NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Philadelphia 37 23 .617 — 6-4 W-3 16-13 21-10 21-14
Boston 36 27 .571 2½ 8-2 L-1 20-11 16-16 26-16
Toronto 33 27 .550 4 6-4 W-1 16-13 17-14 22-16
Brooklyn 32 30 .516 6 3-7 L-1 13-17 19-13 22-15
New York 25 36 .410 12½ 1-9 L-5 13-19 12-17 14-24
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 41 21 .661 — 9-1 W-4 21-7 20-14 26-12
Atlanta 29 31 .483 11 5-5 W-1 18-13 11-18 18-19
Charlotte 30 33 .476 11½ 2-8 L-2 15-15 15-18 20-20
Washington 27 33 .450 13 4-6 L-2 15-16 12-17 20-20
Orlando 15 47 .242 26 4-6 W-2 7-21 8-26 9-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Chicago 39 23 .629 — 6-4 L-2 24-9 15-14 24-14
Milwaukee 37 25 .597 2 6-4 W-1 21-12 16-13 23-18
Cleveland 36 25 .590 2½ 5-5 L-1 19-10 17-15 21-14
Indiana 21 42 .333 18½ 2-8 L-1 15-18 6-24 10-30
Detroit 15 46 .246 23½ 3-7 W-1 9-21 6-25 11-24
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Memphis 43 20 .683 — 8-2 W-2 21-10 22-10 29-13
Dallas 36 25 .590 6 7-3 W-1 20-11 16-14 25-15
New Orleans 25 36 .410 17 6-4 W-2 13-17 12-19 16-20
San Antonio 24 38 .387 18½ 5-5 L-2 11-18 13-20 14-21
Houston 15 45 .250 26½ 1-9 L-9 8-19 7-26 7-29
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Utah 38 22 .633 — 8-2 W-2 22-10 16-12 24-12
Denver 36 25 .590 2½ 8-2 W-6 17-10 19-15 21-17
Minnesota 33 29 .532 6 6-4 W-1 18-12 15-17 21-18
Portland 25 36 .410 13½ 4-6 L-2 16-18 9-18 11-26
Oklahoma City 19 42 .311 19½ 2-8 L-1 9-21 10-21 13-26
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Phoenix 49 12 .803 — 8-2 L-2 26-7 23-5 29-9
Golden State 43 18 .705 6 5-5 L-1 26-7 17-11 26-12
L.A. Clippers 32 31 .508 18 6-4 W-3 18-13 14-18 19-23
L.A. Lakers 27 33 .450 21½ 3-7 L-2 18-15 9-18 15-21
Sacramento 23 40 .365 27 4-6 W-1 15-18 8-22 16-24
___
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 125, New York 109
Utah 118, Phoenix 114
Indiana 128, Boston 107
L.A. Clippers 99, Houston 98
Detroit 127, Charlotte 126, OT
Dallas 107, Golden State 101
Denver 124, Portland 92
New Orleans 123, L.A. Lakers 95
Monday's Games
Orlando 119, Indiana 103
Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122
Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97
Miami 112, Chicago 99
Memphis 118, San Antonio 105
Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110
Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161
Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144
Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152
Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142
Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191
Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161
Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195
Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122
Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148
N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134
Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156
Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193
N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137
New Jersey 53 19 29 5 43 164 193
Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150
St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141
Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157
Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151
Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151
Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162
Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185
Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124
Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146
Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156
Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171
Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169
Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158
San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165
Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Carolina 2, Edmonton 1
Dallas 4, Buffalo 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 0
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0
San Jose 3, Seattle 1
Monday's Games
New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2
Toronto 5, Washington 3
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Hensley Meulens assistant hitting coach.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Mike Blanke and OF Brandon Pugh.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Danny Zardon and a player to be named later to Milwaukee (American Association) in exchange for INF Mikey Reynolds.
BASKETBALL-
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived G Jeremiah Poutasi. Signed DT Andrew Billings.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Warren Jackson to a reserve/futures contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed OL Tyler Shatley to a two-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Promoted LW Matias Maccelli from Tucson (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Josiah Slavin and D Isaak Phillips to Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Jake Christiansen from Cleveland (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Brad Malone from Bakersfield (AHL) on loan. Waived LW Brendan Perlini.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RW/C Jonny Brodzinski on a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Morgan Frost to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Santeri Hatakka from San Jose (AHL) on loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey (AHL) on loan.
WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned F C.J. Seuss and D Dylan Samberg to Manitoba (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Carter Robinson.
LAVAL ROCKET — Released D Carl Neill from from a standard player contract (SPC). Reassigned G Louis-Philippe Guindon to Wheeling (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned G Phillipe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Alex_Olivier Voyer to a one-year contract extension. Recalled D J.d. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) on loan.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled G Josef Korenar from Rapid City (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina RW Nicho Blachman one game for receiving his 10th fighting major of the season in a game against Florida on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres D/LW Mathieu Gagnon for three games as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction and his game conduct for aggressor in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended D Jonathan Joannette for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty for fighting and game misconduct against Newfoundland on Feb. 27. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Kevin Auger for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th. Suspended Trois-Rivieres C Nicolas Lariviere one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his match penalty for roughing in a game against Newfoundland on Feb. 27th.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Dylan Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG) and then released him.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Kolten Olynek.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released G Michael Buillion. Activated Ds Greg Campbell and Malcolm Hayes from injured reserve. Placed Fs Cody Sylvester and Eric Neiley on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Bauer Neudecker.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Nick Schaus from reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Dylan Fitze from reserve. Placed F Fabrizio Ricci on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Alexis Girard from reserve. Placed G Tristan Berube and F Julien Nantel on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Placed F Cameron Hough on reserve. Placed D Josh Victor on injured reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed F Braian Galvan to a three-year contract extension.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Maximo Carrizo to a five-year homegrown contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford FC (Premier League).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.