Jordan Kyrou, D Niko Mikkola, LW MacKenzie MacEachern, G Joel Hofer and C Jacob de la Rose for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Mathias Laferriere to Cape Breton-QMJHL. Assigned Ds Jake Walman, Tyler Tucker, Steven Santini, Mitch Reinke, Scott Perunovich, LWs Nathan Walker, Jake Neighbours, Curtis McKenzie, Hugh McGing, Cs Nolan Stevens, Tanner Kaspick, Dakota Joshua and Sam Anas and Gs Jon Gillies and Evan Fitzpatrick to Utica (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Kurtis Gabriel, C Antti Suomela, Ds Fredrik Claesson, Trevor Carrick and Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL). Claimed LW Rudolfs Balcers from waivers. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Boo Nieves to a one-year, two-way contract. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Assigned Ds Jett Woo and Josh Teves, RWs Will Lockwood and Kole Lind, LW Jonah Gadjovich and G Jake Kielly to Utica (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Assigned C Paul Cotter to Henderson (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned Cs Philippe Maillet and Michael Sgarbossa, Ds Cameron Schilling, Paul LaDue and Lucas Johansen and C Shane Gersich to Hershey (AHL) East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Announced board approval of two expansion teams from Coralville, Iowa and Trois-Riveres, Quebec for the 2021-22 season. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Jake Hildebrand to the active roster. Activated F Levko Koper. Placed Fs Tommy Marchin and Myles Powell on injured reserve. Released G Jordan Bustard to the emergency backup goalie list. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Luc Brown and D Gordi Myer to the active roster. Placed Gordi Myer on the reserve list. Placed Fs Bryan Moore and Karch Bachman on the commissioners exempt list. Released F Travis Howe. Assigned Fs Nick Poehling and Jack Poehling to Ontario. INDY FUEL — Loaned F Derek Barach to Texas. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Jason Binkley and F Ian McKinnon from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Marquardt and D Jacob Cederholm on the reserve list. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Ross Olsson and D Anthony Florentino. WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Mike Pelech on the commissioners exempt list. WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D/F Mathieu Gagnon on the commissioners exempt list. SOCCER Major League Soccer LA GALAXY — Acquired D Jorge Villafana and a second round (16th overall) pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft from Portland in exchange for a first round (8th overall) pick. ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Ian Fleming general manager. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Larrys Mabiala to a multi-year contract extension. United Soccer League USL — Announced the addition of Northern Colorado FC to USL league one.
