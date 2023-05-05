UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning on Thursday approved an expenditure of $70 million to complete the first stage of the Beaver Stadium renovation, which includes priority maintenance projects, winterizing and architectural and design development. The full board will vote on the project Friday.

The total project, to be completed in four years, is estimated to cost about $700 million and will be financed and paid for entirely by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics. No tuition dollars or educational budget funds will be used toward the renovations.

