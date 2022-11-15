Heading into the field hockey season, the expectations were low from Lewisburg, at least from the outside.
“Last year, we lost almost our entire starting lineup,” Lewisburg junior Ryan Brouse said. “Going into this season, we were a little shaky, just nervous how we would come out. But we had the people to fill those roles. I think next year we’ll have the people again. As long as we just work really hard at practice — like we did this year — we can come back and go even further.”
The Green Dragons earned a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title, won the District 4 Class A championship, and won a state playoff game before falling to Oley Valley in the quarterfinals.
“Nobody really expected us to get this far because of how much we lost after the previous season with our graduating seniors,” Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge said. “This team — hard-working, heart, drive, hustle, all of that stuff was there — and I could tell from the beginning of the season that we were going to do big things. I wasn’t necessarily that surprised, but I think other people were surprised to see us do so well. It’s just been an amazing journey, especially for my first year of coaching.”
The Green Dragons lost their first two games of the season, but turned things around after that, starting with a win against perennial HAC-I champ Selinsgrove. After the first two games, Lewisburg did not drop back-to-back games all season.
“We’re just a really coachable team,” Brouse said. “We could have a bad game, come to practice the next day to go over what we did wrong, and the next game we’d be a whole new team, fixing our mistakes. We just work really well together. I think we had good team chemistry.”
Lewisburg found a new gear late in the season, winning six straight games — including four in the playoffs — before falling to the Lynx.
“Honestly, it was just ‘try your hardest,’” senior Livia Holthus said. “As a team, we’ve never gotten this far before. To win districts, that pushed us. Even though we lost today, we’re still proud we got here.”
Holthus said that was a lesson she hoped the non-seniors absorbed, especially since the Green Dragons had only five seniors on the roster.
“For the younger players, they should just know to never give up and always play their hardest for every game,” Holthus said. “You never know when it’s going to be your last game. I’m a senior. This was my last game.”
With seven starters returning from the state quarterfinals, including a pair of freshmen, Lewisburg will not surprise anybody next season.
“I think this ups the bar for us going into next year,” Berge said. “I think these girls are going to have that confidence of ‘Hey, we did it last year. We can do the same thing this year.’ We have a lot of returners. We have to fill some spots obviously. We’re going to miss those seniors. They were great, and their leadership roles will need to be filled. Next year, hopefully, we can come back and do the same thing.”
The experience of a district title, state win and playing evenly with the Lynx — one of the top teams in the state — for the first half should propel the Green Dragons into next season.
“I think it will (give us confidence),” Brouse said. “Since we have a lot of returning people, we know we can do it. Going into next season, knowing that we made it this far will give us the confidence that we can hang with any team. (Oley Valley) was a great team, and we hung with them for a while. Berks Catholic that we played last was a great team. We stuck with them and ended up winning. We have the confidence that we can hang with anyone. We’re a small school, but we know we can do it.”
