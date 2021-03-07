High school basketball
District 4 results
Boys
Southern Columbia 72, Northeast Bradford 62 East Juniata 48, Sayre 37 North-Penn Liberty 44, Lourdes 36
Girls
Northumberland Christian School 74, North-Penn Liberty 25 Mount Carmel 46, South Williamsport 25
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56 Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76 Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54 Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75 Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63 New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66 Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64 Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70 Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80 Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85 Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82 Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 21 16 4 1 33 70 45 St. Louis 25 14 8 3 31 81 79 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 68 55 Minnesota 22 13 8 1 27 69 60 Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65 Arizona 24 11 10 3 25 65 73 Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76 San Jose 22 8 11 3 19 63 86
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63 Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69 Edmonton 26 15 11 0 30 83 80 Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93 Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 74 105 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3 Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3 Florida 6, Nashville 2 Montreal 7, Winnipeg 1 Arizona 5, Minnesota 2 Vancouver 4, Toronto 2 Anaheim 5, Colorado 4, OT Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 3, OT Edmonton 3, Calgary 2 Vegas 4, San Jose 0 Dallas 5, Columbus 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2 Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3 New Jersey 1, Boston 0 Carolina 4, Florida 2 Washington 3, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1 Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO
Monday’s Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 12 .667 — Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ Boston 19 17 .528 5 New York 19 18 .514 5½ Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 18 18 .500 — Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 Washington 14 20 .412 3 Orlando 13 23 .361 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 22 14 .611 — Chicago 16 18 .471 5 Indiana 16 19 .457 5½ Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 Detroit 10 26 .278 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 14 .563 — Dallas 18 16 .529 1 Memphis 16 16 .500 2 New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 Houston 11 23 .324 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Portland 21 14 .600 5½ Denver 21 15 .583 6 Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 24 11 .686 — L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½ Golden State 19 18 .514 6 Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½
Sunday’s Games
2021 All-Star Game Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
Sunday
EAST Hofstra 83, Delaware 75 Northeastern 63, William & Mary 47 Penn St. 66, Maryland 61 SOUTH Appalachian St. 64, Coastal Carolina 61, OT Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69 Drexel 80, Coll. of Charleston 75 Elon 72, James Madison 71 Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 73 Liberty 79, North Alabama 75 Mercer 73, VMI 59 Tennessee 65, Florida 54 UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65 Winthrop 80, Campbell 53 MIDWEST Chicago 75, Drake 65 Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73 Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64 N. Dakota St. 69, UMKC 65 Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78 Oral Roberts 76, North Dakota 65 SOUTHWEST Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73 Houston 67, Memphis 64 Texas 76, TCU 64 FAR WEST Oregon 80, Oregon St. 67 Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70 Saturday EAST Army 89, American 66 Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 55 Bucknell 92, Lafayette 84 Colgate 77, Boston U. 69 Delaware St. 82, Morgan St. 75 Hartford 71, Vermont 65 Loyola (Md.) 76, Navy 68 Marshall 75, Charlotte 66 Mass.-Lowell 79, UMBC 77 Mount St. Mary’s 66, Wagner 60 Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 80 Providence 54, Villanova 52 St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 53 St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 71 UConn 98, Georgetown 82 SOUTH Alabama 89, Georgia 79 Auburn 78, Mississippi St. 71 Clemson 77, Pittsburgh 62 Coastal Carolina 86, Troy 68 ETSU 63, Chattanooga 53 Elon 69, Towson 48 Georgia St. 71, Arkansas St. 68 Grambling St. 80, Alabama A&M 72 Jackson St. 79, Alabama St. 54 Kentucky 92, South Carolina 64 Lamar 60, McNeese St. 51 Louisiana-Lafayette 79, South Alabama 68 Mercer 62, Wofford 61 Mississippi 56, Vanderbilt 46 Morehead St. 86, Belmont 71 New Orleans 81, SE Louisiana 76, OT North Carolina 91, Duke 73 Northwestern St. 79, Cent. Arkansas 70 UNC-Greensboro 80, The Citadel 72 VCU 64, Davidson 52 VMI 91, Furman 90, OT Virginia 68, Louisville 58 W. Kentucky 60, Old Dominion 57 William & Mary 73, UNC-Wilmington 60 MIDWEST Chicago 65, Indiana St. 49 Creighton 93, Butler 73 Drake 71, Missouri St. 69 Illinois 73, Ohio St. 68 Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56 LSU 86, Missouri 80 Marquette 66, Xavier 59 Notre Dame 83, Florida St. 73 Purdue 67, Indiana 58 Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70 S. Dakota St. 84, Omaha 71 South Dakota 86, W. Illinois 69 Wichita St. 80, South Florida 63 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 85, Incarnate Word 60 Appalachian St. 76, Texas St. 73, OT Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80 Prairie View 81, Alcorn St. 69 Stephen F. Austin 64, Sam Houston St. 59 Texas A&M-CC 94, Houston Baptist 70 Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 74 UAB 65, North Texas 61 FAR WEST Cal Baptist 79, Seattle 76 Chaminade 75, Hawaii Hilo 62 Grand Canyon 74, Utah Valley St. 64 Montana 80, WPC 62 New Mexico St. 68, Dixie St. 56 S. Utah 73, Portland St. 54 Sacramento St. 74, Montana St. 73 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 52, Loyola Marymount 47 Santa Clara 81, Pacific 76 Southern Cal 64, UCLA 63 Tarleton St. 69, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58 UC Davis 74, Hawaii 66 UC Irvine 73, Long Beach St. 58 UC Riverside 66, CS Northridge 65 UC San Diego 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 78 UC Santa Barbara 70, Cal Poly 54 Utah 98, Arizona St. 59 Utah St. 57, Fresno St. 51 Wyoming 80, UNLV 69
Women’s college basketball
Big Ten Conference
Tournament glance
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis
First Round Tuesday, March 9 Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 5 p.m. Second Round Wednesday, March 10 Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m. Wiscsonsin-Illinois winner vs. Northwestern, 1:30 p.m. Penn St. vs. Michigan St, 6:30 p.m. Purdue vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Quarterfinals Thursday, March 11 Minnesota-Nebrasks winner vs. Maryland, 11 a.m. Wisconsin-Illinois_Northwestern winner vs. Michigan, 1:30 p.m. Penn St.-Michigan St. winner vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Purdue-Iowa winner vs. Rutgers, 9 p.m. Semifinals Friday, March 12 Minnesota-Nebraska_Maryland winner vs. Wisconsin-Illinois_Northwestern_Michigan winner, 2 p.m. Penn St.-Michigan St._Indiana winner vs. Purdue-Iowa_Rutgers winner, 4: 30 p.m. Championship Saturday, March 13 Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
