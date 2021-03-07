High school basketball

District 4 results

Boys

Southern Columbia 72, Northeast Bradford 62 East Juniata 48, Sayre 37 North-Penn Liberty 44, Lourdes 36

Girls

Northumberland Christian School 74, North-Penn Liberty 25 Mount Carmel 46, South Williamsport 25

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56 Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76 Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54 Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75 Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69 N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63 New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66 Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48 Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64 Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70 Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80 Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85 Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82 Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54 Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 21 16 4 1 33 70 45 St. Louis 25 14 8 3 31 81 79 Colorado 22 13 7 2 28 68 55 Minnesota 22 13 8 1 27 69 60 Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65 Arizona 24 11 10 3 25 65 73 Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76 San Jose 22 8 11 3 19 63 86

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63 Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69 Edmonton 26 15 11 0 30 83 80 Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66 Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80 Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93 Ottawa 27 9 17 1 19 74 105 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Rangers 6, New Jersey 3 Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3 Florida 6, Nashville 2 Montreal 7, Winnipeg 1 Arizona 5, Minnesota 2 Vancouver 4, Toronto 2 Anaheim 5, Colorado 4, OT Los Angeles 4, St. Louis 3, OT Edmonton 3, Calgary 2 Vegas 4, San Jose 0 Dallas 5, Columbus 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2 Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3 New Jersey 1, Boston 0 Carolina 4, Florida 2 Washington 3, Philadelphia 1 Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1 Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO

Monday’s Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Edmonton, 8 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 11 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 12 .667 — Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½ Boston 19 17 .528 5 New York 19 18 .514 5½ Toronto 17 19 .472 7

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Miami 18 18 .500 — Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½ Atlanta 16 20 .444 2 Washington 14 20 .412 3 Orlando 13 23 .361 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 22 14 .611 — Chicago 16 18 .471 5 Indiana 16 19 .457 5½ Cleveland 14 22 .389 8 Detroit 10 26 .278 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB San Antonio 18 14 .563 — Dallas 18 16 .529 1 Memphis 16 16 .500 2 New Orleans 15 21 .417 5 Houston 11 23 .324 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 27 9 .750 — Portland 21 14 .600 5½ Denver 21 15 .583 6 Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12 Minnesota 7 29 .194 20

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 24 11 .686 — L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1 L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½ Golden State 19 18 .514 6 Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½

Sunday’s Games

2021 All-Star Game Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Men’s college basketball

Sunday

EAST Hofstra 83, Delaware 75 Northeastern 63, William & Mary 47 Penn St. 66, Maryland 61 SOUTH Appalachian St. 64, Coastal Carolina 61, OT Cincinnati 82, East Carolina 69 Drexel 80, Coll. of Charleston 75 Elon 72, James Madison 71 Georgia St. 84, Louisiana-Lafayette 73 Liberty 79, North Alabama 75 Mercer 73, VMI 59 Tennessee 65, Florida 54 UNC-Greensboro 77, ETSU 65 Winthrop 80, Campbell 53 MIDWEST Chicago 75, Drake 65 Iowa 77, Wisconsin 73 Michigan St. 70, Michigan 64 N. Dakota St. 69, UMKC 65 Northwestern 79, Nebraska 78 Oral Roberts 76, North Dakota 65 SOUTHWEST Baylor 88, Texas Tech 73 Houston 67, Memphis 64 Texas 76, TCU 64 FAR WEST Oregon 80, Oregon St. 67 Pepperdine 78, Santa Clara 70 Saturday EAST Army 89, American 66 Bryant 85, Sacred Heart 55 Bucknell 92, Lafayette 84 Colgate 77, Boston U. 69 Delaware St. 82, Morgan St. 75 Hartford 71, Vermont 65 Loyola (Md.) 76, Navy 68 Marshall 75, Charlotte 66 Mass.-Lowell 79, UMBC 77 Mount St. Mary’s 66, Wagner 60 Oklahoma St. 85, West Virginia 80 Providence 54, Villanova 52 St. Bonaventure 71, Saint Louis 53 St. John’s 81, Seton Hall 71 UConn 98, Georgetown 82 SOUTH Alabama 89, Georgia 79 Auburn 78, Mississippi St. 71 Clemson 77, Pittsburgh 62 Coastal Carolina 86, Troy 68 ETSU 63, Chattanooga 53 Elon 69, Towson 48 Georgia St. 71, Arkansas St. 68 Grambling St. 80, Alabama A&M 72 Jackson St. 79, Alabama St. 54 Kentucky 92, South Carolina 64 Lamar 60, McNeese St. 51 Louisiana-Lafayette 79, South Alabama 68 Mercer 62, Wofford 61 Mississippi 56, Vanderbilt 46 Morehead St. 86, Belmont 71 New Orleans 81, SE Louisiana 76, OT North Carolina 91, Duke 73 Northwestern St. 79, Cent. Arkansas 70 UNC-Greensboro 80, The Citadel 72 VCU 64, Davidson 52 VMI 91, Furman 90, OT Virginia 68, Louisville 58 W. Kentucky 60, Old Dominion 57 William & Mary 73, UNC-Wilmington 60 MIDWEST Chicago 65, Indiana St. 49 Creighton 93, Butler 73 Drake 71, Missouri St. 69 Illinois 73, Ohio St. 68 Kansas St. 61, Iowa St. 56 LSU 86, Missouri 80 Marquette 66, Xavier 59 Notre Dame 83, Florida St. 73 Purdue 67, Indiana 58 Rutgers 77, Minnesota 70 S. Dakota St. 84, Omaha 71 South Dakota 86, W. Illinois 69 Wichita St. 80, South Florida 63 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 85, Incarnate Word 60 Appalachian St. 76, Texas St. 73, OT Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80 Prairie View 81, Alcorn St. 69 Stephen F. Austin 64, Sam Houston St. 59 Texas A&M-CC 94, Houston Baptist 70 Texas Southern 80, Southern U. 74 UAB 65, North Texas 61 FAR WEST Cal Baptist 79, Seattle 76 Chaminade 75, Hawaii Hilo 62 Grand Canyon 74, Utah Valley St. 64 Montana 80, WPC 62 New Mexico St. 68, Dixie St. 56 S. Utah 73, Portland St. 54 Sacramento St. 74, Montana St. 73 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 52, Loyola Marymount 47 Santa Clara 81, Pacific 76 Southern Cal 64, UCLA 63 Tarleton St. 69, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58 UC Davis 74, Hawaii 66 UC Irvine 73, Long Beach St. 58 UC Riverside 66, CS Northridge 65 UC San Diego 85, Cal St.-Fullerton 78 UC Santa Barbara 70, Cal Poly 54 Utah 98, Arizona St. 59 Utah St. 57, Fresno St. 51 Wyoming 80, UNLV 69

Women’s college basketball

Big Ten Conference

Tournament glance

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

First Round Tuesday, March 9 Wisconsin vs. Illinois, 5 p.m. Second Round Wednesday, March 10 Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m. Wiscsonsin-Illinois winner vs. Northwestern, 1:30 p.m. Penn St. vs. Michigan St, 6:30 p.m. Purdue vs. Iowa, 9 p.m. Quarterfinals Thursday, March 11 Minnesota-Nebrasks winner vs. Maryland, 11 a.m. Wisconsin-Illinois_Northwestern winner vs. Michigan, 1:30 p.m. Penn St.-Michigan St. winner vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m. Purdue-Iowa winner vs. Rutgers, 9 p.m. Semifinals Friday, March 12 Minnesota-Nebraska_Maryland winner vs. Wisconsin-Illinois_Northwestern_Michigan winner, 2 p.m. Penn St.-Michigan St._Indiana winner vs. Purdue-Iowa_Rutgers winner, 4: 30 p.m. Championship Saturday, March 13 Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

{p class=”text-ind”}

Sunday EAST American U. 76, Army 56 Boston U. 74, Lafayette 68 Bucknell 65, Loyola (Md.) 50 Lehigh 75, Holy Cross 57 Maine 67, Albany (NY) 47 Stony Brook 75, Mass.-Lowell 55 UConn 84, Villanova 39 SOUTH Louisiana-Lafayette 58, UALR 48 Mercer 60, Wofford 38 NC State 58, Louisville 56 South Carolina 67, Georgia 62 Troy 66, Appalachian St. 63 MIDWEST Marquette 64, Creighton 59 N. Dakota St. 79, Denver 67 W. Illinois 60, UMKC 59 SOUTHWEST Oklahoma 90, Kansas St. 81 Texas 69, TCU 60 FAR WEST Air Force 56, San Diego St. 48 Stanford 75, UCLA 55 Wyoming 69, Utah St. 41 Saturday EAST Creighton 83, Seton Hall 76 Maryland 88, Penn St. 61 UConn 77, St. John’s 41 SOUTH Belmont 83, UT Martin 75 Charlotte 83, FAU 73 Florida Gulf Coast 65, Liberty 50 Grambling St. 72, Alabama A&M 68 Jackson St. 64, Alabama St. 62 Lamar 68, McNeese St. 60 Louisiana-Lafayette 65, South Alabama 46 Louisville 72, Syracuse 59 NC State 66, Georgia Tech 61 Northwestern St. 50, Cent. Arkansas 45 SC-Upstate 72, Charleston Southern 64 SE Louisiana 75, New Orleans 48 South Carolina 67, Tennessee 52 Stetson 68, Jacksonville 64, OT Troy 103, Texas State 90, OT UALR 75, Georgia St. 68 MIDWEST Ball St. 76, W. Michigan 69 Baylor 93, Kansas 67 Bradley 80, Indiana St. 58 Buffalo 69, Bowling Green 68, OT Cent. Michigan 74, N. Illinois 68 Drake 71, Valparaiso 66, OT Illinois St. 60, Loyola of Chicago 45 Indiana 74, Purdue 59 Iowa 83, Nebraska 75 Kent St. 64, Akron 58 Marquette 68, Providence 43 Michigan 63, Northwestern 58 Michigan St. 67, Wisconsin 54 Missouri St. 85, Evansville 44 N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 41 Nebraska-Omaha 52, S. Dakota St. 40 New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 47 North Florida 77, Bellarmine 49 Ohio 84, Miami (Ohio) 70 South Dakota 89, Oral Roberts 66 Toledo 59, E. Michigan 55 Villanova 78, DePaul 72, OT SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 64, Incarnate Word 55 Alcorn St. 57, Prairie View 53 Appalachian St. 54, Texas-Arlington 46 Georgia 74, Texas A&M 68 Houston Baptist 78, Texas A&M-CC 70 North Texas 75, Rice 66 Southern U. 53, Texas Southern 50 Stephen F. Austin 69, Sam Houston St. 57 Tarleton St. 63, Rio Grande 52 FAR WEST California Baptist 62, Seattle 46 Hawaii 70, UC Davis 60 Long Beach St. 80, UC Irvine 62 San Francisco 69, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63 Santa Clara 83, Loyola Marymount 68 UC Davis 54, Hawaii 46 UC San Diego 68, Cal St.-Fullerton 66, OT UC Santa Barbara 78, Cal Poly 68

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.