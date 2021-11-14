FAIRFAX, Va. – The Bucknell wrestling team opened its 2021-22 campaign by going 3-0 at the Patriot Duals on Saturday.
The Bison defeated Averett (40-3), George Mason (26-6) and Bellarmine (39-2) at the Recreation Athletic Complex.
Five wrestlers went 3-0 at the event: Kurt Phipps (133), Darren Miller (141), Nick Delp (157), Zach Hartman (165) and Logan Deacetis (184). In addition, Jaden Fisher (157) and Luke Niemeyer (285) each won both of his bouts.
Deacetis netted bonus points for Bucknell in all three of his victories, registering a fall, a technical fall and a major decision. Miller, Phipps and Hartman also picked up bonus points in two of their three wins.
Against the Cougars, Bucknell scored four major decisions, three technical falls and a fall, all of which came in succession from 133 to 197 pounds. Mason McCready (197) put an exclamation mark on the commanding sequence with his pin, his first in dual action and third of his career.
Bucknell then took eight of 10 bouts from the host Patriots, with Deacetis and Niemeyer accounting for the two major decisions.
Finally, the Bison raced past the Knights by a commanding 39-2 margin. Bucknell registered bonus points in six of its nine victories, including pins by Phipps, Hartman and Deacetis.
Deacetis, Delp and Phipps were three of seven Bison to earn his first collegiate dual victory, joining McCready, Niemeyer, Kolby DePron (149) and Max Harar (285). DePron and Harar’s wins came in Bucknell’s final dual against Bellarmine; they did not see action in the first two duals.
The Bison next travel to Annapolis, Md. for the Navy Classic on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Bucknell 40, Averett 3
125: Samuel Braswell (AVE) dec. over Brandon Seidman (BU) 7-5
133: Kurt Phipps (BU) maj. dec. over Joseph Jones (AVE) 11-3
141: Darren Miller (BU) maj. dec. over Brandon Woody (AVE) 10-0
149: Noah Levett (BU) maj. dec. over Hunter Campbell (AVE) 14-2
157: Nick Delp (BU) maj. dec. over Thomas Baldwin (AVE) 11-0
165: Zach Hartman (BU) tech fall over Alex Turley (AVE) 20-4 (4:49)
174: Jaden Fisher (BU) tech fall over George Moseley (AVE) 17-2 (6:32)
184: Logan Deacetis (BU) tech fall over Jamar Christian (AVE) 16-0 (6:15)
197: Mason McCready (BU) fall over William Baldwin (AVE) 4:29
285: Luke Niemeyer (BU) dec. over Trent Ragland (AVE) 4-2
Bucknell 26, George Mason 6
125: Brandon Seidman (BU) dec. over Benjamin Monn (MASON) 4-3 133: Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. over Anthony Glasl (MASON) 6-1 141: Darren Miller (BU) dec. over Kaden Cassidy (MASON) 6-0 149: Alex Madrigal (MASON) dec. over Noah Levett (BU) 11-4 157: Nick Delp (BU) dec. over Avery Bassett (MASON) 7-5 165: Zach Hartman (BU) dec. over Tyler Kocak (MASON) 6-1 174: Jaden Fisher (BU) dec. over Logan Messer (MASON) 5-1 184: Logan Deacetis (BU) maj. dec. over Kyle Davis (MASON) 8-0 197: Jon List (MASON) dec. over Mason McCready (BU) 10-4 285: Luke Niemeyer (BU) maj. dec. over Ramses Montalvo (MASON) 10-0
Bucknell 39, Bellarmine 2*
